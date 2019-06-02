ລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການປະຊຸມ
ປິດລັບ ຂອງກຸ່ມບິລເດີນເບີກ ໃນເມືອມົງເຕີຣ ປະເທດສວິດເຊີແລນ ໃນວັນເສົາວານ
ນີ້ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຈຳນວນນຶ່ງທີ່ສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເກັບພາ
ສີຕໍ່ເມັກຊິໂກ ທີ່ຖືກປະກາດເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້, ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ຕະຫຼາດໂລກ ແລະ ຂະຫຍາຍ
ຄວາມຕຶງຄຽດລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ອີຣ່ານ.
ການເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນປະຈຳປີເປັນເວລາສີ່ມື້ ຂອງຜູ້ນຳສູງສຸດຈາກຢູໂຣບ ແລະອາເມຣິກາ
ເໜືອ ຢູ່ຣີສອດໃນປະເທດ ສວິດເຊີແລນ ຮວມມີຄົນສຳຄັນດ້ານການເມືອງ, ທຸລະກິດ,
ປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ແລະ ສືບລັບ. ຫົວເລື້ອງຂອງປີນີ້ແມ່ນ “ລະບຽບແຜນຍຸດທະສາດທີ່
ໝັ້ນຄົງ” ແລະ ບັນດານັກວິຈານຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ ບໍ່ສຸພາບ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ
ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະ ນະໂຍບາຍຕ່າງໆ ຢືນຢັດວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໂຕ້ແຍ້ງ ລະບຽບການ
ຫຼັງສົງຄາມຂອງໂລກ ແລະ ການເປັນພັນທະມິດຕ່າງໆ. ບັນດາຜູ້ໜູນຫຼັງທ່ານ ທຣຳ
ໄດ້ຢືນຢັດວ່າເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີມາແລ້ວ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ສົມມຸດເອົາເອງ ໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ພິ
ຈາລະນາເຖິງສິ່ງທີ່ເປັນດີທີ່ສຸດສຳລັບມະຫາອຳນາດສູງສຸດຂອງໂລກ, ແລະ ອັນທີ່ວ່າ
“ອາເມຣິກາກ່ອນອື່ນໝົດນັ້ນ” ແມ່ນຈຳເປັນຫຼາຍຊ່ຳໃດ.
ມີພວກປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍກຸ່ມ ທີ່ໄດ້ປະທ້ວງຢ່າງສະຫງົບ ໃນການບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ
ກັບປ້າຍຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່ນອກປະຕູຂອງວັງ Fairmont Le Montreux ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ເໜືອທະເລສາບ
ເຈນີວາ.
ທ່ານ ພອມພຽວ ພ້ອມກັບລູກເຂີຍທ່ານ ທຣຳ ແລະ ທີ່ປຶກສາ, ທ່ານ ຈາເຣັດ ຄຸສເນີ
ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຮອດຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແທລ ອາວີຟ, ຫຼັງຈາກການຢ້ຽມຢາມສາມ
ປະເທດຕາເວັນອອກກາງ, ພ້ອມທັງ ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ອົງການ NATO, ທ່ານ ເຈັນສ໌
ສະໂຕລເທັນເບີກ ແລະລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ເຢຣະມັນ ທ່ານນາງ ເອີຊູລາ
ວອນ ເດີ ເລເຢນ ຮ່ວມທັງຄົນອື່ນໆ. ນັກການທູດສູງສຸດຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະພົບປະ
ກັບລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດ ສວິດເຊີແລນ ໃນວັນອາດທິດມື້ນີ້.
ທ່ານພອມພຽວໄດ້ພົບປະ ກັບນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນ ຕີເຢນຣະມັນ ທ່ານນາງ ແອນເຈີລາ
ເມີຣແກລ ຢູ່ນະຄອນເບີລິນ ໃນວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ສຳລັບການສົນທະນາທີ່ເນັ້ນໜັກກ່ຽວ
ກັບ ອີຣ່ານ ແລະ ຈີນ. ມັນເປັນການຢ້ຽມຢາມ ເຢຍຣະມັນ ເທື່ອທຳອິດຂອງທ່ານ ໃນ
ນາມລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo participated Saturday at a closed-door meeting of the Bildenburg Group in Montreux, Switzerland, with some attendees expressing worries about just announced tariffs on Mexico, volatile world markets and rising tensions between the United States and Iran.
The annual four-day gathering of elites from Europe and North America in the Swiss resort includes prominent figures from politics, business, defense and intelligence. This year's theme is "A Stable Strategic Order," and critics of U.S. President Donald Trump's blunt rhetoric and policies assert they challenge the world's postwar order and alliances. Trump backers insist that for years the U.S. has been taken for granted without consideration for what might be best for the global superpower, and that an "America First" is much needed.
There were assorted protesters peacefully demonstrating their opposition with placards outside the gates of the yellow Fairmont Le Montreux Palace overlooking Lake Geneva.
Pompeo joined Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, arrived from Tel Aviv after a three-nation Middle East tour, as well as NATO Secretary General Jens Soltenberg and German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, among others. The top U.S. diplomat will meet Sunday with the Swiss foreign minister.
Pompeo met Friday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin for talks that focused on Iran and China. It was his first visit to Germany as U.S. secretary of state.
