ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລະດັບສູງ ຂອງກຳປັ່ນ USS John McCain ຖືກປົດອອກ ຈາກໜ້າທີ່

ຜູ້ບັນຊາການກອງທັບເຮືອ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບໍລິຫານກຳປັ່ນ USS John S

McCain ໄດ້ຖືກປົດອອກຈາກໜ້າທີ່ຫຼັງຈາກເກີດອຸບັດຕິເຫດຕຳກັນຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງຂອງ

ກຳປັ່ນພິຄາດ ກັບກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກນໍ້າມັນໃກ້ກັບປະເທດ ສິງກະໂປ ໃນເດືອນສິງຫາທີ່

ຜ່ານມາ.

ທະຫານເຮືອ 10 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ ອີກ 5 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບໃນເຫດການດັ່ງ

ກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງກອງທັບເຮືອທີ 7 ຂອງສະຫະລັດທີ່ມີຖານທັບໃນ ຍີປຸ່ນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ອຸບັດ

ຕິເຫດສາມາດຫຼີກລ່ຽງໄດ້” ໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງ ທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ໃນວັນພຸດ

ມື້ນີ້.

ຖະແຫຼງການໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ບັນຊາການ Alfredo J. Sanchez “ໄດ້ທຳການຕັດສິນໃຈ

ທີ່ບໍ່ເດັດຂາດ” ແລະ ວ່າ ຜູ້ບັນຊາການ Jessie L. Sanchez ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບໍລິຫານຂອງ

ກຳປັ່ນ “ໄດ້ປະຕິບັດການນຳພາໂຄງການຝຶກຊ້ອມຂອງກຳປັ່ນ ທີ່ມີປະສິດທິພາບຕໍ່າ.”

ຖະແຫຼງການໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທັງສອງທ່ານ ໄດ້ຖືກປົດອອກຈາກໜ້າທີ່ “ຍ້ອນ

ການຂາດຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈ” ແລະ ໄດ້ຖືກແຕ່ງຕັ້ງໜ້າທີ່ໃໝ່.

ອຸບັດຕິເຫດຕຳກັນຂອງກຳປັ່ນ John S. McCain ເຊິ່ງເປັນກຳປັ່ນທີ່ຖືກຕັ້ງຊື່ຂຶ້ນຕາມ

ພໍ່ ແລະ ພໍ່ເຖົ້າຂອງສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ John McCain ເຊິ່ງທັງ

ສອງທ່ານແມ່ນພົນເຮືອເອກຄົນສຳຄັນຂອງກອງທັບເຮືອ, ແມ່ນຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງອຸບັດຕິ

ເຫດຫຼາຍຄັ້ງທີ່ພົວພັນກັບກຳປັ່ນຮົບ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນມະຫາສະໝຸດ ປາຊີຟິກ. ກຳປັ່ນພິ

ຄາດອີກລຳນຶ່ງຊື່ວ່າ USS Fitzgerald ໄດ້ຕຳກັບກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກຕູ້ສິນຄ້າ ຟີລິບປິນ ຢູ່

ນອກຊາຍຝັ່ງປະເທດ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໃນເດືອນມີຖຸນາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເຮັດໃຫ້ທະຫານເຮືອ ສະຫະ

ລັດ 7 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ.

The U.S. Navy the commander and the executive officer of the USS John S. McCain have been relieved of their duties in the aftermath of the destroyer's deadly collision with an oil tanker near Singapore in August.



Ten sailors were killed and five others injured in the incident, which the Japanese-based U.S. Seventh Fleet said was "preventable" in a statement issued Wednesday.



The statement said Commander Alfredo J. Sanchez "exercised poor judgment," and that Commander Jessie L. Sanchez, the ship's executive officer, "exercised poor leadership of the ship's training program."



The statement said both men were relieved of duties "due to a loss in confidence" and have have been reassigned.



The collision of the John S. McCain -- named after the father and grandfather of U.S. Senator John McCain, both of them prominent naval admirals -- was the latest in a series of accidents involving U.S. warships in the Pacific.Another destroyer, the USS Fitzgerald, collided with a Philippine container ship off the coast of Japan in June that left seven U.S. sailors dead.