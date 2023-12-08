ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ອະນຸມັດ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງໃໝ່ ກັບປະເທດເກາະ ໃນມະຫາສະໝຸດ ປາຊີຟິກ

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສ ໃນຄະນະລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດຈຳ ເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ແລະປະຕິບັດຕາມຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍຂອງຕົນ ພາຍໃຕ້ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງໃໝ່ກັ ບສາມປະເທດເກາະຢູ່ໃນເຂດປາຊີຟິກ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ວໍຊິງຕັນກຳ ລັງປະເຊີນກັບການແຂ່ງຂັນຢ່າງໜັກໜ່ວງຈາກປັກກິ່ງຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດນີ້.

ໂຄງການໃໝ່ ໃນການໃຫ້ທຶນໄລຍະ 20 ປີ ສຳລັບ ສະຫະພັນລັດໄມໂຄຣນີເຊຍ, ສາທາລະນະລັດໝູ່ເກາະມາໂຊລສ໌ ແລະສາທາລະນະລັດປາລາວ ກຳ ລັງຄອຍຖ້າການອະນຸມັດຂອງລັດຖະສະພາ. ພາຍໃຕ້ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງໃໝ່ນີ້ສະຫະລັດ ຈະສະໜອງທາງດ້ານການປ້ອງກັນປະເທດແລະການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ກໍຈະໄດ້ຮັບອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້ກອງທັບເຂົ້າ​ເຖິງພື້ນທີ່ສຳຄັນໆ ໃນທົ່ວເຂດມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ.

ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກສະເໜີຊື່ໃຫ້ເປັນຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານເຄີຣຕ໌ ແຄມແບລ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ຄະນະກຳມະການສະພາສູງວ່າ ຖ້າລັດຖະສະ ພາ ບໍ່ສາມາດໃຫ້ທຶນແກ່ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນັ້ນ “ທ່ານສາມາດຄາດໝາຍໄດ້​ວ່າ ໃນມື້ໜ້ານີ້ເລີຍ ພວກນັກການທູດຂອງຈີນ ກອງທັບ ແລະພວກຄົນອື່ນ ຈະຂຶ້ນເຮືອບິນໄປລົງຢູ່ໃນ” ແຕ່ລະປະເທດເກາະທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະ “ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ດີກວ່າສຳລັບຈີນ.”

ທ່ານແຄມແບລ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ເປັນຜູ້ປະສານງານສຳລັບກິດຈະການພາຍໃນອິນໂດປາຊີຟິກ ຂອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດທຳນຽບຂາວ, ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນສຳຄັນຢ່າງຍິ່ງ ສຳລັບສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນພະນັກ ງານການທູດຂອງຕົນ ທ່າມກາງການແຂ່ງຂັນຢ່າງຂຸ້ນຂ້ຽວຈາກຈີນ.

A senior U.S. administration official said the United States needs to move ahead and fulfill its commitment under new arrangements with three Pacific Island nations as Washington faces fierce competition from Beijing in the region.

The new 20-year funding programs for the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau are awaiting congressional approval. Under the new arrangements, the U.S. would provide defense and economic assistance while securing exclusive military access to pivotal areas across the Pacific.

Thursday, the nominee for deputy secretary of state, Kurt Campbell, told a Senate panel that if Congress fails to fund the agreements, "you can expect that literally the next day, Chinese diplomats, military and other folks will be on the plane landing in" each of these island states, trying to "secure a better deal for China."

Campbell, currently the White House National Security Council’s coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs, also said it is critical for the United States to support its diplomatic personnel amid intense competition from China.