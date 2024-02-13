ສະພາສູງ ສະຫະລັດ ມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ຜ່ານຮ່າງກົດໝາຍ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຕ່າງປະເທດ ຄັ້ງສຸດທ້າຍ

ສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດ ອາດຈັດການລົງຄະແນນສຽງຄັ້ງສຸດທ້າຍໄວທີ່ສຸດໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບຊຸດທຶນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອມູນຄ່າ 95 ຕື້ໂດລາ ແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະໄຕ້ຫວັນ ທີ່ຄາດໝາຍກັນວ່າ ຈະມີການສະໜັບສະໜຸນໃນສະພາສູງຢ່າງພຽງພໍ ແຕ່ປະເຊີນກັບການຄັດຄ້ານທີ່ໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງ ຢູ່ໃນສະພາຕ່ຳ ນຳພາໂດຍພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ.

“ສິ່ງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ເປັນການເດີມພັນທີ່ສູງທີ່ສຸດຂອງຊຸດການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອເພີ້ມ ເຊັ່ນ: ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ຄຸນຄ່າຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ມັນເປັນການວາງ​ເງິນ​ໝັດ​ຈຳ ສຳລັບການຢູ່ລອດຂອງປະຊາທິປະໄຕໃນປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ ແລະການຢູ່ລອດຂອງຄຸນຄ່າຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ” ຜູ້ນຳສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງສະພາສູງ ທ່ານຊັກ ຊູເມີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ທີ່ຫໍສະພາສູງໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້.

ທ່ານຊູເມີ ກ່າວຕື່ມອີກວ່າ “ໂລກທັງມວນຈະຈົດຈຳໃນສິ່ງທີ່ສະພາສູງເຮັດໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ຕໍ່ໄປ. ບໍ່ມີຫຍັງ-ບໍ່ມີຫຍັງ-ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ດີໃຈ ໃນຂະນະນີ້ ຫຼາຍກວ່າທີ່ຈະເຫັນສະພາຕ່ຳ ລັງເລໃຈທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ. ບໍ່ມີຫຍັງ ທີ່ຈະຊ່ວຍລາວ ຕື່ມອີກຢູ່ສະໜາມລົບ.”

ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍລວມມີ ທຶນ 61 ຕື້ໂດລາ ສຳລັບຢູເຄຣນ, 14 ຕື້ສຳລັບ ອິສຣາແອລ, ເກືອບ 5 ຕື້ ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜຸນບັນດາຄູ່ພາຄີໃນເຂດອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ ທີ່ລວມທັງ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ, ແລະການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານອື່ນໆ.

The U.S. Senate could hold a final vote as early as Tuesday on a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan that is expected to have enough support in the Senate but faces greater opposition in the Republican-led House of Representatives.

"These are the enormously high stakes of the supplemental package: our security, our values, our democracy. It is a down payment for the survival of Western democracy and the survival of American values," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor Monday.

"The entire world is going to remember what the Senate does in the next few days. Nothing — nothing — would make [Russian President Vladimir] Putin happier right now than to see Congress waver in its support for Ukraine. Nothing would help him more on the battlefield," Schumer said.

The bill includes $61 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel, nearly $5 billion to support partners in the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan, and other assistance.