ສະຫະລັດ ເປີດເຜີຍວີດີໂອ ຂອງການປະເຊີນກັນ ກັບກຳປັ່ນລົບຂອງຈີນ ຢູ່ໃກ້ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ

ກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍວີດີໂອຂອງສິ່ງທີ່ຕົນໄດ້ອະທິ ບາຍວ່າ ເປັນການຊ້ອມລົບຢູ່ໃນຊ່ອງແຄບຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ທີ່ “ບໍ່ປອດໄພ” ເມື່ອ ທ້າຍອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ຊຶ່ງກຳປັ່ນລົບຂອງກອງທັບເຮືອຈີນ ແລ່ນລ້ຽວຂ້າມແລວນ້ຳ ຂອງກຳປັ່ນພິຄາດອາເມຣິກາ ໂດຍກົດດັນໃຫ້ກຳປັ່ນລົບສະຫະລັດຕ້ອງໄດ້ແລ່ນຊ້າລົງ ເພື່ອຫລີກເວັ້ນອຸບັດຕິເຫດຕຳກັນ.

ໃນລະຫວ່າງເຫດການຂອງວັນເສົາແລ້ວນີ້ ກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ກຳ ປັ່ນພິຄາດຕິດລູກສອນໄຟນຳວິຖີຂອງຈີນ ໄດ້ແລ່ນແຊງກາຍກຳປັ່ນລົບ USS Chung-Hoon ທາງຝາກເບື້ອງຊ້າຍ ຕໍ່ມາ ມັນລ້ຽວຂ້າມເຂົ້າມາເບື້ອງຂວາຂອງກຳປັ່ນລົບໃນໄລຍະຫ່າງປະມານ 137 ແມັດ ອີງຕາມກອງບັນຊາການ ອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ກຳປັ່ນພິຄາດຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ແລ່ນຕາມເສັ້ນທາງຂອງຕົນ ດັ່ງທີ່ວີດີໂອ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ ແຕ່ກອງທັບ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມໄວຂອງກຳປັ່ນໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງຮອດ 10 ນັອຕ “ເພື່ອຫລີກເວັ້ນການຕຳກັນ.”

ການປະເຊີນກັນຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຂະນະທີ່ກຳປັ່ນລົບຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ແລະກຳປັ່ນລົບ HMCS Montreal ຂອງການາດາ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການ “ການແລ່ນເຮືອທາງທະເລທີ່ເສລີ” ຜ່ານຊ່ອງແຄບລະຫວ່າງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະຈີນແຜ່ນ ດິນໃຫຍ່ ຊຶ່ງຈີນອ້າງວ່າ ເປັນເຂດເສດຖະກິດສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຕົນ ແລະສະຫະລັດ ພ້ອມກັບບັນດາພັນທະມິດຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງຕົນ ກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນການຖືກຄຸ້ມຄອງໂດຍເສລີພາບໃນການແລ່ນເຮືອຜ່ານຂອງສາກົນ.

ໂຄສົກສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ທ່ານຈອນ ເຄີບີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ຢູ່ທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ ວ່າ ການປະເຊີນກັນຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດຢູ່ໃນຊ່ອງແຄບໄຕ້ຫວັນ ເປັນ “ສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ແລະກໍລະນີຂອງການຮຸກຮານໃນລະດັບທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ” ໂດຍກອງທັບຈີນ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ອະທິບາຍວ່າ ການກະທຳຂອງຈີນ ເປັນແບບ “ບໍ່ປອດໄພ” ແລະ “ບໍ່ເປັນມືອາຊີບ” ແລະ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການກຳທຳທັງຫຼາຍແບບນັ້ນ ອາດນຳໄປສູ່ “ການຄຳນວນທີ່ຜິດພາດ” ໃນອະນາຄົດ.

ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ “ມັນຄົງອີກບໍ່ດົນກ່ອນທີ່ຜູ້ໃດຜູ້ນຶ່ງຈະເຈັບໂຕ.”

ຫຼັງຈາກການແລ່ນເຮືອຕັດໜ້າກຳປັ່ນລົບຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກຳປັ່ນລົບຂອງຈີນ ກໍໄດ້ປັບຫົວເຮືອໃຫ້ແລ່ນຊື່ ແລ້ວເລີ້ມແລ່ນຄູ່ຂະໜານໄປໃນທິດທາງດຽວກັນ.

ກຳປັ່ນລົບຂອງຈີນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມລ້ຽວແບບດຽວກັນນັ້ນ ຕໍ່ກຳປັ່ນລົບຂອງການາດາ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ແລ່ນຕາມຫຼັງ ກຳປັ່ນພິຄາດຂອງອາເມຣິກາ.

The U.S. military on Monday released a video of what it described as an "unsafe" maneuver in the Taiwan Strait over the weekend in which a Chinese navy ship cuts sharply across the path of an American destroyer, forcing the U.S. vessel to slow to avoid a collision.

During the Saturday incident, the U.S. military said, a Chinese guided-missile destroyer overtook the USS Chung-Hoon on its port side, then veered to the right across its bow at a distance of about 137 meters (150 yards), according to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. The American destroyer held its course, the video showed, but the military said its speed was reduced to 10 knots "to avoid a collision."

The close encounter occurred as the American vessel and the Canadian frigate HMCS Montreal were conducting a "freedom of navigation" transit of the strait between Taiwan and mainland China, which China claims as part of its economic zone and the U.S. and its Western allies say is governed by the freedom of international passage.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters Monday at the White House that the close encounter in the Taiwan Strait is "part and parcel of an increasing level of aggressiveness" by China's military.

He described the Chinese actions as "unsafe" and "unprofessional" and said such maneuvers could, in the future, lead to "miscalculations."

"It won't be long before somebody gets hurt," he said.