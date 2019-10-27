ທ້າວ ອາ​ບູ ບາກ​ຄ໌ ອາ​ລ-ບາກ​ດາ​ດີ ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທີ່ລຶກ​ລັບ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຊີ້​ນຳການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ເພື່ອ​ສາດ​ສະ​ໜາ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຕົວຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງໂລກນັ້ນ ເຊື່ອ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ເປັນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ໃນ​ການ​ຈູ່​ໂຈມ​ຂອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ສ​ະ​ຫະ​ລັດໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສ​ະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ທ່ານ​ນຶ່ງ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ ເອ​ພີ ເມື່ອ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ເສົາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ວ່າ ທ້າວ ອາ​ລ-ບາກ​ດາ​ດີ ໄດ້ເປັນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ໃນ​ແຂວງ​ອິດ​ລິບ ຂອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ. ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ທ່ານນີ້ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ວ່າ ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ກຸ່ມລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ຫຼື IS ທີ່ຖືກ​ສັງ​ຫານ ໃນ​ເຫດ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ແຕກ ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ຂໍ້​ມູນຢູ່. ​ຍັງບໍ່​ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ໃດໆ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້. ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດທ່ານນີ້ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນຖາ​ນະບໍ່​ເປີ​ດ​ເຜີຍ​ຊື່​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ.

ທ່ານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ເຢີ້ຍ​ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ ໂດຍ​ຂຽນ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ທວີ​ເຕີ້​ວ່າ “ມີ​ບາງ​ສິ່ງ​ບາງ​ຢ່າງທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ຫຼາຍ ຫາ​ກໍ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ!” ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຂອງ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ທ່ານ​ ໂຮ​ແກນ ກິດ​ລີ ກ່າວ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຈະ​ “ກ່າວ​ຖະ​ແຫລງທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ” ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ 9 ໂມງ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດມື້​ນີ້ ຕາມ​ເວ​ລາ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງທີ່ການ​ຖອນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ອອກ​ຈາກ​ເຂດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ເມື່ອບໍ່​ດົນ​ມານີ້ ຈະເສີມ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ໃຫ້​ກຸ່ມ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ເຂດ​ແດນ​ອັນ​ກວ້​າງ​ຂວາງ​ທີ່​ຕົນ​ເຄີຍ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ມາ​ໃນ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ.

​ອົງ​ການ​ສິ້ງ​ຊອມ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ທີ່​ຕິດ​ຕາມກວດ​ກາ​ເບິ່ງ​ສົງ​ຄາ​ມໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ການ​ໂຈມ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ໂດຍກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ ເຮ​ລິ​ຄອບ​ເຕີ້ 8 ລຳ ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ດ້ວຍ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລົບ​ລຳ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ສາ​ກົນ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເລັງ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ໃສ່ ກຸ່ມ​ເຮີ​ຣາ​ສ ອາ​ລ​-ດີນ (Hurras al-Deen) ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເຄືອ​ຂ່າຍ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ອາ​ລ​-ກາ​ອີ​ດາ ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ Guardians of the Jihad ແລະ​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່ເຊື່ອ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ພວກຜູ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ຂອງກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ​ທີ່ຫລົບ​ລີ້ ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ ບາ​ຣີ​ຊາ ທາງ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ເມືອ​ງ​ອິດ​ລິບ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຕອນ​ກາງ​ຄືນ​ຂອງວັນ​ເສົາ ຈົນ​ຮອດ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ມື້ນີ້.

ອົງ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ​ເຮ​ລີ​ຄອບ​ເຕີ້​ຫຼາຍ​ລຳ ໄດ້​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີທາງ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ ໃສ່ຖານ​ທີ່​ໝັ້ນ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ປະ​ມານ 120 ນາ​ທີ ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງນັ້ນ ພວກ​ນັກ​ລົບ​ເພື່ອ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ ກໍ​ແນ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ໜັກ​ຍິງ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ໃສ່ເຮ​ລີ​ຄອບ​ເຕີ້​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ. ອົງ​ການ​ສິ້ງ​ຊອມ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ໄດ້​ບັນ​ທຶກ​ຜູ້ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ 9 ຄົນ ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໂດຍ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ເຮ​ລີ​ຄອບ​ເຕີ້​ຂອງ​ກຳລັງ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​. ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ເທື່ອວ່າ ທ້າວ​ ອາ​ລ-ບາກ​ດາ​ດີ ແມ່ນ​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວຫຼືບໍ່ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການນີ້ ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ວ່າ ຈະ​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ ຍັງ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ຈຳ​ນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍ.



WASHINGTON (AP) _ Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the shadowy leader of the Islamic State group who presided over its global jihad and became arguably the world's most wanted man, is believed dead after being targeted by a U.S. military raid in Syria.



A U.S. official told The Associated Press late Saturday that al-Baghdadi was targeted in Syria's Idlib province. The official said confirmation that the IS chief was killed in an explosion is pending. No other details were available. The official was not authorized to discuss the strike and spoke on condition of anonymity.



President Donald Trump teased a major announcement, tweeting Saturday night that ``Something very big has just happened!'' A White House spokesman, Hogan Gidley, would say only that the president would be making a ``major statement'' at 9 a.m. EDT Sunday.



The strike came amid concerns that a recent American pullback from northeastern Syria could infuse new strength into the militant group, which had lost vast stretches of territory it had once controlled.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Syria war monitor, reported an attack carried out by a squadron of eight helicopters accompanied by a warplane belonging to the international coalition on positions of the Hurras al-Deen (al-Qaida affiliated group - Guardians of the Jihad) and where IS operatives are believed to be hiding in the Barisha area north of Idlib city, after midnight on Saturday-Sunday.



It said the helicopters targeted IS positions with heavy strikes for about 120 minutes, during which jihadists targeted the helicopters with heavy weapons. The Syrian Observatory documented the death of 9 people as a result of the coalition helicopter attack. It is not yet known whether al-Baghdadi is one of them, it said, adding that the death toll is likely to rise due to the presence of a large number of wounded.