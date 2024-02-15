ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ທ່ານ ໄມ​ຄ໌ ຈອນ​ສັນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ອ​າ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ໃສ່​ບັນ​ຫາ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ແທນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ໄປ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ, ໂດຍ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢ້ຳ​ ຄຳ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈາກ​ສອງ​ພັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ມູນ​ຄ່າ 95 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ມາ​ລົງຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ.

ທ່ານ ຈອນ​ສັນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງວ່າ ​ກ່ອນ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ບັນ​ຫາຂອງ​ເຮົາ​ເອງ​ກ່ອນ. ນັ້ນ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ. ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ. ແລະ ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່​ງ​ທີ່​ດັງ​ກ້ອງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫົວ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ທາງ​ຂອງ​ສາ​ມັນ​ສຳ​ນຶກ. ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ທາງ​ຂອງ​ຄ​ວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​, ທາງ​ຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ຍືນ​ຍົງ.”

ແຕ່​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າສຽງ​ສ່ວນຫຼາຍ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ລວມ​ທັງ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບີ​ກັນ​ ທີ່​ມີ​ຫົວ​ປານ​ກາງ, ຢາກ​ຈະ​ອະ​ພິ​ປາຍ ແລະ ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ນິ​ຕິ​ບັນ​ຍັດສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ນັ້ນ.

ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ທ່ານ ພີດ ອາ​ກີ​ລາ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ “ທັງ​ໝົດ​ທີ່​ເຮົາ​ຂໍ​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນ​ນ​ສຽງ. ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກຫຼາຍກວ່າ 300 ຄົນ​ຈະ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ແບບ​ນັ້ນ, ແຕ່​ຄຳ​ຖາມ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ. ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ແມ່ນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ຈອນ​ສັນ. ທ່ານ​ຢ້ານ​ຫຍັງ? ການ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ກ່ອນ​ໝູ່​ບໍ? ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ານ​ຢັນ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ ປູ​ຕິນ ແລະ ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ວ່າ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ເຮົາ ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ບໍ? ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ແມ່ນ​ຫຍັງ?

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Wednesday the American people want lawmakers to focus on domestic problems instead of on sending assistance overseas, repeating his pledge not to bring up the $95 billion bipartisan Senate foreign aid bill for a vote.

“We're going to continue to demand that before we take care of issues all around the world we take care of our own first,” Johnson told reporters Wednesday. “That is not a campaign message. That is the truth. And that is what resonates in the hearts of the American people. We are on their side. It's the side of common sense. It's the side of security, side of stability.”

But Democrats said the majority of the U.S. House of Representatives, including some moderate Republicans, want to debate and vote on the Senate legislation.

“All we're asking for is a vote,” House Democratic Chair Pete Aguilar told reporters Wednesday. “Over 300 members would vote for a package like that, but the question isn't for House Democrats. The question is for Speaker Johnson. What is he afraid of? To put national security first? To help our country push back against Putin and make sure that our country is protected? What is his concern?”