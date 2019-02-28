ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ຫລາຍ​ປະ​ເທດ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຍ່າງ​ອອກ​ຈາກກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ປົດ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນຈີ​ນີ​ວາ ປະ​ເທດສະ​ວິດ​ເຊີ​ແລນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີນີ​ໂຄ​ລັ​ສ ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣ​ຂອງ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ​ທີ່​ພວມດີ້ນ​ຮົນ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ຢູ່​ນັ້ນ ກຳ​ລັງ​ກຽມ​ຕົວ​ຈະ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ.

ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດທີ່​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ, ທ່ານ Robert Wood ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຍ່າງ​ອອກ​ຈາກກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ຢາກບອກ​ໃຫ້​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣ ແມ່ນບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຊອບ​ທຳ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ສິນ​ລະ​ທຳ ຫລື​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ. ທ່ານ​ເອີ້ນ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣວ່າ "ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້" ແລະ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ການ​ມີ​ໜ້າ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ ຂອງ​ໂຄ​ສົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ “ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ອັບ​ອາຍສຳ​ລັບ​ຫ້ອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ນັ້ນ."

ພ້ອມ​ກັນ​ນັ້ນ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້ ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ (Associated Press) ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ສິບກວ່າ​ປະ​ເທດຈາກ​ຢູ​ໂຣບແລະ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ລາ​ຕິນ​ ໄດ້​ຍ່າງ​ອອກ​ຈາກກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສະ​ພາສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ເພື່ອ​ຂວ້ຳ​ບາດຕໍ່​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ຂອງທ່ານ ຮໍ​ເຫ ອາຣີ​ເອ​ຊາ ( Jorge Arreaza), ລັດຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ. ທ່ານ Arreaza ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ກັນ ລະ​ຫວ່າງເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາແລະ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໂດຍ​ໄດ້​ຖອນ​ໂຕ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ພານັ້ນ ​ໃນ​ປີ​ກາຍນີ້ ຍ້ອນ​ຈຸດ​ຢືນ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງປະ​ເທດອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ.

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ທີ່ປະ​ກາດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ແກ່ທ່ານຮ​ວານ ກວາ​ອີ​ໂດ ທີ່ປະ​ກາດ​ຕົນ​ເອງວ່າ​ເປັນ “ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ຂ້າມ​ຜ່ານ” ຂອງ ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມັງ​ກອນ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ນັບ​ແຕ່ນັ້ນ​ມາ ກໍມີ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນ ​ປະ​ມານ 50 ປະ​ເທດ ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ທ່ານ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດນັ້ນ. ທ່ານ​ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣ ແລະ​ກວາ​ອີ​ໂດໄດ້​ສູ້​ຢັນ​ກັນ​ເພື່ອ​ຈະຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາທີ່​ເປັນປະ​ເທດທີ່​ມີ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ທາງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ​ນັ້ນໃຫ້​ໄດ້.

ທ່ານ​ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣ ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິເສດບໍ່​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດໃຫ້​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ​ໃດໆ ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ​ໄດ້ ໂດຍ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ ມັນ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ຂອງ​ການຮຸກ​ຮານຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ​ທ່ານກວາ​ອີ​ໂດ ໄດ້​ສັນ​ຍາ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ເປີດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຕ່າງໆ ຂອງເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ເຄື່ອງ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ຈາກ​ນອກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໄດ້.

The United States and a number of other nations walked out of the United Nations Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Switzerland Wednesday as a representative of Venezuela's embattled President Nicolas Maduro got ready to speak.



The U.S. ambassador to the event, Robert Wood, told reporters the walkout was meant to indicate that the Maduro government has no moral or political legitimacy. He called Maduro's rule "unacceptable" and said the spokesman's presence was a "disgrace to the chamber."



Also Wednesday, the Associated Press reports dozens of European and Latin American nations walked out of at meeting of the U.N. Human Rights Council to boycott a speech by the Venezuelan foreign minister, Jorge Arreaza. Arreaza called for dialogue between Venezuela and the United States. The United States did not attend the meeting, having dropped out of the council last year over the group's stance on Israel.



The United States was the first to declare its support for the rule of opposition leader Juan Guaido, who in January declared himself the "interim president" of Venezuela. Since then, some 50 other nations have recognized him as the country's leader. Maduro and Guaido are struggling with each other for control of economically strapped Venezuela.



Maduro has refused to allow any humanitarian aid into Venezuela, saying it would be the forerunner of a U.S. invasion. Guaido has vowed to open Venezuela's borders to outside aid.



On Tuesday, Maduro told a U.S. news agency he believes the United States wants to start a war in the region. He told ABC News: "They are trying to fabricate a crisis to justify political escalation and a military intervention in Venezuela to bring war to South America."



On Monday U.S. Vice President Mike Pence announced an additional $56 million in humanitarian aid to Venezuelans during a visit to Colombia to meet with Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido and other members of the Lima Group, an intergovernmental body seeking solutions to the Venezualan crisis.



Also Monday, U.S. television journalist Jorge Ramos said he and his crew were briefly detained at Venezuela's presidential palace in Caracas after Maduro abruptly ended an interview.



Ramos, anchor for U.S.-based Spanish-language network Univision, told reporters he had just shown the president some video of young Venezuelans eating from a garbage truck when the president ended the interview.



He said he and his crew were detained for about two hours at the palace. He said their recording equipment and cellphones were confiscated.



Tuesday, Ramos and his crew were deported and returned to the United States.



Venezuelan Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez disputed Ramos' account of the events and accused him of staging "cheap shows" with the help of the U.S. State Department.



