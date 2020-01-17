ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ການ​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ ​ຕໍ່​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ການ​ຄ້​າ​ສະ​ບັບ​ໃໝ່​ໃນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ເໜືອ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນລ ທ​ຣຳ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ​ໄດ້ເລີ້ມ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງການ ໃນ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ທ່ານ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຫວັດການ​.

​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງທີ່​ມີ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ 100 ທ່ານ​ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ການ​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ ​ຕໍ່​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ-ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ-ກາ​ນາ​ດາ ຫຼື USMCA ດ້ວຍ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງຢ່າງ​ຖ້ວມ​ລົ້ນຈາກ​ທັງ​ສອງພັກ​ 89 ຕໍ່ 10 ​ຊຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ສົ່ງໄປ

ໃຫ້​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ເພື່ອ​ເຊັນ​ເປັນ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ເງິນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ສະ​ຕີ​ຟ ມ​ະ​ນຸ​ຈິນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ວ່າ “ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ນີ້ ​ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ທາງ ການ​ຄ້າ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ​ກັບ​ກາ​ນາ​ດາ ແລະ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ທັນ​ສະໄໝແລະ​ກ້ຳ​ເກິ່ງຄືນອີກ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ແຕ່ຍັງ​ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ເສີມ​ການ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕທາງ​ດ້ານເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ສ້າງວຽກ​ເຮັດ​ງານ​ທຳ ແລະສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ແນ່ນອນ​ທີ່​ແນ່ນອນ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ສຳ​ລັບບັນ​ດາ​ຊາວ​ນາ ພວກຄົນ​ງານ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຜະ​ລິດ.”

ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແນນ​ຊີ ເພ​ໂລ​ຊີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ​ຮ່າງ​ຂັ້ນຕົ້ນ​ຂອງ​ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ທີ່​ສະເໜີ​

ໂດຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ “ໄດ້​ປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ດາ​ຄົນ​ງານ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ເສຍວຽກ​ການ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃຫ້ແກ່​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ.” ​ການ​ຊື້​ຢາ​ໃນລາ​ຄາ​ແພງ ແລະມາດ​ຕະ ຖານ​ສິ່ງ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມ​ຕ່ຳ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເພີ​ໂລ​ຊີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ວ່າ ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ USMACA ທີ່ໄດ້ “​ຫັນປ່ຽນ​ ​ໂດຍ​ການ​ນຳ​ພາ ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ເພື່ອ​ພວກຄົນງານ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ຄວາມ​ອົດ​ທົນຂອງຊາວອາເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ແລະ​ສິ່ງ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມ.”

ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ USMACA ແມ່ນ​ໃຊ້​ແທນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ເສ​ລີ ​ໃນອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ເໜືອ ທີ່​ຮູ້​ກັນໃນ​ຊື່ NAFTA ທີ່​ມີ​ອາ​ຍຸ 25 ປີແລ້ວນັ້ນ.

​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ສະ​ບັ​ບນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ທີ່​ເຄັ່ງຄັດຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​ສຳ​ລັບອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ລົດຍົນ ການ​ຄ້າ​ອີ​ເລັກ​ໂ​ທ​ຣ​ນິກ ແລະ​ມາດ​ຕາ​ແຮງ​ງານ ແຕ່​ປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ ​ໃນ​ການຫຼັ່ງ​ໄຫຼຂອງ​ການ​ຄ້າ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ເໜືອ ມີ​ມູນ​ຄ່າ 1​ ພັນ 200 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລານັ້ນ ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ.

ມາດ​ຕະ​ການດັ່​ງ​ກ່າວໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຮັບ​ຜ່ານ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ທັນ​ວາ​ທີ່​ຜ່າ​ນ​ມາ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ສະ

ຫະ​ລັດ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທັງ​ສອງ​ພັກ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ໄດ້​ຮັກ​ສາ​ການ​ດັດ​ແປງ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ບັງ​ຄັບ ​ດ້ານສິ່ງ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມ ເພຊັດ ສະ​ກຳ ແລະ​ຂໍ້​ກຳ​ນົດ​ດ້ານ​ແຮງງ​ານ.

The U.S. Senate approved a new North American trade agreement Thursday, a key victory for President Donald Trump as the Senate officially opened an historic impeachment trial against him.



The 100-member Senate approved the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) by an overwhelming 89-to-10 bipartisan vote, sending it to Trump to be signed into law.



"This historic agreement not only modernizes and rebalances our trade relationship with Canada and Mexico, but it promotes economic growth, creates jobs, and provides crucial certainty for farmers, workers and manufacturers," U.S. Treasury Steve Mnuchin said in a statement.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the initial draft of the agreement proposed by the Trump administration "left American workers exposed to losing their jobs to Mexico," high prescription drug prices and low environmental standards.



Pelosi added that the USMCA was "transformed by Democrats' leadership for American workers, American patients and the environment."



The USMCA replaces the 25-year-old North American Free Trade agreement, known as NAFTA.



The legislation includes more stringent rules on auto manufacturing, e-commerce and labor provisions, but leaves largely unchanged the trade flows between the North American countries valued at $1.2 trillion.



The measure was passed in December by the House of Representatives, where it received bipartisan support after Democrats secured amendments to its enforcement, environment, pharmaceutical and worker provisions.