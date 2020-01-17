ສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດໄດ້ໃຫ້ການອະນຸມັດ ຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າສະບັບໃໝ່ໃນອາເມຣິກາເໜືອ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ຊຶ່ງເປັນໄຊຊະນະທີ່ສຳຄັນສຳລັບປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສະພາສູງ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ໃນການດຳເນີນຄະດີຟ້ອງຮ້ອງທ່ານເປັນປະຫວັດການ.
ສະພາສູງທີ່ມີສະມາຊິກ 100 ທ່ານ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການອະນຸມັດ ຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ສະຫະລັດ-ເມັກຊິໂກ-ການາດາ ຫຼື USMCA ດ້ວຍຄະແນນສຽງຢ່າງຖ້ວມລົ້ນຈາກທັງສອງພັກ 89 ຕໍ່ 10 ຊຶ່ງຈະສົ່ງໄປ
ໃຫ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ເພື່ອເຊັນເປັນກົດໝາຍ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການເງິນສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານສະຕີຟ ມະນຸຈິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການວ່າ “ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງປະຫວັດສາດນີ້ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ ຄວາມສຳພັນທາງ ການຄ້າຂອງພວກເຮົາ ກັບການາດາ ແລະເມັກຊິໂກ ທັນສະໄໝແລະກ້ຳເກິ່ງຄືນອີກເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ຍັງຈະສົ່ງເສີມການເຕີບໂຕທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ສ້າງວຽກເຮັດງານທຳ ແລະສ້າງຄວາມແນ່ນອນທີ່ແນ່ນອນທີ່ສຳຄັນສຳລັບບັນດາຊາວນາ ພວກຄົນງານ ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ຜະລິດ.”
ປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານນາງແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຮ່າງຂັ້ນຕົ້ນຂອງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ທີ່ສະເໜີ
ໂດຍລັດຖະບານທ່ານທຣຳ “ໄດ້ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ບັນດາຄົນງານອາເມຣິກັນເສຍວຽກການເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຫ້ແກ່ເມັກຊິໂກ.” ການຊື້ຢາໃນລາຄາແພງ ແລະມາດຕະ ຖານສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມຕ່ຳ.
ທ່ານນາງເພີໂລຊີ ໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ້ມວ່າ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ USMACA ທີ່ໄດ້ “ຫັນປ່ຽນ ໂດຍການນຳພາ ຂອງສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດເພື່ອພວກຄົນງານອາເມຣິກັນ ຄວາມອົດທົນຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ແລະສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ.”
ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ USMACA ແມ່ນໃຊ້ແທນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າເສລີ ໃນອາເມຣິກາເໜືອ ທີ່ຮູ້ກັນໃນຊື່ NAFTA ທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 25 ປີແລ້ວນັ້ນ.
ກົດໝາຍສະບັບນີ້ແມ່ນຮວມທັງບັນດາກົດລະບຽບທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄັດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນສຳລັບອຸດສາຫະກຳລົດຍົນ ການຄ້າອີເລັກໂທຣນິກ ແລະມາດຕາແຮງງານ ແຕ່ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ໃນການຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼຂອງການຄ້າ ລະຫວ່າງບັນດາປະເທດອາເມຣິກາເໜືອ ມີມູນຄ່າ 1 ພັນ 200 ຕື້ໂດລານັ້ນ ບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ.
ມາດຕະການດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຖືກຮັບຜ່ານໃນເດືອນທັນວາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໂດຍສະພາຕ່ຳສະ
ຫະລັດ ບ່ອນທີ່ທັງສອງພັກໄດ້ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຫຼັງຈາກສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດໄດ້ຮັກສາການດັດແປງເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີການບັງຄັບ ດ້ານສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ ເພຊັດ ສະກຳ ແລະຂໍ້ກຳນົດດ້ານແຮງງານ.
The U.S. Senate approved a new North American trade agreement Thursday, a key victory for President Donald Trump as the Senate officially opened an historic impeachment trial against him.
The 100-member Senate approved the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) by an overwhelming 89-to-10 bipartisan vote, sending it to Trump to be signed into law.
"This historic agreement not only modernizes and rebalances our trade relationship with Canada and Mexico, but it promotes economic growth, creates jobs, and provides crucial certainty for farmers, workers and manufacturers," U.S. Treasury Steve Mnuchin said in a statement.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the initial draft of the agreement proposed by the Trump administration "left American workers exposed to losing their jobs to Mexico," high prescription drug prices and low environmental standards.
Pelosi added that the USMCA was "transformed by Democrats' leadership for American workers, American patients and the environment."
The USMCA replaces the 25-year-old North American Free Trade agreement, known as NAFTA.
The legislation includes more stringent rules on auto manufacturing, e-commerce and labor provisions, but leaves largely unchanged the trade flows between the North American countries valued at $1.2 trillion.
The measure was passed in December by the House of Representatives, where it received bipartisan support after Democrats secured amendments to its enforcement, environment, pharmaceutical and worker provisions.