ສະຫະລັດ ສະເໜີຕໍ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃຫ້ລົງໂທດເພີ້ມເຕີມ ແກ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ທົດລອງລູກສອນໄຟ

ສະຫະລັດກຳລັງສະເໜີ ໃຫ້​ສາ​ກົນ ລົງໂທດເພີ້ມເຕີມ ຕໍ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ອັນເປັນພາກສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ ໃນ​ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ​ທີ່ກວ້າງຂວາງ ເພື່ອ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ຕໍ່ພຽງຢາງ ຫຼັງຈາກການທົດລອງລູກສອນໄຟເທື່ອຫລ້າສຸດ.

ສະຫະລັດໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມການລົງໂທດຂອງຕົນ ຕໍ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ​ທີ່​ແນ​ໃສ່ຊາວເກົາຫຼີເໜືອຫ້າຄົນ ທີ່​ຖື​ກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ຜູ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບ ໃນ​ການ​ຊື້ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ຕ່າງໆ ສຳ​ລັບໂຄງການອາວຸດ​ຂອງພຽງຢາງ.

ນອກ​ຈາກ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ​ແລ້ວ ສະຫະລັດ​ ຍັງຕ້ອງການ​ໃຫ້ສະພາຄວາມ ໝັ້ນຄົງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທຳການລົງໂທດທີ່ໜັກຂຶ້ນ ອີງຕາມການສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມທາງວິດ​ເຕີ້ ຂອງທ່ານນາງລິນດາ ໂທມັສ-ກຣິນຟຽລ (Linda Thomas-Greenfield) ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດ ປະຈຳອົງ​ການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ. ທ່ານນາງບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດເພີ້ມເຕີມໃດໆ.

ຍັງບໍ່ມີປະຕິກິລິຍາໃນທັນທີຈາກ ຈີນ ແລະຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່ເປັນສະມາຊິກຖາວອນ ຂອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ແລະຈະຕ້ອງໃຫ້​ການອະນຸມັດ​ຕໍ່ການລົງໂທດໃດໆກໍ​ຕາມ. ​ປະເທດທັງສອງ ຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ໄດ້ຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຜ່ອນຜັນການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແທນທີ່ຈະເປັນການລົງໂທດທີ່ໜັກຂຶ້ນ.

US Proposes More UN Sanctions on North Korea Following Missile Tests

The United States is proposing more international sanctions against North Korea, as part of a wider effort to ramp up pressure on Pyongyang following its most recent missile tests.

The United States Wednesday strengthened its own sanctions against North Korea, designating five North Koreans it alleges are responsible for securing goods for Pyongyang’s weapons programs.

On top of those measures, the United States wants the United Nations Security Council to impose stronger sanctions, according to a tweet from Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

She did not offer any more details.

There was no immediate reaction from China and Russia, which are permanent members of the Security Council and would need to approve any sanctions. Both have recently called for North Korea sanctions to be relaxed rather than strengthened.