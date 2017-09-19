ສຫລ ພະຍາຍາມ ປາບປາມ ການບິດເບືອນ ຂໍ້ມູນຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ດ້ວຍການສະເໜີຂ່າວ ທີ່ມີມູນຄວາມຈິງ

ກອງທຶນ Marshall ເຢຍຣະມັນ ໄດ້ບັນທຶກການແຊກແຊງຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ເຂົ້າໃນການ

ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຫຼື ບັນຫາການເມືອງຂອງຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 27 ປະເທດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 2004 ເປັນ

ຕົ້ນມາ, ນັບຈາກການບິດເບືອນຂໍ້ມູນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງໃນ Facebook, Twitter

ແລະ ສື່ສັງ ຄົມອື່ນໆ ເພື່ອການໂຈມຕີທາງຄອມພິວເຕີ. ຄະນະກຳມາທິການ Helsinki

ໄດ້ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ ສິ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເອີ້ນວ່າ “ການລະບາດໃນການບິດເບືອນຂໍ້ມູນຂອງ ຣັດ

ເຊຍ” ແລະ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອບອກຄວາມຈິງ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການ

ຟັງຄຳໃຫ້ການ ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ໃນວັນພະຫັດຈະມາເຖິງນີ້. ນັກຂ່າວດ້ານ

ການທູດຂອງວີໂອເອ Cindy Saine ມີລາຍງານເລື່ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳ

ເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ບໍ່ມີບັນຫາໂຕ້ແຍ້ງຫຍັງເລີຍ ທີ່ວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ແຊກແຊງເຂົ້າໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທາ

ນາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນປີ 2016.

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ແລະ ຜູ້ເຫັນເຫດການໝົດທຸກຄົນ ໄດ້ເຫັນພ້ອມກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ

ບັນຫາດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນການຮັບຟັງຄຳໃຫ້ການໃນວັນພະຫັດຜ່ານມາ ແລະ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງ

ໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານ ສະຫະລັດ ເອົາໃຈໃສ່ເພີ່ມເຕີມໃນການປົກປ້ອງຂະບວນການ ປະຊາ

ທິປະໄຕຂອງປະເທດໃນອະນາຄົດ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທ່ານ Cory Gardner ກ່າວວ່າ “ຜ່ານ

ການວັດແທກ ການໂຄສະນາທີ່ກຳລັງດຳເນີນການຢູ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທີ່ລວມມີການແຊກ

ແຊງທີ່ຮຸນແຮງ ເຂົ້າໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງບັນດາປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກນັ້ນ, ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້

ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການສ້າງຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ, ການແຕກແຍກ ແລະ ການທຳລາຍສະຖາບັນປະ

ຊາທິປະໄຕຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ສ້າງຄວາມອ່ອນແອໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດາພັນທະມິດປະເທດຕາເວັນ

ຕົກ ເຊັ່ນອົງການ NATO ແລະ ສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ. ເປົ້າໝາຍສູງສຸດຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ

ແມ່ນເພື່ອທົດແທນລະບຽບກົດໝາຍ ແລະ ສະຖາບັນຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ນຳໜ້າໂດຍປະເທດຕາ

ເວັນຕົກ ກັບ ລະບຽບການທີ່ນຳໜ້າໂດຍລະບອບຜະເດັດການ ທີ່ຮັບຮູ້ພຽງແຕ່ຄຳວ່າ

ເຈົ້ານາຍ ແລະ ຂຸນນາງ.”

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ທ່ານ Gardner ໄດ້ເອີ້ນການຕອບໂຕ້ ຂອງປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ

ຕໍ່ ຄວາມຮຸກຮານຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ໃນ ຢູເຄຣນ ແລະ ການແຊກແຊງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນການ

ເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກວ່າ “ອ່ອນແອ” ແລະ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຂາດການຕອບ

ໂຕ້ທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງ ມີແຕ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານ ວລາດິເມຍ ປູຕິນ ຮູ້ສຶກ

ບໍ່ຢ້ານຫຍັງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານນາງ Molly McKew ຈາກບໍລິສັດທີ່ປຶກສາການຄົມມະນາຄົມຊື່ວ່າ Fianna

Strategies ກ່າວວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ ເຂົ້າໃຈວິທີ ທີ່ຈະແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງໃນ

ສື່ສັງຄົມ.

ທ່ານນາງ McKew ໄດ້ກ່າວເນັ້ນວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຫຼາຍຄົນບໍ່ເຊື່ອວ່າຄວາມພະຍາຍາມບິດເບືອນຂໍ້ມູນ ຈະໃຊ້ໄດ້ຜົນກັບເຂົ້າເຈົ້າ. ແຕ່ລັດຖະບານ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ໃຊ້

ການຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ຈິດຕະວິທະຍາ ເພື່ອຊັກຊວນປະຊາຊົນໃຫ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງສຳລັບ

ຄົນບາງຄົນ ຫຼື ຢູ່ບ້ານໃນວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງ ລວມທັງການລາຍງານຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການ

ຊື້ຈ້າງການໂຄສະນາຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ໃນ Facebook ໃນລະຫວ່າງການເລືອກຕັ້ງ

ສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານນາງ Molly McKew ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ຂອງບໍລິສັດ Fianna Strategies ກ່າວວ່າ

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ແມ່ນກະທັ່ງວັງ ເຄຣັມລິນ ເອງກໍຍັງຕົກໃຈ ວ່າ ມັນງ່າຍປານໃດ ທີ່

ຈະໃຊ້ການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ໃຫ້ເປັນເຄື່ອງມືການຂະຫຍາຍຂໍ້ຄວາມ ສຳລັບຊະນິດ

ຂອງການບັນຍາຍທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຮັດນັ້ນ.”

ທ່ານ John Lansing ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ຂອງ ສະພາຜູ້ວ່າການກະຈາຍສຽງ ສະຫະລັດ,

ເຊິ່ງເປັນຜູ້ເບິ່ງແຍງສະຖານີສຽງ ອາເມຣິກາ, ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຢືນຢັນໃນລະຫວ່າງການຮັບ

ຟັງຄຳໃຫ້ການໃນວັນພະຫັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແລະ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ກຳລັງໃຊ້ຈຸດປະ

ສົງຂອງຂ່າວສານ ແລະ ຂໍ້ເທັດຈິງ, ພ້ອມດ້ວຍລາຍການຕ່າງໆຂອງພະແນກພາສາ

ຣັດເຊຍ ຄື ລາຍການ Current Time ເພື່ອຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການບິດເບືອນຂໍ້ມູນຂອງ ຣັດ

ເຊຍ. ແຕ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຢໍ້າວ່າ ມັນມີສິ່ງນຶ່ງທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະບໍ່ເຮັດ.

ທ່ານ John Lansing ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະຫະລັດ ຈະບໍ່ທຳການໂຄສະນາຊວນເຊື່ອ. ແລະ

ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ, ພວກເຮົາມີລະບົບປ້ອງກັນໄວຣັສ, ເປັນລະບົບການປ້ອງກັນທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້

ມັນເປັນໄປບໍ່ໄດ້ ສຳລັບລັດຖະບານ ຈະມາແຊກແຊງ ການຕັດສິນໃຈຢ່າງເປັນອິດ

ສະຫຼະຂອງບັນນາທິການຂອງພວກເຮົາ."

ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານ ຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມຮັບຟັງຄຳໃຫ້ການ ກ່າວວ່າ ປະເທດ ເຢຍຣະມັນ

ປາກົດວ່າຈະເລີ່ມລົງມືປ້ອງກັນ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະແຊກແຊງໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ

ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໂດຍ ຣັດເຊຍ ໃນທ້າຍເດືອນນີ້, ດ້ວຍການນຳໃຊ້ການຕອບໂຕ້ ທີ່ປະ

ສານງານກັນທົ່ວລັດຖະບານ.



The German Marshall Fund has documented Russian interference in the elections or political affairs of at least 27 countries since 2004, ranging from disinformation campaigns on Facebook, Twitter and other social media to cyberattacks. The Helsinki Commission focused on what it calls the "scourge of Russian disinformation" and U.S. efforts to set the record straight during a hearing Thursday in Washington. VOA Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.



There is no disputing the fact that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.



Lawmakers and witnesses at Thursday's hearing were all in agreement on the issue and called on the United States government to do more to protect the country's democratic process in future elections.



((SEN. CORY GARDNER, REPUBLICAN))

"Through its active measures campaign that includes aggressive interference in Western elections, Russia aims to sell fear, discord and paralysis that undermines democratic institutions and weakens critical Western alliances such as NATO and the E.U. Russia's ultimate goal is to replace the Western-led world order of laws and institutions with an authoritarian-led order that recognizes only masters and vassals."



Senator Gardner termed the West's response to Russian aggression in Ukraine and its interference in Western elections "feeble" and said the lack of a strong response only emboldened Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Molly McKew, with communications consulting firm Fianna Strategies, says Russia understands how to target voters on social media.



McKew notes many Americans do not believe disinformation efforts could work on them. But the Russian government uses marketing and psychology to influence people to vote for a certain person or to stay at home on election dayincluding recent reports of Russian ad buying on Facebook during the American election.



((MOLLY McKEW, CEO, FIANNA STRATEGIES))

"I think even the Kremlin is surprised at how easy it is to use social media as an amplification tool for the kind of narrative that they do."



John Lansing, CEO of the U.S.-funded Broadcasting Board of Governors, which oversees the Voice of America, testified at Thursday's hearing and said the U.S. is using objective news and facts, with shows like the new Russian-language "Current Time" to counter Russian disinformation. But he stressed there is one thing the U.S. will not do.



((JOHN LANSING, CEO, BROADCASTING BOARD OF GOVERNORS))

"The United States will not do propaganda. And in fact, we have a firewall protection, a legislative firewall that makes it impossible for the government to interfere with our independent editorial decision-making."



The experts at the hearing said Germany appears set to fend off attempts by Russia to interfere in its elections later this month, using a coordinated governmentwide response.