ວັນຈັນ, ໒໔ ກໍລະກົດ ໒໐໒໓
ເອເຊຍ

ສະຫະລັດ ສົ່ງກໍາປັ່ນດໍານໍ້າ ອີກລໍານຶ່ງ ໄປເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ເພື່ອສະແດງກໍາລັງຕໍ່ຕ້ານເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ

ແຟ້ມຮູບ-ໃນພາບທີ່ສະໜອງໃຫ້ໂດຍກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ນີ້ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນກໍາປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນ USS Ronald Reagan ແລະກໍາປັ່ນ USS Annapolis ປະຕິບັດການຊ້ອມລົບຮ່ວມກັບເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້, ສະຫະລັດ ແລະຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ຢູ່ນອກຊາຍຝັ່ງທາງທິດຕາເວັນອອກຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້, ວັນທີ 30 ກັນຍາ 2022.

ກອງທັບເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນດໍານໍ້າຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຂັບເຄື່ອນໂດຍ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານນິວເຄລຍ ເດີນທາງໄປຮອດເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ດຳ​ນ້ຳ​ທີ່ສໍາຄັນລຳທີສອງຂອງກອງທັບເຮືອສະຫະລັດ ​ໄປ​ເຖິງແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີ​ ໃນ​ເດືອນນີ້, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP.

ກໍາປັ່ນ USS Annapolis ໃຊ້ເວລາເດີນທາງໄປເຖິງເກາະ ເຈຈູ (Jeju) ປະ ມານນຶ່ງອາທິດ ລຸນຫຼັງກຳ​ປັ່ນດໍານໍ້າ USS Kentucky ເຂົ້າຈອດຢູ່ທ່າເຮືອ ບູຊານ. Kentucky ເປັນກຳ​ປັ່ນດໍານໍ້າຕິດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍລໍາທໍາອິດຂອງສະ ຫະລັດ ທີ່ເດີນທາງໄປປະຕິບັດງານຢູ່ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ຊຸມປີ 1980.

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຕອບໂຕ້ໂດຍການທົດລອງຍິງລູກສອນໄຟ, ແລະລັດຖະມົນຕີ ກະ ຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງພວກເຂົາກ່າວວ່າ ການເດີນທາງໄປຮອດແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີຂອງກຳ​ປັ່ນດໍານໍ້າດັ່ງກ່າວ ອາດເປັນເຫດຜົນເຮັດໃຫ້ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ນໍາໃຊ້ອາວຸດ ນິວເຄລຍ.

ກຳ​ປັ່ນດໍານໍ້າ Annapolis ເປັນກຳ​ປັ່ນດໍານໍ້າທີ່ນໍາໃຊ້ພະລັງງານນິວເຄລຍ ແຕ່ຕິດຕັ້ງດ້ວຍອາວຸດທໍາມະດາ. ກອງທັບເຮືອຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຈຸດປະສົງຫຼັກຂອງກຳ​ປັ່ນດໍານໍ້າ Annapolis ແມ່ນຈອດທຽບທ່າເພື່ອຮັບເຄື່ອງຂອງຕ່າງໆ, ແຕ່​ກໍ​ມີ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການຝຶກແອບຊ້ອມລົບ.

South Korea's military says a nuclear-propelled U.S. submarine has arrived in South Korea in the second deployment of a major U.S. naval asset to the Korean Peninsula this month. The USS Annapolis arrived at Jeju Island about a week after the USS Kentucky docked at Busan. The Kentucky was the first U.S. nuclear-armed submarine to come to South Korea since the 1980s. North Korea reacted by test-firing missiles, and its defense minister said the sub's arrival could be grounds for the North to use a nuclear weapon. The Annapolis is nuclear-powered but armed with conventional weapons. The South Korean navy said the Annapolis mainly docked to load supplies but there were discussions about training exercises.

