ໃນວັນທີ 7 ເດືອນກຸມພາທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ທ່ານເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດຄົນໃໝ່ ຂອງສະ​ຫະ​

ລັດອາເມ​ຣິກາປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ທ່ານປີເຕີ ເຮມອນ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຍື່ນສານຕາຕັ້ງຕໍ່ປະທານ

ປະເທດແຫ່ງ ສປປ ລາວ ພະນະທ່ານບຸນຍັງ ວໍລະຈິດ ທີ່ຫໍຄໍາ ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງວຽງ

ຈັນ. ນີ້ແມ່ນການປະຈຳການ ຄັ້ງທີສາມ ຂອງທ່ານເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ເຮມອນ ຢູ່

ສປປ ລາວ ເຊິ່ງກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ເພິ່ນແລະຄອບຄົວຂອງເພິ່ນເຄີຍໃຊ້ຊີວິດຢູ່ລາວມາກ່ອນ

ຄື ໃນປີ 1997 ຫາ 2000 ແລະ ໃນປີ 2008 ຫາ 2011.

ການມອບໝາຍໜ້າທີ່ໃໝ່ຂອງທ່ານເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດເຮມອນ ກໍຄືໜ້າທີ່ຫຼ້າສຸດ

ທີ່ມີຄວາມ ໂດດເດັ່ນ ໃນການເສີມຂະຫຍາຍການຮ່ວມມືລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດອາເມ

ຣິກາ ກັບບັນດາຄູ່ຮ່ວມ ງານ ແລະ ບັນດາພັນທະມິດໃນຂົງເຂດພາກພື້ນອິນໂດ-ປາ

ຊິຟິກ. ເພິ່ນເອງໄດ້ກັບຄືນມາປະ ເທດລາວໃນໄລຍະເວລາທີ່ສຳຄັນ ເຊັ່ນວ່າສະຫະ

ລັດອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ສປປ ລາວ ໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍສາຍພົວພັນສອງຊາດ ຢ່າງຈົບງາມ

ພາຍໃຕ້ການເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມມືແບບກວມລວມ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກລົງນາມໂດຍຜູ້ນຳຂອງທັງສອງ

ປະເທດ ໃນປີ 2016 ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແລະ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ສປປ ລາວ ໄດ້ປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ ໃນ

ການເປັນຜູ້ປະສານງານ ຂອງປະເທດອາຊຽນ ສຳລັບກອງປະຊຸມ ທີ່ຈະຈັດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທີ່

ສະຫະລັດ​ໃນໄວໆ​ນີ້.

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກເປັນກຽດທີ່ໄດ້ມີໂອກາດກັບຄືນມາຢູ່ປະເທດທີ່ສວຍງາມນີ້ອີກ ແລະ

ກໍ່ໄດ້ປະ ຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ ເປັນເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ປະຈຳ ສປປ

ລາວ” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ ​ຂ​ອງທ່ານເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ປີເຕີ ເຮ ມອນ.ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ

​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຄອງຄອຍ ທີ່ຈະພົບພໍ້ ກັບບັນ ດາມິດສະຫາຍເກົ່າ ແລະພົບປະ

ກັບເພື່ອນໃໝ່ ດັ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ປະຕິບັດ ວຽກງາມຮ່ວມກັນ ໃນການເພີ່ມທະວີການ

ຮ່ວມມືລະຫວ່າງປະຊາຊົນສອງຊາດກໍຄືສອງ ລັດຖະ ບານ.”

ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ຮ່ວມມືກັບລັດຖະບານລາວ ແລະປະຊາຊົນລາວໃນການປັບ

ປຸງວຽກ ງານດ້ານການສຶກສາ ສົ່ງເສີມວຽກງານດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກ ແລະໂພຊະ

ນາການ ອຳນວຍ ຄວາມສະດວກຕໍ່ວຽກງານການຄ້າ ແລະ ການລົງທຶນ ເພີ່ມທະວີ

ຂອບການຮ່ວມມື ດ້ານວຽກ ງານປ້ອງກັນຄວາມສະຫງົບ ສ້າງຄວາມອາດສາມາດ

ໃນຂົງເຂດວຽກງານເກັບກູ້ລະເບີດ ທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນແຕກ ຫຼື UXO ແລະ ສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມ

ແຂງດ້ານວຽກງານລັດແຫ່ງກົດໝາຍ ຄືດັ່ງທີ່ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາ ເພື່ອ

ໃຫ້ ສປປ ລາວ ກາຍເປັນປະເທດທີ່​ມີ ຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງ ຈະເລີນຮຸ່ງເຮືອງ ແລະເປັນ

ເອກະລາດ.

VIENTIANE, LAO PDR – On February 7, President Bounnhang Vorachit formally accepted the credentials of the new United States Ambassador to Lao PDR, Dr. Peter M. Haymond, at the Presidential Palace in Vientiane. This is Ambassador Haymond’s third diplomatic assignment in Laos, where he and his family previously lived from 1997-2000 and 2008-2011.

Ambassador Haymond’s assignment is the latest in a distinguished career dedicated to enhancing cooperation between the United States and its partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific Region, especially with Lao PDR. He returns to Laos at an important time, as the United States and Lao PDR continue to successfully enhance bilateral relations under the Comprehensive Partnership that was signed by the two countries’ leaders in 2016, and as Laos serves as ASEAN Country Coordinator for the United States.

“It is my honor to return to this beautiful country and wonderful culture to serve as United States Ambassador to the Lao PDR,” said Ambassador Haymond.“I can’t wait to reconnect with old friends, and meet new ones, as we work together to expand cooperation between our two peoples and governments,” he added.

The United States partners with the Lao government and the people of Laos to improve education, promote health and nutrition, facilitate trade and investment, increase security cooperation, build capacity in the UXO Sector, and strengthen the rule of law as part of our commitment to a strong, prosperous, and independent Laos.