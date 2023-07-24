ສະຫະລັດ ສົ່ງກໍາປັ່ນດໍານໍ້າ ອີກລໍານຶ່ງ ໄປເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ເພື່ອສະແດງກໍາລັງຕໍ່ຕ້ານເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ

ກອງທັບເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ກຳປັ່ນດໍານໍ້າຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຂັບເຄື່ອນໂດຍພະລັງງານນິວເຄລຍ ເດີນທາງໄປຮອດເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ຊຶ່ງເປັນກຳປັ່ນດຳນ້ຳທີ່ສໍາຄັນລຳທີສອງຂອງກອງທັບເຮືອສະຫະລັດ ໄປເຖິງແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີ ໃນເດືອນນີ້, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP.
ກໍາປັ່ນ USS Annapolis ໃຊ້ເວລາເດີນທາງໄປເຖິງເກາະ ເຈຈູ (Jeju) ປະ ມານນຶ່ງອາທິດ ລຸນຫຼັງກຳປັ່ນດໍານໍ້າ USS Kentucky ເຂົ້າຈອດຢູ່ທ່າເຮືອ ບູຊານ. Kentucky ເປັນກຳປັ່ນດໍານໍ້າຕິດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍລໍາທໍາອິດຂອງສະ ຫະລັດ ທີ່ເດີນທາງໄປປະຕິບັດງານຢູ່ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ຊຸມປີ 1980.
ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຕອບໂຕ້ໂດຍການທົດລອງຍິງລູກສອນໄຟ, ແລະລັດຖະມົນຕີ ກະ ຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງພວກເຂົາກ່າວວ່າ ການເດີນທາງໄປຮອດແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີຂອງກຳປັ່ນດໍານໍ້າດັ່ງກ່າວ ອາດເປັນເຫດຜົນເຮັດໃຫ້ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ນໍາໃຊ້ອາວຸດ ນິວເຄລຍ.
ກຳປັ່ນດໍານໍ້າ Annapolis ເປັນກຳປັ່ນດໍານໍ້າທີ່ນໍາໃຊ້ພະລັງງານນິວເຄລຍ ແຕ່ຕິດຕັ້ງດ້ວຍອາວຸດທໍາມະດາ. ກອງທັບເຮືອຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຈຸດປະສົງຫຼັກຂອງກຳປັ່ນດໍານໍ້າ Annapolis ແມ່ນຈອດທຽບທ່າເພື່ອຮັບເຄື່ອງຂອງຕ່າງໆ, ແຕ່ກໍມີການກ່າວວ່າ ກ່ຽວກັບການຝຶກແອບຊ້ອມລົບ.
South Korea's military says a nuclear-propelled U.S. submarine has arrived in South Korea in the second deployment of a major U.S. naval asset to the Korean Peninsula this month. The USS Annapolis arrived at Jeju Island about a week after the USS Kentucky docked at Busan. The Kentucky was the first U.S. nuclear-armed submarine to come to South Korea since the 1980s. North Korea reacted by test-firing missiles, and its defense minister said the sub's arrival could be grounds for the North to use a nuclear weapon. The Annapolis is nuclear-powered but armed with conventional weapons. The South Korean navy said the Annapolis mainly docked to load supplies but there were discussions about training exercises.