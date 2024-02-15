ປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ຈອນສັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຢາກໃຫ້ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ບັນຫາພາຍໃນປະເທດແທນທີ່ຈະສົ່ງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໄປຕ່າງປະເທດ, ໂດຍໄດ້ກ່າວຢ້ຳ ຄຳສັນຍາຂອງທ່ານວ່າຈະບໍ່ນຳເອົາຮ່າງກົດໝາຍການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຕ່າງປະເທດຈາກສອງພັກການເມືອງທີ່ມີມູນຄ່າ 95 ຕື້ໂດລາ ຂອງສະພາສູງ ມາລົງຄະແນນສຽງ.
ທ່ານ ຈອນສັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະສືບຕໍ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງວ່າ ກ່ອນພວກເຮົາຈະຮັບມືກັບບັນຫາຕ່າງໆໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງຮັບມືກັບບັນຫາຂອງເຮົາເອງກ່ອນ. ນັ້ນບໍ່ແມ່ນຂໍ້ຄວາມການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ. ນັ້ນແມ່ນຄວາມຈິງ. ແລະ ນັ້ນແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ດັງກ້ອງຢູ່ໃນຫົວໃຈຂອງປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນ. ພວກເຮົາຢູ່ທາງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ມັນແມ່ນທາງຂອງສາມັນສຳນຶກ. ມັນແມ່ນທາງຂອງຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ, ທາງຂອງຄວາມຍືນຍົງ.”
ແຕ່ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງສະພາຕ່ຳ ສະຫະລັດ, ລວມທັງສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບີກັນ ທີ່ມີຫົວປານກາງ, ຢາກຈະອະພິປາຍ ແລະ ລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍນິຕິບັນຍັດສະພາສູງນັ້ນ.
ປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານ ພີດ ອາກີລາ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ “ທັງໝົດທີ່ເຮົາຂໍແມ່ນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ. ສະມາຊິກຫຼາຍກວ່າ 300 ຄົນຈະລົງຄະແນນສຽງສຳລັບໂຄງການແບບນັ້ນ, ແຕ່ຄຳຖາມ ບໍ່ແມ່ນສຳລັບພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ. ຄຳຖາມແມ່ນສຳລັບປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳ ຈອນສັນ. ທ່ານຢ້ານຫຍັງ? ການເອົາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດກ່ອນໝູ່ບໍ? ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາຕ້ານຢັນຕໍ່ທ່ານ ປູຕິນ ແລະ ຮັບປະກັນວ່າປະເທດຂອງເຮົາ ໄດ້ຮັບການປົກປ້ອງບໍ? ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຂອງທ່ານແມ່ນຫຍັງ?
House Speaker Mike Johnson said Wednesday the American people want lawmakers to focus on domestic problems instead of on sending assistance overseas, repeating his pledge not to bring up the $95 billion bipartisan Senate foreign aid bill for a vote.
“We're going to continue to demand that before we take care of issues all around the world we take care of our own first,” Johnson told reporters Wednesday. “That is not a campaign message. That is the truth. And that is what resonates in the hearts of the American people. We are on their side. It's the side of common sense. It's the side of security, side of stability.”
But Democrats said the majority of the U.S. House of Representatives, including some moderate Republicans, want to debate and vote on the Senate legislation.
“All we're asking for is a vote,” House Democratic Chair Pete Aguilar told reporters Wednesday. “Over 300 members would vote for a package like that, but the question isn't for House Democrats. The question is for Speaker Johnson. What is he afraid of? To put national security first? To help our country push back against Putin and make sure that our country is protected? What is his concern?”
