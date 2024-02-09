ສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດ ອະນຸມັດຮ່າງກົດໝາຍຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຕ່າງປະເທດ 95 ຕື້ໂດລາ

ສະພາ​ສູງ​ສະຫະລັດ, ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ອະນຸມັດ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດໝາຍ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ 95 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ​ ​ໂດຍ​ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ 67 ຕໍ່ 32 ສຽງ ​ເຊິ່ງ​ເປັນການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ຂັ້ນ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍສໍາລັບ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ 60 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາໃຫ້​ແກ່​ ຢູ​ເຄຣນ ​ແລະ 14 ​ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ ໃຫ້​ແກ່ ​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ.

ລຸນຫຼັງ​ການ​ເຈລະຈາ ເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ, ສະພາ​ສູງ​ກໍ​ໄດ້ຮັບ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ 60 ສຽງທີ່ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ ເພື່ອລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ ໃຫ້​ການ​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ​ຂັ້ນສຸດ​ທ້າຍ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຊຸດ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ ທີ່ລວມມີຫຼາຍ​ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ບັນດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ປາ​ຊີ​ຟິກ ​ເພື່ອ​ຕ້ານ​ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ.

ຜູ້ນຳສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍຢູ່ໃນສະພາສູງ ທ່ານຊັກ ຊູມເມີ ໄດ້ນຳສະເໜີມາດຕະການດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນພຸດແລ້ວນີ້ ລຸນຫຼັງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຄວາມປອດໄພຊາຍແດນມູນຄ່າ 118 ຕື້ໂດລາ ບໍ່ປະສົບຜົນສໍາເລັດ ຢູ່ໃນສະພາສູງ, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຈະມີການເຈລະຈາຫຼາຍເດືອນແລ້ວກໍຕາມ.

ທ່ານ ຊູມເມີ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຫາລືກັບທຳນຽບຂາວກ່ຽວກັບແຜນການສຳຮອງ ຫຼັງຈາກອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ລາຍງານວ່າ ໄດ້ຕິດຕໍ່ກັບສະມາ ຊິກສະພາສູງຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໂດຍຂໍຮ້ອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສອງຝ່າຍ.

The U.S. Senate advanced a stand-alone $95 billion foreign assistance bill Thursday by a vote of 67-32, setting up a final vote on $60 billion in aid to Ukraine and $14 billion in assistance for Israel.

After hours of negotiations, the Senate cleared the 60-vote threshold needed to advance to a final vote on the aid package that includes billions of dollars in assistance for Indo-Pacific countries to confront Chinese aggression.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer introduced the measure late Wednesday after a $118 billion bipartisan border security agreement failed in the Senate, despite months of negotiations.

Schumer said he consulted the White House about a backup plan after former President Donald Trump reportedly contacted Republican senators asking them not to vote for the bipartisan agreement.