ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍ ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຖື​ພາ​ແທນ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ແລະ ໄດ້​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ກຳ​ນົດ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ທາງ​ອາ​ຍາ ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ແມ່ນ​ທີ່​ຖື​ພາ​ແທນ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນ​ນັ້ນ.

ໃນ​ການ​ສະຫຼຸບ​ການ​ສຳ​ຫຼວດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຮັບ​ຮອງ​ເອົາ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ແລ້ວນີ້, ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ລົບ​ລ້າງ​ການ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ຕໍ່​ແມ່​ຍິງ ຫຼື CEDAW ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ປະ​ນາມ​ການ​ລ່ວງ​ລະ​ເມີດ ແລະ ການ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກຕໍ່​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ທີ່​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍ.

ໃນ​ການ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ລາຍ​ງານ​ໄດ້​ເນັ້ນ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ນັ້ນ​ ແມ່ນ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຖືພາ​ແທນ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ. ການ​ຖື​ພາ​ແທນ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນ​ໃນ​ຫຼາຍ​ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ວິ​ຈານ​ຈາກ​ສາ​ກົນ, ໂດຍ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂາຍ​ໃຫ້​ພໍ່​ແມ່​ຄົນ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ. ແມ່​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຖື​ພາ​ແທນ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນ​ເອງ ກໍມັກ​ຈະ​ຕົກ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ການ​ເອົາ​ລັດ​ເອົາ​ປຽບ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ.

ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ການ​ຖື​ພາ​ແທນ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ຕຸ​ລາ 2016 ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ, ອົງ​ການ CEDAW ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ, ແມ່​ຍິງ​ທີ່​ຖື​ພາ​ແທນ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນຫຼາຍ ກວ່າ 60 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ ແລະ ຖືກ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ທາງ​ອາ​ຍາ.

ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວຈະ​ຖືກ​ປ່ອຍ​ຕົວ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ເງື່ອນ​ໄຂ​ຂອງ​ການ​ລ້ຽງ​ເອົາ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ທີ່​ຕົນໄດ້​ຖື​ພາ​ແທນ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນ​ ຈົນ​ຮອດ 18 ປີ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.

ລາຍ​ງານ​ອ່ານ​ວ່າ “ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ພິ​ເສດ​ ທີ່​ພັນ​ທະ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຈະ​ສ້າງ​ພາ​ລະ​ທາງ​ການ​ເງິນ ແລະ ຈິດ​ໃຈ​ເພີ່ມ​ເຕີມ ຕໍ່​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ແນ່ນອນນັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຖື​ພາ​ແທນ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ທຳ​ອິດ. ແລະ ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ການ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ ແລະ ຄວາມ​ອັບ​ປະ​ຍົດ​ຈາກ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະ ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຖື​ພາ​ແທນ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນ​ນັ້ນ.”

ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ຈຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ເມື່ອ​ເດືອນ​ຕຸ​ລາ 2016 ແລະ ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ປ່ອຍ​ຕົວ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຖືກ​ຂັງ​ຄຸກ ຖ້າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ລ້ຽງ​ເອົາ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ເປັນ​ລູ​ກ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເອງ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.

ແຕ່​ທ່ານນາງ ຈູ ບຸນ ເອັງ, ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ ຮອງ​ປະ​ທານ​ຖາ​ວອນ​ຂອງ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ເພື່ອ​ປາບ​ປາມ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ແຫ່ງ ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍ ໄດ້​ໂຕ້​ແຍ້ງວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ອົງ​ກອນ​ສາ​ກົນ​ບາ​ງ​ຄັ້ງ​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ສະ​ພາບ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມ​ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ. ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ບາງ​ຄັ້ງ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ພາຍນອກ​ ກໍບໍ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ຢູ່​ໃນ ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍ ແລະ ຮອດບໍ່​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຄວາມ​ຜິດ ແລະ ວ່າ​ມັນ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄດ້​ແນວ​ໃດ, ແລະ ມັນ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ຄົນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແນວ​ໃດ. ບາງ​ຄັ້ງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ແຕ່​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ໃສ່​ສິດ​ທິ​ຂອງ​ແມ່​ຍິງ ແລະ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ມອງ​ຂ້າ​ມ​ສິດ​ທິ​ຂອງ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ.”

ທ່າ​ນ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ແມ່​ຍິງ​ທີ່​ຖື​ພາ​ແທນ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປ່ອຍ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຄຸກ​ແລ້ວ, ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ຍັງ​ຄົ​ງ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ຊີ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ສານ ສຳ​ລັບ​ເງື່ອນ​ໄຂ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ສະ​ເພາະ​ເຈາະ​ຈົງ​.

The United Nations has called on Cambodia to repeal its decision criminalizing surrogacy and asked the government to ensure that its draft law will not impose criminal liability on surrogate mothers.



In its concluding observations adopted on Friday, the UN Committee on Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) decried ongoing harassment and discrimination against women in Cambodia.



One of the concerns the report highlighted was the criminalization of surrogacy in the country. Surrogacy over the last years has sparked international criticism, with children being sold to foreign parents. Surrogate mothers themselves are often victims of exploitation, according to observers.



Since surrogacy was outlawed in October 2016, CEDAW said, over 60 surrogate women had been arrested and were subject to criminal proceedings.



The women were only released under the condition of raising the surrogate children until they are 18.



"The Committee is particularly concerned that such an obligation creates an additional financial and emotional burden on women who are in precarious situations, which led them to act as surrogates in the first place," the report reads, "and that they face discrimination and stigma from their families and communities for having acted as surrogates."



The UN therefore calls on the government to repeal the October 2016 decision and end the practice of only releasing the women from imprisonment if they raised the children as their own.



But Chou Bun Eng, the Secretary of State and Permanent Vice-Chair of the National Committee for Counter Trafficking of Cambodia (NCCT) argued that international actors sometimes were unaware of the local context. "Sometimes the persons from the outside do not know the situation inside Cambodia and may not understand the crime and how it happened, and what impact it causes on our people," she said. "Sometimes they just focus on the rights of women and they ignore the rights of children."



She said that all arrested surrogate mothers had been released from jail, although they do remain under court supervision for an unspecific term.