ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ມີກຳນົດຈະຖະແຫຼງໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບລະບົບທະນາຄານ ຫລັງຈາກລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຄວບຄຸມໂອກາດທີ່ຈະເກີດວິກິດການຈາກການລົ້ມລະລາຍ ຂອງສອງທະນາຄານທີ່ສຳຄັນ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄບເດັນ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ວ່າ “ປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນ ແລະບັນດາທຸລະກິດອາເມຣິກັນ ສາມາດມີຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍວ່າ ການຝາກເງິນຢູ່ທະນາຄານຈະມີໄວ້ໃຫ້ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ເວລາທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຂໍຢືນຢັນຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການລົ້ມລະລາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຮັບເອົຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ແລະສືບຕໍ່ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ການດູແລມີຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງຕື່ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະກົດລະບຽບຂອງບັນດາທະນາຄານໃຫຍ່ໆ ເພື່ອວ່າພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ຢູ່ໃນສະພາບເຊັ່ນນີ້ອີກ.”
ກະຊວງການເງິນສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ຝາກເງິນຢູ່ທະນາຄານຊິລິຄອນວາເລ (Silicon Valley Bank) ທີ່ ມີຫ້ອງການຢູ່ລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ແລະທະນາຄານຊິກເນເຈີ (Signature Bank) ຢູ່ນະຄອນນິວຢອກ ຈະເຂົ້າຫາເງິນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ທັງໝົດໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້.
ອົງການຄຸ້ມຄອງກົດລະບຽບຍັງກ່າວວ່າ ບໍ່ມີບັນດາລູກຄ້າທີ່ເສຍເງິນຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບ ກັບການແກ້ໄຂຈາກຜູ້ເສຍພາສີ.
U.S. President Joe Biden is due to speak Monday about the banking system after the government acted to try to contain a potential crisis from the failure of two major banks.
“The American people and American businesses can have confidence that their bank deposits will be there when they need them,” Biden said in a statement late Sunday. “I am firmly committed to holding those responsible for this mess fully accountable and to continuing our efforts to strengthen oversight and regulation of larger banks so that we are not in this position again.”
The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement Sunday that depositors at the California-based Silicon Valley Bank and the New York-based Signature Bank will have access to all of their money on Monday.
The regulators also said no losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank will be borne by the taxpayer.