ສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດ ອະນຸມັດຮ່າງກົດໝາຍຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຕ່າງປະເທດ 95 ຕື້ໂດລາ

ສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດ, ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໄດ້ອະນຸມັດຮ່າງກົດໝາຍຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ຕ່າງປະເທດ 95 ຕື້ໂດລາ ໂດຍການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ 67 ຕໍ່ 32 ສຽງ ເຊິ່ງເປັນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍສໍາລັບການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ 60 ຕື້ໂດລາໃຫ້ແກ່ ຢູເຄຣນ ແລະ 14 ຕື້ໂດລາ ໃຫ້ແກ່ ອິສຣາແອລ.
ລຸນຫຼັງການເຈລະຈາ ເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍຊົ່ວໂມງ, ສະພາສູງກໍໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນ 60 ສຽງທີ່ຈຳເປັນ ເພື່ອລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ໃຫ້ການອະນຸມັດຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍ ກ່ຽວກັບຊຸດການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ທີ່ລວມມີຫຼາຍຕື້ໂດລາສຳລັບບັນດາປະເທດໃນເຂດອິນໂດປາຊີຟິກ ເພື່ອຕ້ານການຮຸກຮານຂອງຈີນ.
ຜູ້ນຳສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍຢູ່ໃນສະພາສູງ ທ່ານຊັກ ຊູມເມີ ໄດ້ນຳສະເໜີມາດຕະການດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນພຸດແລ້ວນີ້ ລຸນຫຼັງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຄວາມປອດໄພຊາຍແດນມູນຄ່າ 118 ຕື້ໂດລາ ບໍ່ປະສົບຜົນສໍາເລັດ ຢູ່ໃນສະພາສູງ, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຈະມີການເຈລະຈາຫຼາຍເດືອນແລ້ວກໍຕາມ.
ທ່ານ ຊູມເມີ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຫາລືກັບທຳນຽບຂາວກ່ຽວກັບແຜນການສຳຮອງ ຫຼັງຈາກອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ລາຍງານວ່າ ໄດ້ຕິດຕໍ່ກັບສະມາ ຊິກສະພາສູງຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໂດຍຂໍຮ້ອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສອງຝ່າຍ.
The U.S. Senate advanced a stand-alone $95 billion foreign assistance bill Thursday by a vote of 67-32, setting up a final vote on $60 billion in aid to Ukraine and $14 billion in assistance for Israel.
After hours of negotiations, the Senate cleared the 60-vote threshold needed to advance to a final vote on the aid package that includes billions of dollars in assistance for Indo-Pacific countries to confront Chinese aggression.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer introduced the measure late Wednesday after a $118 billion bipartisan border security agreement failed in the Senate, despite months of negotiations.
Schumer said he consulted the White House about a backup plan after former President Donald Trump reportedly contacted Republican senators asking them not to vote for the bipartisan agreement.
