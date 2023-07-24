ສະຫະລັດ ໂຈະການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອບາງສ່ວນແລະວາງມາດຕະການຫ້າມອອກວີຊາ ລຸນຫຼັງການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງກຳປູເຈຍ ທີ່ 'ທັງບໍ່ເສລີ ຫຼື ເປັນທຳ'

ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ໂຈະໂຄງການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຕ່າງປະເທດບາງສ່ວນໄວ້ ໃນກຳປູເຈຍ ແລະວາງມາດຕະການຫ້າມອອກວີຊາ ແກ່ບຸກຄົນຕ່າງໆທີ່ຕົນກ່າວວ່າ ບ່ອນທຳລາຍປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ພາຍຫຼັງຈາກພັກປະຊາຊົນຂອງກຳປູເຈຍ ຫຼື CPP ທີ່ປົກຄອງປະເທດ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ໄດ້ປະກາດໄຊຊະນະຢ່າງຖ້ວມລົ້ນ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ເມື່ອວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີສ໌. ໂຄສົກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານແມັຕ​ທິວ ມີລເລີ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງການວ່າ ວໍຊິງຕັນ “ລຳບາກໃຈ” ທີ່ວ່າ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຊຶ່ງພັກ CPP ​ຂອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຮຸນ ເ​ຊນ ໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບ​ພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດຢູ່ລອດໄດ້ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ “ທັງບໍ່ເສລີ ຫຼື ເປັນທຳ.” “ກ່ອນໜ້າຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ທາງການຂອງກຳປູເຈຍ ໄດ້ພົວພັນໃນການຂົ່ມຂູ່ ແລະການຮາວີ ຕໍ່ພັກການເມືອງຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ສື່ມວນຊົນ ແລະອົງການສັງຄົມພົນລະເຮືອນ ທີ່ໄດ້ເປັນບ່ອນທຳລາຍຂວັນກຳລັງໃຈ ລັດຖະທຳມະນູນຂອງປະເທດ ແລະພາລະຜູກພັນຕໍ່ນານາຊາດຂອງກຳປູເຈຍ” ທ່ານມີລເລີ ໄດ້ກ່າວ. ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ໃນການຕອບໂຕ້ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເອົາບາດກ້າວເພື່ອວາງຂໍ້ຈຳ ກັດຕ່າງໆທາງດ້ານການອອກວີຊາ ຕໍ່ບຸກຄົນຕ່າງໆ ຜູ້ທີ່ບ່ອນທຳລາຍປະຊາທິ ປະໄຕ ແລະໂຈະໂຄງການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງໄວ້ເສຍກ່ອນ.” The United States said it was pausing some foreign assistance programs in Cambodia and imposing visa bans on individuals it says undermined democracy after the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) declared a landslide victory in elections on Sunday.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement that Washington was "troubled" that the elections, in which Prime Minister Hun Sen's CPP faced no viable opponent were "neither free nor fair."

"Ahead of the elections, Cambodian authorities engaged in a pattern of threats and harassment against the political opposition, media, and civil society that undermined the spirit of the country’s constitution and Cambodia’s international obligations," Miller said.