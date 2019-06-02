ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ​ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພອມ​ພຽວ ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມການ​ປະ​ຊຸມ

​ປິດ​ລັບ​ ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ບິ​ລ​ເດີນ​ເບີກ ໃນ​ເມືອ​ມົງ​ເຕີ​ຣ ປະ​ເທດ​ສວິດ​ເຊີ​ແລນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານ

​ນີ້ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ຜູ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ການເກັບ​ພາ

​ສີ​ຕໍ່​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ປະ​ກາດເມື່ອບໍ່​ດົນ​ມານີ້, ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຕໍ່​ຕະຫຼາດ​ໂລກ ແລະ​ ຂ​ະ​ຫຍາຍ

ຄວາມ​ຕຶງ​ຄຽດ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກັບ ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ.

ການ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ປີ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ສີ່​ມື້​ ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຈ​າກ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ແລະ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ

​ເໜືອ​ ຢູ່​ຣີ​ສອດ​ໃນປະ​ເທດ​ ສ​ວິດເຊີ​ແລນ ຮວມມີຄົນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງ, ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ,

ປ້ອງ​ກັນປະ​ເທດ ແລະ​ ສືບ​ລັບ. ຫົວ​ເລື້ອງ​ຂອງ​ປີ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ “ລະ​ບຽບ​ແຜນ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ​ທີ່​

ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ” ແລະ ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ຈານ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່ ບໍ່​ສຸ​ພາບ ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ

ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ແລະ​ ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຕ່າງໆ ຢືນ​ຢັດ​ວ່າເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໂຕ້​ແຍ້ງ ​ລະບຽບການ

ຫຼັງສົງ​ຄາມ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ ແລະ ການ​ເປັນ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ຕ່າງໆ. ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ໜູນ​ຫຼັງທ່ານ​ ທ​ຣຳ

ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັດ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫຼາຍ​ປີມາ​ແລ້ວ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ໄດ້​ສົມ​ມຸດ​ເອົາ​ເອງ ໂດຍບໍ່​ໄດ້​ພິ​

ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ເຖິງ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ດີ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ສຳ​ລັບມະ​ຫາອ​ຳ​ນາດ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ, ແລະ​ ອັ​ນ​ທີ່​ວ່າ

“ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ກ່ອນອື່ນ​ໝົດ​ນັ້ນ” ແມ່ນ​ຈຳ​ເປັນຫຼາຍ​ຊ່ຳ​ໃດ.

ມີ​ພວກປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຫຼາຍ​ກຸ່ມ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຢ່າງສະ​ຫງົບ ໃນ​ການ​ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ

ກັບ​ປ້າຍ​ຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່ນອກ​ປະ​ຕູ​ຂອງວັງ Fairmont Le Montreux ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ເໜືອ​ທະ​ເລ​ສາ​ບ

ເຈ​ນີ​ວາ.

ທ່ານ ​ພອມ​ພຽວ ພ້ອມກັບ​ລູກ​ເຂີຍ​ທ່ານ ​ທ​ຣຳ ແລະ ​ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ, ​ທ່ານ​ ຈາ​ເຣັດ ຄຸສເນີ​

ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຮອດ​ຈາກ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ ແທ​ລ ອາ​ວີຟ, ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ສາມ

​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ, ພ້​ອ​ມ​ທັງ ເລ​ຂາ​ທິ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່ອົງ​ການ NATO, ທ່ານ​ ເຈັນ​ສ໌

​ສະ​ໂຕ​ລ​ເທັນເບີກ ແລະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ ເຢ​ຣະ​ມັນ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ​ເອີ​ຊູ​ລາ

ວອນ ເດີ​ ເລ​ເຢນ ຮ່ວມ​ທັ​ງຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ. ນັກ​ການ​ທູດ​ສູງ​ສຸດຂອງ ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຈະ​ພົບ​ປະ

​ກັບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ສວິ​ດ​ເຊີ​ແລນ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອ​າດ​ທິດ​ມື້​ນີ້.

ທ່ານ​ພອມ​ພຽວ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ ​ກັບ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ ຕີ​ເຢນ​ຣະ​ມັນ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ ແອ​ນ​ເຈີ​ລາ

ເມີ​ຣ​ແກ​ລ ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ເບີ​ລິນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ທີ່​ເນັ້ນ​ໜັກ​ກ່ຽວ​

ກັບ ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ແລະ​ ຈີນ. ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ ໃນ​

ນ​າມ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo participated Saturday at a closed-door meeting of the Bildenburg Group in Montreux, Switzerland, with some attendees expressing worries about just announced tariffs on Mexico, volatile world markets and rising tensions between the United States and Iran.



The annual four-day gathering of elites from Europe and North America in the Swiss resort includes prominent figures from politics, business, defense and intelligence. This year's theme is "A Stable Strategic Order," and critics of U.S. President Donald Trump's blunt rhetoric and policies assert they challenge the world's postwar order and alliances. Trump backers insist that for years the U.S. has been taken for granted without consideration for what might be best for the global superpower, and that an "America First" is much needed.



There were assorted protesters peacefully demonstrating their opposition with placards outside the gates of the yellow Fairmont Le Montreux Palace overlooking Lake Geneva.



Pompeo joined Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, arrived from Tel Aviv after a three-nation Middle East tour, as well as NATO Secretary General Jens Soltenberg and German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, among others. The top U.S. diplomat will meet Sunday with the Swiss foreign minister.



Pompeo met Friday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin for talks that focused on Iran and China. It was his first visit to Germany as U.S. secretary of state.



