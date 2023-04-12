ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສູງສຸດ ດ້ານປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ແລະການທູດ ຈາກສະຫະລັດ ແລະຟິລິບປີນ ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ສຳເລັດເສັດ​ສິ້ນ​ແຜນການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພສະຫະລັດແກ່ຟິລິບປີນ ໃນຫ້າຫາ 10 ປີ ຂ້າງໜ້າທີ່ີ ທ່ານລອຍ ອອສຕິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ.

ທ່ານອອສຕິນກ່າວວ່າ ພັນທະມິດທີ່ີຍາວນານໄດ້ສົນທະນາການກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຈັດສົ່ງ “ອຸບ​ປະ​ກອນ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ເປັນບູລິມະສິດ” ຮວມທັງເຣດາ ເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ເຮືອບິນຂົນສົ່ງທະຫານ ແລະ​ລະ​ບົບ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນຊາຍຝັ່ງ ແລະລະບົບປ້ອງກັນທາງອາກາດ ​ໃນອັນທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ ການພົບ​ປະ 2+2 ທີ່ວໍຊິງຕັນ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຍັງພົວພັນ ​ກັບລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເຄັນ ແລະບັນດາຄູ່ຕຳແໜ່ງ

ຝ່າຍຟິລິບປີນ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດຟິລິບປີນ ທ່ານເອັນຣິກ ມານາໂລ ໄດ້ບອກຕໍ່​ການ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງຂ່າວດຽວກັນວ່າ ທັງສອງຝ່າຍໄດ້ເພີ້ມຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍເຂົາເຈົ້າເຂົ້າ ສອງເທົ່າ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຟິລິບປີນ ສະຫະລັດເປັນພັນທະມິດສະໄໝໃໝ່ ໃນການຮັບຮູ້ວ່າ “ຄູ່ຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຈະຕ້ອງການຫລິ້ນບົດບາດໃຫ້ເຂັ້ມແຂງ ເພື່ອຮັກສາ ກົດໝາຍສາກົນ ທີ່​ອີງ​ຕາມລະບຽບ​ຂອງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ.”

ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານ ຮວມທັງອະດີດພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປ້ອງກັນປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດມອງເຫັນວ່າຟິລິບປີນອາດ​ເປັນສະຖານທີ່​ເໝາະ​ສົມ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ລູກຈະຫລວດ ລູກສອນໄຟ ແລະລະບົບປືນໃຫຍ່ ເພື່ອຮັບ​ມື​ກັບການຮຸກຮານ​ຂອງ​ຈີນດ້ວຍການ​ຍົກ​ພົນ​ຂຶ້ນບົກ​ທີ່ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ຊຶ່ງຈີນອ້າງວ່າເປັນດິນແດນຂອງຕົນ.

ທ່ານອອສຕິນ ກ່າວວ່າ ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ການໄວເກີນໄປທີ່ຈະສົນທະນາວ່າ ​ມີ​ອຸບ​ປະ​ກອນ​ໃດ​ແດ່ ທີ່ສະຫະລັດຈະສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ຍັງບັນດາຖານທັບສະຫະລັດ ໃນຟິລິບປີນ ພາຍໃຕ້​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງຂະຫຍາຍ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມືດ້ານປ້ອງກັນປະ​ເທດ ຫວ່າງ ມໍ່ໆມານີ້.

The top defense and diplomatic officials from the U.S. and Philippines agreed on Tuesday to complete a road map on U.S. security assistance to the Philippines in the next five to 10 years, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

Austin said the long-time allies discussed the delivery of "priority defense platforms" including radars, drones, military transport aircraft and coastal and air defense systems at a so-called 2+2 meeting in Washington, which also involved U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and their Philippine counterparts.

Philippines Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo told the same news conference the two sides redoubled their commitment to modernizing the Philippines-U.S. alliance in recognition that "our partnership will need to play a stronger role in preserving an international law-based international order."

Experts, including former U.S. defense officials, say the United States sees the Philippines as a potential location for rockets, missiles and artillery systems to counter a Chinese amphibious invasion of Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

Austin said that it was too early to discuss what assets the United States would like to station at military bases in the Philippines under a recently expanded Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.