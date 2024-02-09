ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ພາສາຕ່າງໆ
ສົດ
site logo site logo
ກ່ອນ ຕໍ່ໄປ
Breaking News
ວັນສຸກ, ໐໙ ກຸມພາ ໒໐໒໔
ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ

ສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດ ອະນຸມັດຮ່າງກົດໝາຍຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຕ່າງປະເທດ 95 ຕື້ໂດລາ

ຜູ້ນໍາສະພາສູງທີ່ມີສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ທ່ານຊັກ ຊູມເມີ ອະທິບາຍກ່ຽວກັບບາດກ້າວຕໍ່ໄປສໍາລັບຊຸດການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອແກ່ ຢູເຄຣນ ແລະ ອິສຣາແອລ ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍສອງຝ່າຍດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຢູ່ຕາມຊາຍແດນ ບໍ່ປະສົບຜົນສໍາເລັດ, ນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ, ວັນທີ 7 ກຸມພາ 2024.
ຜູ້ນໍາສະພາສູງທີ່ມີສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ທ່ານຊັກ ຊູມເມີ ອະທິບາຍກ່ຽວກັບບາດກ້າວຕໍ່ໄປສໍາລັບຊຸດການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອແກ່ ຢູເຄຣນ ແລະ ອິສຣາແອລ ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍສອງຝ່າຍດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຢູ່ຕາມຊາຍແດນ ບໍ່ປະສົບຜົນສໍາເລັດ, ນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ, ວັນທີ 7 ກຸມພາ 2024.

ສະພາ​ສູງ​ສະຫະລັດ, ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ອະນຸມັດ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດໝາຍ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ 95 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ​ ​ໂດຍ​ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ 67 ຕໍ່ 32 ສຽງ ​ເຊິ່ງ​ເປັນການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ຂັ້ນ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍສໍາລັບ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ 60 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາໃຫ້​ແກ່​ ຢູ​ເຄຣນ ​ແລະ 14 ​ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ ໃຫ້​ແກ່ ​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ.

ລຸນຫຼັງ​ການ​ເຈລະຈາ ເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ, ສະພາ​ສູງ​ກໍ​ໄດ້ຮັບ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ 60 ສຽງທີ່ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ ເພື່ອລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ ໃຫ້​ການ​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ​ຂັ້ນສຸດ​ທ້າຍ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຊຸດ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ ທີ່ລວມມີຫຼາຍ​ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ບັນດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ປາ​ຊີ​ຟິກ ​ເພື່ອ​ຕ້ານ​ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ.

ຜູ້ນຳສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍຢູ່ໃນສະພາສູງ ທ່ານຊັກ ຊູມເມີ ໄດ້ນຳສະເໜີມາດຕະການດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນພຸດແລ້ວນີ້ ລຸນຫຼັງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຄວາມປອດໄພຊາຍແດນມູນຄ່າ 118 ຕື້ໂດລາ ບໍ່ປະສົບຜົນສໍາເລັດ ຢູ່ໃນສະພາສູງ, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຈະມີການເຈລະຈາຫຼາຍເດືອນແລ້ວກໍຕາມ.

ທ່ານ ຊູມເມີ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຫາລືກັບທຳນຽບຂາວກ່ຽວກັບແຜນການສຳຮອງ ຫຼັງຈາກອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ລາຍງານວ່າ ໄດ້ຕິດຕໍ່ກັບສະມາ ຊິກສະພາສູງຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໂດຍຂໍຮ້ອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສອງຝ່າຍ.

The U.S. Senate advanced a stand-alone $95 billion foreign assistance bill Thursday by a vote of 67-32, setting up a final vote on $60 billion in aid to Ukraine and $14 billion in assistance for Israel.

After hours of negotiations, the Senate cleared the 60-vote threshold needed to advance to a final vote on the aid package that includes billions of dollars in assistance for Indo-Pacific countries to confront Chinese aggression.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer introduced the measure late Wednesday after a $118 billion bipartisan border security agreement failed in the Senate, despite months of negotiations.

Schumer said he consulted the White House about a backup plan after former President Donald Trump reportedly contacted Republican senators asking them not to vote for the bipartisan agreement.

ຟໍຣັມສະແດງຄວາມຄິດເຫັນ

ລາຍການກະຈາຍສຽງຂອງວີໂອເອ ລາວ ຜ່ານໂທລະພາບ

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG