ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ມອບຫິນສິ່ວບູຮານ ທີ່ຢຶດຄືນມາໄດ້ ໃຫ້ແກ່ ສປປ ລາວ

ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ມອບວັດຖຸບູຮານເກົ່າແກ່ທາງວັດທະນະທຳອັນມີຄຸນຄ່າສອງຢ່າງຄືນໃຫ້ແກ່ ສປປ ລາວ ພາຍຫຼັງທີ່ຖືກຢຶດ ແລະຖືກສົ່ງໄປທີ່ປະເທດສະຫະລັດ. ວັດຖຸສອງຢ່າງນີ້ຄື ຫີນສິ່ວບູຮານ ທີ່ກວດພົບທີ່ລັດອິນເດຍນາ ໂດຍອົງ​ການສອບສວນກາງ (FBI). ວັດຖຸບູຮານດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ມອບຄືນໃຫ້ແກ່ສະຖານທູດລາວ ທີ່ວໍຊິງຕັນ ດີ.ຊີ. ໂດຍຄະນະ FBI Art Crime Force ແລະ ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຈາກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ.

“ວັດຖຸບູຮານເກົ່າແກ່ທາງວັດທະນະທຳອັນມີຄຸນຄ່ານີ້ ແມ່ນຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ. ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 20 ປີ ທີ່ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາໄດ້ຮ່ວມມືກັບລັດຖະບານລາວໃນການປົກປັກຮັກສາ ແລະປົກປ້ອງມໍລະດົກທາງວັດທະນະທຳ. ການຮ່ວມມືດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນຂະຫຍາຍອອກໄປບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຂໍຊົມເຊີຍສຳນັກງານສອບສວນກາງ (FBI) ແລະ ຄະນະສະເພາະກິດທາງດ້ານວຽກງານວັດທະນະທຳໃນການຊ່ວຍເອົາວັດຖຸນີ້ຄືນສູ່ປະຊາຊົນລາວ” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ/ທ່ານທູດປີເຕີ. “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າຈະຮ່ວມເຮັດວຽກນຳ ສປປ ລາວ ເພື່ອເສີມສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງໃນການປົກປ້ອງມໍລະດົກທາງວັດທະນະທຳອັນມີຄຸນຄ່າຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ມີຄວາມໝາຍໝັ້ນໃນການປົກປັກຮັກສາ ແລະອະນຸລັກມໍ ລະດົກທາງວັດທະນະທຳໃນທົ່ວໂລກແລະທັງປ້ອງກັນການຄ້າຂາຍຜິດກົດໝາຍທີ່ມັກຖືກນຳໃຊ້ ເພື່ອເປັນການສະໜອງທຶນໃຫ້ເຄືອຂ່າຍກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ແລະ ອາດຊະຍາກຳ. ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ທີ່ ນະຄອນຫຼວງວຽງຈັນ ແມ່ນກຳລັງສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງ ກິດຈະກຳການປົກປັກຮັກສາວັດທະນະທຳ ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ພາຍໃຕ້ກອງທຶນທ່ານທູດ ເພື່ອການອະນຸລັກວັດທະນະທຳ (AFCP) ທີ່ໄດ້ດຳເນີນມາຫຼາຍກວ່າ 20 ປີ. ພາຍໃຕ້ໂຄງການນີ້ ຜ່ານມາ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາໄດ້ມອບທຶນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານ 2 ແສນໂດລາ ໃນການຊ່ວຍ ສປປ ລາວ ປົກປັກຮັກສາມໍລະດົກທາງດ້ານວັດທະນະທຳ ເຊິ່ງຫລ້າສຸດໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃນການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ປົກປັກຮັກສາທົ່ງໄຫຫີນ ຢູ່ທີ່ແຂວງຊຽງຂວາງ.

The U.S. government on February 22 repatriated to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) two objects of cultural significance that were seized after having been trafficked into the United States. The cultural items, two stone chisels, were recently recovered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) from a home in Indiana after having been brought into the United States illegally from the Lao PDR. The cultural objects were presented to the Embassy of the Lao PDR in Washington, D.C. by members of the FBI Art Crime Task Force and representatives from the U.S. Department of State.

“These artifacts belong in Laos. For more than 20 years, the United States has been partnering with the Lao PDR government to preserve and protect its outstanding and diverse cultural heritage. That partnership extends beyond Laos’ borders, and I commend the FBI and our Cultural Heritage Task Force for helping to restore these items to the people of Laos,” said U.S. Ambassador to the Lao PDR, Dr. Peter M. Haymond. “I look forward to working with the Lao PDR to further strengthen our joint efforts to protect its precious cultural heritage.”

The United States is unwavering in its commitment to protect and preserve cultural heritage around the world, and to prevent trafficking, which is often used to fund terrorist and criminal networks and activities. Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy Vientiane is celebrating this year more than 20 years of cultural preservation activities in the Lao PDR under the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) program. Under this program, the U.S. Embassy has provided more than U.S. $1.2 million to assist the Lao PDR in protecting its cultural heritage, most recently to support preservation of the ancient megalithic jars in the Plain of Jars in Xiengkhouang Province.