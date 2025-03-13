ສະຫະລັດ ໃຫ້ການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອ ຢູເຄຣນ ຄືນອີກ ຂະນະ ຢູເຄຣນ ເຫັນດີນຳຂໍ້ສະເໜີຢຸດຍິງ

ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຍ້ອງຍໍ ຢູເຄຣນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມາ ສຳລັບ ການຍອມຮັບຂໍ້ສະເໜີໃຫ້ຢຸດຍິງ ແລະເອົາບາດກ້າວໄປໜ້າທີ່ເປີດທາງໄປ ສູ່ການຍຸຕິສົງຄາມກັບຣັດເຊຍ. ຕໍ່ໄປແມ່ນ ມົສກູ ຄາດໝາຍວ່າ ຈະຊັ່ງຊາເບິ່ງ ຂໍ້ສະເໜີຂອງອາເມຣິກາ. ເວີຣໍນິກາ ບອລແດຣາສ ອີເກຣຊຽດສ ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍງານ.

ໃນຊາອູດີອາຣາເບຍ ເມື່ອວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມາ ບັນດານັກເຈລະຈາຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ຮັບເອົາຂໍ້ສະເໜີໂດຍຄະນະຜູ້ແທນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃຫ້ໂຈະສົງຄາມ ລະຫວ່າງ ຣັດເຊຍແລະຢູເຄຣນ ເປັນເວລາ 30 ວັນ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ມາຣໂກ ຣູບີໂອ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສະເໜີທີ່ ຊາວຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ຮັບເອົາ ເຊິ່ງເປັນການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການຢຸດຍິງ ແລະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການເຈລະຈາທັນທີ ເພື່ອຍຸຕິບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງນີ້ ໃນທາງທີ່ຍາວ​ນານ ແລະຍືນຍົງ ແລະໂດຍຄຳນຶງເຖິງຜົນປະໂຫຍດຕ່າງໆ, ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ, ຄວາມສາມາດທີ່ຈະຮຸ່ງເຮືອງໃນຖານະປະເທດຊາດນຶ່ງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາງວັນແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ ໃນການ ເອົາບາດກ້າວທຳອິດທີ່ເປັນບວກໄປສູ່ສັນຕິພາບ, ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ວອລຕ໌ສ ທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຂາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວ.

ທ່ານວອລຕ໌ສ ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈຈະຍົກເລີກການ ໂຈະໃຫ້ການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອ ແລະການຊ່ອຍໃນດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນ ໃນການກ້າວໄປໜ້າ ແລະນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຊ້ໃນທັນທີ.”

ພາຍຫຼັງທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບເອົາຂໍ້ສະເໜີສະງົບເສິກ ຄະນະຜູ້ແທນຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ກ່າວຢ້ຳ ເຖິງຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍຂອງຕົນຕໍ່ສັນຕິພາບ.

ຫົວໜ້າຫ້ອງ​ການປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານອານດຣີ ເຢີຣມາກ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ສຳລັບປະຊາຊົນໃນໂລກ, ມັນຈຳເປັນອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ເພື່ອຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈທີ່ວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ້ມເຮັດສົງຄາມນີ້ ແຕ່ຢູເຄຣນ ແມ່ນພ້ອມສຳລັບຄວາມເປັນທຳ ແລະສັນຕິພາບທີ່ຍືນຍາວນານ.”

ເມື່ອຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມາ ຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ສົ່ງໂດຣນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍໄປ ໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ຫຼາຍພາກພື້ນຂອງຣັດເຊຍ. ມົສກູ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີນັ້ນ ອາດເປັນສິ່ງກີດຂວາງການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບໃດໆ ໃນອະນາຄົດ.

ທ່ານ ເດິມິທຣີ ເປສຄອບ ໂຄສົກຂອງວັງເຄຣມລິນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ບໍ່ມີການເຈລະຈາໃດໆເທື່ອ, ສະນັ້ນ ບໍ່ມີຫຍັງທີ່ຈະລົບກວນເທື່ອ. ຫາກແຕ່ວ່າ ແນວໂນ້ມທີ່ກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນ ອາດສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ເສຍຫາຍຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ແນ່ນອນ.”

ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງຢູ່ໃນພາກສະໜາມ ມັນຄາດໝາຍວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະເຄື່ອນໄຫວໄປໜ້າດ້ວຍແຜນການຕ່າງໆຂອງຕົນ ເພື່ອນຳເອົາຂໍ້ສະເໜີຢຸດຍິງຍື່ນຕໍ່ໄປໃຫ້ຣັດເຊຍ, ໃນຄວາມຫວັງທີ່ວ່າ ມັນຈະກະຕຸ້ນໃຫ້ເລີ້ມຂະບວນການເພື່ອບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສັນຕີພາບທີ່ຍືນຍາວນານ.

ອ່ານລາຍງານນີ້ໃນພາສາອັງກິດ

The United States praised Ukraine Tuesday for accepting a ceasefire offer and taking a step forward on the path to ending the war with Russia. Moscow is expected to weigh in next on the American proposal. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports.

In Saudi Arabia Tuesday, Ukrainian negotiators accepted a proposal by a U.S. delegation to pause the Russia-Ukraine war for thirty days.

((Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State))

“We made an offer that the Ukrainians have accepted, which is to enter into a ceasefire and into immediate negotiations to end this conflict in a way that's enduring and sustainable and accounts for their interests, their security, their ability to prosper as a nation.”

U.S. President Donald Trump rewarded Ukraine’s positive first step toward peace, said U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz.

((Mike Waltz, US National Security Adviser))

“The president has decided to lift the pause on aid and our security assistance to Ukraine going forward and that’s effective immediately.”

After embracing the truce proposal, the Ukrainian delegation reiterated its commitment to peace.

((Andriy Yermak, Head of Ukrainian Presidential Office))

“For the people in the world, it's necessary once again to understand that it's not Ukraine that started this war, but Ukraine is ready for just and lasting peace."

Earlier Tuesday, Ukraine launched a massive drone attack against several Russian regions. Moscow said the attack could hinder future peace negotiations.

((Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin Spokesperson))

"There are no negotiations yet, so there is nothing to disrupt yet. Although the emerging trend can indeed be significantly damaged."

Despite the tensions on the ground, it is expected the United States

will move forward with its plans to present the ceasefire proposal to Russia next, in the hopes that it will kickstart the process to achieving a lasting peace agreement.