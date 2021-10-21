ອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ກະຊວງສຶກສາທິການ ເປີດໂຄງການໃໝ່

ເພື່ອເປັນການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງໃຫ້ກັບສະຖາບັນການສຶກສາ ອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຫລື USAID ແລະກະຊວງສຶກສາທິການ ແລະກິລາ ໄດ້ເປີດໂຄງການໃໝ່ ທີ່ມີຊື່ວ່າ: ໂຄງການສຶກສາແລະການສ້າງຕົວແບບໃນວຽກງານການສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງດ້ານການບໍລິຫານ. ພິທີເປີດໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງວຽງຈັນ ໃນວັນທີ 21 ຕຸລາ 2021 ນີ້.

ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມເປັນສັກຂີພິຍານໃນການເຊັນບົດບັນທຶກຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ ໂດຍທ່ານ ປອ. ສຸລິອູດົງ ສຸນດາລາ ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງສຶກສາທິການ ແລະ ກິລາ ແລະ ທ່ານ ປອ. ປີເຕິ ເຮ່ມ໋ອນ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ. ໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນທຶນ ໂດຍອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດໂດຍສະຖາບັນ ອາທີໄອ ອິນເຕີເນຊັນແນລ (RTI International) ຮ່ວມກັບ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລແຫ່ງ-ຊາດ. ຄຽງຄູ່ກັນນັ້ນ ໂຄງການຈະຮ່ວມມືກັບບັນດາສະຖາບັນການສຶກສາ ຄູ-ອາຈານ ແລະນັກສຶກສາ ແລະກຸ່ມນັກຄົ້ນຄ້ວາວິໄຈ ເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງ ທາງດ້ານການຄຸ້ມຄອງ ການບໍລິຫານ ແລະທັກສະທາງດ້ານວິຊາການ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດປະກອບສ່ວນເຂົ້າໃນການພັດທະນາເສດຖະກິດ-ສັງຄົມຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ໄດ້ຢ່າງມີປະສິດທິພາບ.

ທ່ານ ປອ. ປີເຕິ ເຮມ໋ອນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນງານວ່າ: ໂຄງການນີ້ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ ເຖິງຄວາມມຸ້ງໝັ້ນໃນການສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ ແລະການຂະຫຍາຍສາຍພົວພັນພາຍໃຕ້ການຮ່ວມມືແບບກວມລວມ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ສປປ ລາວ. ປີນີ້ເປັນປີທີ່ຄົບຮອບ 5 ປີ ຂອງກອບການຮ່ວມມືດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດມີຄວາມພູມໃຈທີ່ໄດ້ຮ່ວມມືກັບ ສປປ ລາວ ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນສະຖາບັນການສຶກສາ ແລະປະກອບສ່ວນໃຫ້ກັບເປົ້າໝາຍການພັດທະນາເສດຖະກິດ-ສັງຄົມ ຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ໃຫ້ມີປະສິດທິພາບ ແລະຍືນຍົງ.

ບົດບັນທຶກຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຂອງໂຄງການ ໄດ້ຮັບການລົງນາມໂດຍ ທ່ານ ຮສ. ປອ. ອຸດົມ ພອນຄຳເພັງ ອະທິການບໍດີມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລແຫ່ງຊາດ ແລະ ທ່ານແສງທອງ ໂພທິສານ ຜູ້ຈັດການໂຄງການ ສະຖາບັນ ອາທີໄອ ອິນເຕີເນຊັນແນລ ໃນນາມເປັນຜູ້ຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດ ໂດຍມີສັກຂີພິຍານຈາກບັນດາຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຂອງກະຊວງສຶກສາທິການ ແລະກິລາ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລແຫ່ງຊາດ ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ແລະສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ.

ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ສ້າງຕັ້ງສາຍພົວພັນຮ່ວມມືແບບກວມລວມລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ສປປ ລາວ ແຕ່ປີ 2016 ອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນຂອງສະ ຫະລັດ (USAID) ໄດ້ເພີ່ມທະວີການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ລັດຖະບານລາວ ໃນຫລາຍຂະແຫນງການເປັນຕົ້ນແມ່ນປັບປຸງສະພາບແວດລ້ອມໃນການລົງທຶນ ແລະການຄ້າ ສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງ ໃຫ້ກັບບັນດາວິສາຫະກິດຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ ແລະກາງ (SMEs) ສົ່ງເສີມວຽກງານການປົກຄອງແລະລັດຄຸ້ມຄອງລັດຄຸ້ມຄອງສັງຄົມດ້ວຍກົດໝາຍ ສົ່ງເສີມການສຶກສາ ແລະວຽກງານສາທາລະນະສຸກ ພັດທະນາເສດຖະກິດຕາມຄວາມຕ້ອງການຂອງຕະຫຼາດ ແລະເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບອາຊຽນ ພ້ອມທັງສະໜັບສະໜູນໃຫ້ ສປປ ລາວ ສາມາດບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍພັດທະນາແຫ່ງຊາດ.

U.S. Launches New Project with the National University of Laos to Build Organizational Capacity

Vientiane Capital — Continuing the United States’ support to the Lao PDR in strengthening academic institutions, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Ministry of Education and Sport (MOES) launched the new “Study and Modeling of Management Capacity and System Strengthening Project” at a ceremony in Vientiane on October 21, 2021.

Vice Minister of Education and Sports Dr. Sourioudong Sundara and United States Ambassador to Lao PDR Dr. Peter M. Haymond witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) marking the start of the program, funded by USAID and implemented by Research Triangle Institute (RTI) International, in partnership with the National University of Laos. The project will partner with academic institutions, teachers and students, and research groups to strengthen their management, administrative, and technical abilities to more effectively contribute to the socio-economic development of Lao PDR.

“The new program demonstrates our strong commitment and expanding relationship under the U.S.- Lao Comprehensive Partnership,” said Ambassador Haymond. “This year marks the 5th anniversary of the Partnership, and the United States is proud to partner with Lao PDR in helping local academic institutions to contribute more effectively to Lao PDR’s socio-economic development goals.”

The MOU was signed by Dr. Oudom Phonekhampheng, President of the National University of Laos (NUOL) and Mr. Sengthong Phothisane, Project Manager from RTI and witnessed by representatives from MOES, NUOL, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the U.S. Embassy.

Since the inception of the U.S. – Lao Comprehensive Partnership in 2016, USAID has increased its assistance to support the Government of Laos to improve the climate for investment and trade, enhance the competitiveness of Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs), strengthen governance and the rule of law, promote inclusive education and advance health and education outcomes for the Lao people. All of this assistance encourages sustainable and inclusive development, market-driven growth, supports economic independence and integration with ASEAN, and helpsLao PDR achieve its national development goals.