ທ້າວ ອາບູ ບາກຄ໌ ອາລ-ບາກດາດີ ຜູ້ນຳທີ່ລຶກລັບຂອງກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ຜູ້ທີ່ຊີ້ນຳການສູ້ລົບເພື່ອສາດສະໜາໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ແລະໄດ້ກາຍເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ສະຫະລັດຕ້ອງການຕົວຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກນັ້ນ ເຊື່ອກັນວ່າ ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ຕົກເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍໃນການຈູ່ໂຈມຂອງກຳລັງທະຫານສະຫະລັດໃນຊີເຣຍ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດທ່ານນຶ່ງ ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ ເອພີ ເມື່ອຕອນແລງວັນເສົາຜ່ານມາ ວ່າ ທ້າວ ອາລ-ບາກດາດີ ໄດ້ເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍ ໃນການໂຈມຕີ ໃນແຂວງອິດລິບ ຂອງຊີເຣຍ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດທ່ານນີ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢືນຢັນວ່າ ຫົວໜ້າກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ຫຼື IS ທີ່ຖືກສັງຫານ ໃນເຫດລະເບີດແຕກ ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຍັງລໍຖ້າຂໍ້ມູນຢູ່. ຍັງບໍ່ມີລາຍລະອຽດໃດໆຕື່ມອີກໃນເວລານີ້. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດທ່ານນີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ສົນທະນາກ່ຽວກັບການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖານະບໍ່ເປີດເຜີຍຊື່ຂອງທ່ານ.
ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເວົ້າເຢີ້ຍການປະກາດທີ່ສຳຄັນ ໂດຍຂຽນລົງໃນທວີເຕີ້ວ່າ “ມີບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງທີ່ໃຫຍ່ຫຼາຍ ຫາກໍເກີດຂຶ້ນ!” ໂຄສົກຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ ທ່ານ ໂຮແກນ ກິດລີ ກ່າວພຽງແຕ່ວ່າ ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈະ “ກ່າວຖະແຫລງທີ່ສຳຄັນ” ໃນເວລາ 9 ໂມງເຊົ້າວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາໃນເຂດຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ.
ການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວມີຂຶ້ນທ່າມກາງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງທີ່ການຖອນກຳລັງທະຫານອາເມຣິກັນ ອອກຈາກເຂດຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອຂອງຊີເຣຍ ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ຈະເສີມກຳລັງໃຫ້ກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງດັ່ງກ່າວ ທີ່ໄດ້ສູນເສຍເຂດແດນອັນກວ້າງຂວາງທີ່ຕົນເຄີຍຄຸ້ມຄອງມາໃນຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ.
ອົງການສິ້ງຊອມສິດທິມະນຸດຂອງຊີເຣຍ ທີ່ຕິດຕາມກວດກາເບິ່ງສົງຄາມໃນຊີເຣຍ ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ການໂຈມທີ່ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການໂດຍກອງກຳລັງ ເຮລິຄອບເຕີ້ 8 ລຳ ຕິດຕາມດ້ວຍເຮືອບິນລົບລຳນຶ່ງ ທີ່ເປັນຂອງກຸ່ມພັນທະມິດສາກົນ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເລັງເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ ກຸ່ມເຮີຣາສ ອາລ-ດີນ (Hurras al-Deen) ທີ່ເປັນເຄືອຂ່າຍຂອງກຸ່ມອາລ-ກາອີດາ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ Guardians of the Jihad ແລະເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ເຊື່ອກັນວ່າ ພວກຜູ້ປະຕິບັດການຂອງກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ທີ່ຫລົບລີ້ ຢູ່ໃນບໍລິເວນ ບາຣີຊາ ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງເມືອງອິດລິບ ຫຼັງຈາກຕອນກາງຄືນຂອງວັນເສົາ ຈົນຮອດຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້.
ອົງການດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ເຮລີຄອບເຕີ້ຫຼາຍລຳ ໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໝາຍການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດຢ່າງໜັກ ໃສ່ຖານທີ່ໝັ້ນຂອງກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ເປັນເວລາປະມານ 120 ນາທີ ໃນລະຫວ່າງນັ້ນ ພວກນັກລົບເພື່ອສາສະໜາ ກໍແນອາວຸດໜັກຍິງຕອບໂຕ້ໃສ່ເຮລີຄອບເຕີ້ດັ່ງກ່າວ. ອົງການສິ້ງຊອມສິດທິມະນຸດຂອງຊີເຣຍ ໄດ້ບັນທຶກຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ 9 ຄົນ ຍ້ອນການໂຈມຕີໂດຍເຮືອບິນເຮລີຄອບເຕີ້ຂອງກຳລັງພັນທະມິດ. ຍັງບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກເທື່ອວ່າ ທ້າວ ອາລ-ບາກດາດີ ແມ່ນຜູ້ນຶ່ງຢູ່ໃນຈຳນວນດັ່ງກ່າວຫຼືບໍ່ ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງອົງການນີ້ ທີ່ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ຈຳນວນຂອງຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແມ່ນເປັນໄປໄດ້ວ່າ ຈະສູງຂຶ້ນ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ຍັງມີຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍ.
US official: IS leader believed dead in US military assault
US official: The leader of the Islamic State militant network, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, is believed dead after being targeted in a U.S. military assault in Syria
WASHINGTON (AP) _ Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the shadowy leader of the Islamic State group who presided over its global jihad and became arguably the world's most wanted man, is believed dead after being targeted by a U.S. military raid in Syria.
A U.S. official told The Associated Press late Saturday that al-Baghdadi was targeted in Syria's Idlib province. The official said confirmation that the IS chief was killed in an explosion is pending. No other details were available. The official was not authorized to discuss the strike and spoke on condition of anonymity.
President Donald Trump teased a major announcement, tweeting Saturday night that ``Something very big has just happened!'' A White House spokesman, Hogan Gidley, would say only that the president would be making a ``major statement'' at 9 a.m. EDT Sunday.
The strike came amid concerns that a recent American pullback from northeastern Syria could infuse new strength into the militant group, which had lost vast stretches of territory it had once controlled.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Syria war monitor, reported an attack carried out by a squadron of eight helicopters accompanied by a warplane belonging to the international coalition on positions of the Hurras al-Deen (al-Qaida affiliated group - Guardians of the Jihad) and where IS operatives are believed to be hiding in the Barisha area north of Idlib city, after midnight on Saturday-Sunday.
It said the helicopters targeted IS positions with heavy strikes for about 120 minutes, during which jihadists targeted the helicopters with heavy weapons. The Syrian Observatory documented the death of 9 people as a result of the coalition helicopter attack. It is not yet known whether al-Baghdadi is one of them, it said, adding that the death toll is likely to rise due to the presence of a large number of wounded.
