ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ ກຳປູເຈຍ ຍົກເລີກການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ການຖືພາແທນຄົນອື່ນເປັນສິ່ງຜິດກົດໝາຍ ແລະ ໄດ້ຂໍໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ກຳນົດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບທາງອາຍາ ຕໍ່ບັນດາແມ່ນທີ່ຖືພາແທນຄົນອື່ນນັ້ນ.
ໃນການສະຫຼຸບການສຳຫຼວດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທີ່ຖືກຮັບຮອງເອົາໃນວັນສຸກແລ້ວນີ້, ຄະນະກຳມະການ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການລົບລ້າງການແບ່ງແຍກຕໍ່ແມ່ຍິງ ຫຼື CEDAW ຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ປະນາມການລ່ວງລະເມີດ ແລະ ການແບ່ງແຍກຕໍ່ແມ່ຍິງທີ່ດຳເນີນຢູ່ໃນ ກຳປູເຈຍ.
ໃນການຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຕ່າງໆທີ່ລາຍງານໄດ້ເນັ້ນຄວາມສຳຄັນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນການເຮັດໃຫ້ການຖືພາແທນຄົນອື່ນເປັນສິ່ງຜິດກົດໝາຍໃນປະເທດ. ການຖືພາແທນຄົນອື່ນໃນຫຼາຍປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການຕຳໜິວິຈານຈາກສາກົນ, ໂດຍເດັກນ້ອຍໄດ້ຖືກຂາຍໃຫ້ພໍ່ແມ່ຄົນຕ່າງປະເທດ. ແມ່ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືພາແທນຄົນອື່ນເອງ ກໍມັກຈະຕົກເປັນຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຂອງການເອົາລັດເອົາປຽບ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງຜູ້ສັງເກດການ.
ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການຖືພາແທນຄົນອື່ນໄດ້ເປັນສິ່ງຜິດກົດໝາຍໃນເດືອນຕຸລາ 2016 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ, ອົງການ CEDAW ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ, ແມ່ຍິງທີ່ຖືພາແທນຄົນອື່ນຫຼາຍ ກວ່າ 60 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຈັບ ແລະ ຖືກດຳເນີນການທາງອາຍາ.
ພວກແມ່ຍິງດັ່ງກ່າວຈະຖືກປ່ອຍຕົວ ພາຍໃຕ້ເງື່ອນໄຂຂອງການລ້ຽງເອົາເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ຕົນໄດ້ຖືພາແທນຄົນອື່ນ ຈົນຮອດ 18 ປີເທົ່ານັ້ນ.
ລາຍງານອ່ານວ່າ “ຄະນະກຳມະການມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງພິເສດ ທີ່ພັນທະດັ່ງກ່າວຈະສ້າງພາລະທາງການເງິນ ແລະ ຈິດໃຈເພີ່ມເຕີມ ຕໍ່ແມ່ຍິງຜູ້ທີ່ຢູ່ສະຖານະການທີ່ບໍ່ແນ່ນອນນັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ນຳໄປສູ່ການເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງເປັນຜູ້ຖືພາແທນຄົນອື່ນໃນຕອນທຳອິດ. ແລະ ວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບການແບ່ງແຍກ ແລະ ຄວາມອັບປະຍົດຈາກຄອບຄົວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ປະຊາຄົມສຳລັບການທີ່ໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ຖືພາແທນຄົນອື່ນນັ້ນ.”
ສະນັ້ນອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານຍົກເລີກການຕັດສິນໃຈເມື່ອເດືອນຕຸລາ 2016 ແລະ ສິ້ນສຸດການປະຕິບັດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປ່ອຍຕົວແມ່ຍິງຈາກການຖືກຂັງຄຸກ ຖ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າລ້ຽງເອົາເດັກນ້ອຍເປັນລູກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງເທົ່ານັ້ນ.
ແຕ່ທ່ານນາງ ຈູ ບຸນ ເອັງ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ແລະ ຮອງປະທານຖາວອນຂອງຄະນະກຳມະການແຫ່ງຊາດ ເພື່ອປາບປາມການຄ້າມະນຸດແຫ່ງ ກຳປູເຈຍ ໄດ້ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງວ່າ ບັນດາອົງກອນສາກົນບາງຄັ້ງກໍບໍ່ຮູ້ຈັກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສະພາບແວດລ້ອມຂອງຄົນໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ. ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ບາງຄັ້ງຜູ້ທີ່ຢູ່ພາຍນອກ ກໍບໍ່ຮູ້ຈັກສະຖານະການຢູ່ໃນ ກຳປູເຈຍ ແລະ ຮອດບໍ່ເຂົ້າໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມຜິດ ແລະ ວ່າມັນເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້ແນວໃດ, ແລະ ມັນໄດ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ຄົນຂອງພວກເຮົາແນວໃດ. ບາງຄັ້ງເຂົາເຈົ້າມີແຕ່ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ສິດທິຂອງແມ່ຍິງ ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ມອງຂ້າມສິດທິຂອງເດັກນ້ອຍ.”
ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ແມ່ຍິງທີ່ຖືພາແທນຄົນອື່ນທຸກຄົນໄດ້ຖືກປ່ອຍອອກຈາກຄຸກແລ້ວ, ແຕ່ວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍຍັງຄົງຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຊີ້ນຳຂອງສານ ສຳລັບເງື່ອນໄຂທີ່ບໍ່ສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງ.
The United Nations has called on Cambodia to repeal its decision criminalizing surrogacy and asked the government to ensure that its draft law will not impose criminal liability on surrogate mothers.
In its concluding observations adopted on Friday, the UN Committee on Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) decried ongoing harassment and discrimination against women in Cambodia.
One of the concerns the report highlighted was the criminalization of surrogacy in the country. Surrogacy over the last years has sparked international criticism, with children being sold to foreign parents. Surrogate mothers themselves are often victims of exploitation, according to observers.
Since surrogacy was outlawed in October 2016, CEDAW said, over 60 surrogate women had been arrested and were subject to criminal proceedings.
The women were only released under the condition of raising the surrogate children until they are 18.
"The Committee is particularly concerned that such an obligation creates an additional financial and emotional burden on women who are in precarious situations, which led them to act as surrogates in the first place," the report reads, "and that they face discrimination and stigma from their families and communities for having acted as surrogates."
The UN therefore calls on the government to repeal the October 2016 decision and end the practice of only releasing the women from imprisonment if they raised the children as their own.
But Chou Bun Eng, the Secretary of State and Permanent Vice-Chair of the National Committee for Counter Trafficking of Cambodia (NCCT) argued that international actors sometimes were unaware of the local context. "Sometimes the persons from the outside do not know the situation inside Cambodia and may not understand the crime and how it happened, and what impact it causes on our people," she said. "Sometimes they just focus on the rights of women and they ignore the rights of children."
She said that all arrested surrogate mothers had been released from jail, although they do remain under court supervision for an unspecific term.
