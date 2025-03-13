ສະຫະລັດຂາດດຸນງົບປະມານ ໃນເດືອນຕຸລາຫາເດືອນກຸມພາ ບັນລຸເຖິງ 1.147 ພັນຕື້ໂດລາທີ່ເປັນສະຖິຕິສູງສຸດ

ການຂາດດຸນງົບປະມານຂອງສະຫະລັດໃນຊ່ວງຫ້າເດືອນທຳອິດຂອງປີງົບປະມານ 2025 ທຳສະຖິຕິສູງທີ່ສຸດເຖິງ 1.147 ພັນຕື້ໂດລາສະຫລັດ ຕາມການກ່າວໂດຍກະຊວງການເງິນ ເມື່ອວັນພຸດຜ່ານມາ ເຊິ່ງລວມເຖິງການຂາດດຸນ 307 ຕື້ໂດລາໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ ທີ່ເປັນນຶ່ງເດືອນເຕັມທຳອິດຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ໃນການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ຊຶ່ງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ 4% ຈາກປີກ່ອນ” ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີສ.

ການຂາດດຸນໃນເດືອນຕຸລາຫາເດືອນກຸມພາ ຊຶ່ງປະກອບດ້ວຍເກືອບ 4 ເດືອນຈົນເຖິງວັນທີ 20 ມັງກອນ ເຊິ່ງຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການນໍາພາຂອງອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ກາຍສະຖິຕິເກົ່າ 1.047 ພັນຕື້ໂດລາ ໃນລະຫວ່າງເດືອນ ຕຸລາ 2020 ເຖິງເດືອນກຸມພາ 2021 ຊຶ່ງເປັນຊ່ວງທີ່ມີການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍບັນເທົາທຸກຈາກພະຍາດ ໂຄວິດ-19 ທີ່ສູງ ແລະ ລາຍໄດ້ທີ່ຈຳກັດເນື່ອງການລະບາດໃຫຍ່.

ກະຊວງການເງິນເປີດເຜີຍວ່າ "ຕົວເລກຂາດດຸນເດືອນກຸມພາເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ 11 ຕື້ໂດລາ ຈາກເດືອນດຽວກັນຂອງປີ 2024 ເນື່ອງຈາກລາຍຈ່າຍດອກເບ້ຍໜີ້ສາທາລະນະ ປະກັນສັງຄົມ ແລະ ສະຫວັດດີການດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ ສູງກວ່າການເຕີບໂຕຂອງລາຍໄດ້.”

ຜົນການສໍາຫຼວດສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຜົນກະທົບພຽງສ່ວນໜ້ອຍຈາກພາສີນໍາເຂົ້າເບື້ອງຕົ້ນຂອງ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ທີ່ມີຕໍ່ຄູ່ການຄ້າລາຍໃຫຍ່ ແລະຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງລັດຖະບານໃນການຫຼຸດການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຂອງລັດຖະບານລົງ ຈົນເຖິງຂະນະນີ້.

ລາຍຮັບລວມໃນເດືອນກຸມພາຢູ່ທີ 296 ຕື້ໂດລາສະຫະລັດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນສະຖິຕິສູງສຸດໃນເດືອນນັ້ນ ຕົວເລກດັ່ງກ່າວເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ 9% ຫຼື 25 ຕື້ໂດລາ ເມື່ອທຽບກັບຊ່ວງດຽວກັນຂອງປີກ່ອນ ແຕ່ລາຍຈ່າຍໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ ຢູ່ທີ່ 603 ຕື້ໂດລາ ຊຶ່ງກໍ່ຍັງເປັນສະຖິຕິສູງສຸດ ໃນເດືອນນັ້ນເຊັ່ນກັນ ແລະ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ 6% ຫຼື 36 ຕື້ໂດລາ ເມື່ອທຽບກັບປີກ່ອນ.

ຫຼັງຈາກການປັບປະຕິທິນສຳລັບລາຍຮັບແລະລາຍຈ່າຍແລ້ວ ຕົວເລກການຂາດດຸນທີ່ປັບແລ້ວ ຈະຢູ່ທີ່ 311 ຕື້ໂດລາ ຊຶ່ງເທົ່າກັບສະຖິຕິຂາດດຸນງົບປະມານໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ 2021 ໂດຍເກີດຈາກພະຍາດ ໂຄວິດ-19.

ຄະນະກຳມະການເພື່ອຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບດ້ານງົບປະມານຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ຊຶ່ງເປັນກຸ່ມກວດສອບທາງການເງິນກ່າວວ່າ ການກູ້ຢືມຂອງລັດຖະບານໃນປີງົບປະມານນີ້ ມີມູນຄ່າປະມານ 8 ຕື້ໂດລາຕໍ່ວັນ.

ລາຍຮັບໃນປີງົບປະມານປັດຈຸບັນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ 2% ຫຼື 37 ຕື້ໂດລາ ຂຶ້ນສູ່ລະດັບສູງສຸດທີ່ 1.893 ພັນຕື້ໂດລາ ແຕ່ລາຍຈ່າຍເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ 13% ຫຼື 355 ຕື້ໂດລາ ຂຶ້ນສູ່ລະດັບສູງສຸດ 3.039 ພັນຕື້ໂດລາ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

he U.S. budget deficit for the first five months of fiscal 2025 hit a record $1.147 trillion, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday, including a $307 billion February deficit for President Donald Trump's first full month in office that was up 4% from a year earlier.

The October-February deficit, which included nearly four months until January 20 under former president Joe Biden, topped the previous record $1.047 trillion from October 2020 to February 2021 - a period marked by high COVID-19 relief spending and pandemic-constrained revenues.

The Treasury said February's deficit rose $11 billion from the same month in 2024, as outlays for debt interest, Social Security and health care benefits swamped growth in revenues.

The results showed little impact from Trump's initial import tariffs on major trading partners and his administration's efforts to slash government spending so far.

February receipts totaled $296 billion, a record for that month. That figure was up 9%, or $25 billion, compared with the year-earlier period. But outlays in February totaled $603 billion, also a record for that month, and up 6%, or $36 billion, from a year earlier.

After calendar adjustments for both receipts and outlays, the adjusted deficit would have been $311 billion, matching the record February reported budget deficit in 2021, which was driven by COVID-19.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a fiscal watchdog group, said government borrowings so far this fiscal year work out to about $8 billion a day.

"What needs no confirmation is that we are almost halfway through the fiscal year and yet we have done nothing in the way of making progress toward getting our skyrocketing debt under control," the group's president Maya MacGuineas said in a statement.

Fiscal year-to-date receipts rose 2%, or $37 billion, to a record $1.893 trillion, but outlays grew 13%, or $355 billion, to a record $3.039 trillion.