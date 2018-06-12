ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກັບ ທ່ານ ກິມ ເຫັນດີນຳກັນ ໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ຮອບດ້ານ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກັບ ຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ

ໄດ້ຕົກລົງເຫັນດີກັນ ໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຮອບດ້ານ ເພື່ອປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ແລະ ສ້າງສັນຕິ

ພາບໃນແຫຼມ ເກົາຫຼີ ໃນກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດຄັ້ງປະຫວັດສາດທີ່ປະເທດ ສິງກະໂປ,

ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດ ຈາກຖະແຫຼງການ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແຫ່ງ ສະຫະລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ປະທານ ກິມ

ຈົງ ອຶນ ຄະນະກຳມາທິການລັດຖະບານແຫ່ງສາທາລະນະລັດ ປະຊາທິປະໄຕປະຊາ

ຊົນ ເກົາຫຼີ ໄດ້ຈັດກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ແລະ ເປັນຄັ້ງປະຫວັດສາດທີ່ປະ

ເທດ ສິງກະໂປ ໃນວັນທີ 12 ມິຖຸນາ 2018.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ກັບ ປະທານປະເທດ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໄດ້ແລກປ່ຽນຄວາມຄິດເຫັນ

ຮອບດ້ານ, ລົງເລິກ ແລະ ຢ່າງຈິງໃຈ ໃນບັນຫາຕ່າງໆ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການສ້າງຕັ້ງສາຍພົວ

ພັນຄັ້ງໃໝ່ ລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ສປປ ເກົາຫຼີ ແລະ ສ້າງລະບອບການປົກຄອງ

ທີ່ສັນຕິຢ່າງຍືນຍົງ ແລະ ເຂັ້ມແຂງໃນແຫຼມ ເກົາຫຼີ. ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ມີຄວາມ

ໝາຍໝັ້ນ ທີ່ຈະສະໜອງຄວາມປອດໄພ ທີ່ແນ່ນອນ ໃຫ້ແກ່ ສປປ ເກົາຫຼີ, ແລະ ປະ

ທານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ກໍໄດ້ຢືນຢັນ ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາ ທີ່ໜັກແໜ້ນ ແລະ ບໍ່ປ່ຽນແປງຂອງ

ທ່ານ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ບັນລຸການປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍໃນແຫຼມ ເກົາຫຼີ.

ເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ການສ້າງຕັ້ງສາຍພົວພັນຄັ້ງໃໝ່ ລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ສປປ

ເກົາຫຼີ ຈະປະກອບສ່ວນເຂົ້າ ໃນສັນຕິພາບ ແລະ ຄວາມຈະເລີນຮຸ່ງເຮືອງຂອງແຫຼມ

ເກົາຫຼີ ແລະ ຂອງໂລກ, ທັງ ໃຫ້ຮັບຮູ້ວ່າ ຄວາມໄວ້ວາງໃຈລະຫວ່າງຄວາມສາມາດ

ໃນການສົ່ງເສີມການປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍຂອງແຫຼມ ເກົາຫຼີ ໄດ້ນັ້ນ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ

ທຣຳ ແລະ ປະທານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໄດ້ກ່າວດັ່ງຕໍ່ໄປນີ້:

ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ສປປ ເກົາຫຼີ ມີຄວາມໝາຍໝັ້ນ ທີ່ຈະສ້າງຕັ້ງສາຍພົວພັນລະຫວ່າງ

ສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ສປປ ເກົາຫຼີ ອີງຕາມຄວາມປາຖະໜາຂອງປະຊາຊົນຂອງທັງສອງປະ

ເທດ ເພື່ອສັນຕິພາບ ແລະ ຄວາມຈະເລີນຮຸ່ງເຮືອງ.

ສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ສປປ ເກົາຫຼີ ຈະທຳຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຮ່ວມກັນ ເພື່ອສ້າງລະບອບການ

ປົກຄອງທີ່ສັນຕິແບບຍືນຍົງ ແລະ ໝັ້ນຄົງ ໃນແຫຼມ ເກົາຫຼີ.

ເພື່ອຮັບຮອງຖະແຫຼງການ ປານມຸນຈອມ ສະບັບວັນທີ 27 ເມສາ, 2018 ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງນັ້ນ,

ສປປ ເກົາຫຼີ ມີຄວາມມຸ່ງໝັ້ນ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດວຽກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍໃນ

ແຫຼມ ເກົາຫຼີ ໃຫ້ສຳເລັດ.

ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ສປປ ເກົາຫຼີ ມີຄວາມໝາຍໝັ້ນ ທີ່ຈະເກັບກູ້ກະດູກຂອງສະເລີຍເສິກ

ຫຼື ທະຫານທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດໃນສົງຄາມ, ລວມທັງການສົ່ງຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກລະບຸຕົວໄດ້ແລ້ວ ກັບຄືນ

ປະເທດໃນທັນທີ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ເວົ້າວ່າ ໃນການຮັບຮູ້ ເຖິງກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະ

ລັດ ກັບ ສປປ ເກົາຫຼີ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຄັ້ງທຳອິດໃນປະຫວັດສາດນັ້ນ, ເປັນເຫດການໃນຍຸກ

ໃໝ່ ທີ່ມີຄວາມໝາຍສຳຄັນຢ່າງຍິ່ງ ແລະ ການເອົາຊະນະຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ແລະ ສົງຄາມ

ທີ່ມີມາຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດ ລະຫວ່າງ ສອງປະເທດ ແລະ ສຳລັບການເປີດອະນາຄົດຄັ້ງ

ໃໝ່. ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ກັບ ປະທານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໄດ້ຕັ້ງຄວາມໝາຍໝັ້ນໄວ້ວ່າ

ຈະປະຕິບັດຕາມເງື່ອນໄຂຕ່າງໆ ໃນ

ຖະແຫຼງການຮ່ວມນີ້ຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ ແລະ ຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ. ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ສປປ ເກົາຫຼີ

ມີຄວາມໝາຍໝັ້ນ ທີ່ຈະຈັດການເຈລະຈາ ຫຼັງຈາກນີ້ ນຳໜ້າໂດຍລັດຖະມົນຕີການ

ຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ, ແລະ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລະດັບສູງຄົນສຳຄັນ

ຂອງ ສປປ ເກົາຫຼີ, ໃນເວລາອັນໄວ ເທົ່າທີ່ຈະໄວໄດ້, ເພື່ອປະຕິບັດຕາມຜົນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ

ຈາກກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ສປປ ເກົາຫຼີ.

President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) held a first, historic summit in Singapore on June 12, 2018.



President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un conducted a comprehensive, in-depth,and sincere exchange of opinions on the issues related to the establishment ofnew U.S.-DPRK relations and the building of a lasting and robust peace regimeon the



Korean Peninsula. President Trump committed to provide security guarantees tothe DPRK, and Chairman Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his firm and unwavering

commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



Convinced that the establishment of new U.S.-DPRK relations will contribute tothe peace and prosperity of the Korean Peninsula and of the world, and

recognizing that mutual confidence building can promote the denuclearization ofthe Korean Peninsula, President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un state the following:



1. The United States and the DPRK commit to establish new U.S.-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity.



2. The United States and the DPRK will join their efforts to build a lasting

and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.



3. Reaffirming the April 27, 2018 Panmunjom Declaration, the DPRK commits to work towards complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



4. The United States and the DPRK commit to recovering POW/MIA remains,

including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.



Having acknowledged that the U.S.-DPRK summit -- the first in history -- was

an epochal event of great significance and overcoming decades of tensions and hostilities between the two countries and for the opening of a new future,

President Trump



and Chairman Kim Jong Un commit to implement the stipulations in this joint

statement fully and expeditiously. The United States and the DPRK commit to

hold follow-on negotiations led by the U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo,

and a relevant high-level DPRK official, at the earliest possible date, to

implement the outcomes of the U.S.-DPRK summit.