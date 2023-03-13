ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດຈະ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້​ນີ້ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ລະ​ບົບ​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ໄດ້ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ເພື່ອພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະຄວບ​ຄຸມໂອ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ຈາກການ​ລົ້ມລະ​ລາຍ ​ຂອງສອງ​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີໄບ​ເດັນ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດວານ​ນີ້ວ່າ “ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ແລະບັນ​ດາ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັ​ນ ສາ​ມາດ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ໝາຍ​ວ່າ ການ​ຝາກ​ເງິນ​ຢູ່​ທະ​ນາ​ຄ​ານ​ຈະ​ມີ​ໄວ້​ໃຫ້​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂໍ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ລົ້ມລະ​ລາຍ​ເ​ຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ຮັບ​ເອົ​ຄວາ​ມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມ​ທີ່ແລະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ເພື່ອເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ດູ​ແລມີຄວາ​ມ​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ຕື່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ແລະ​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ໃຫຍ່ໆ ເພື່ອ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ເຊັ່ນ​ນີ້​ອີກ.”

ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ເງິນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖ​ະ​ແຫລງ​ການ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຝາກ​ເງິນຢູ່ທະ​ນາ​ຄານຊິລິ​ຄອນ​ວາ​ເລ (Silicon Valley Bank) ທີ່ ມີຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຢູ່ລັດ​ຄ​າ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ​ ​ແລະທະ​ນາ​ຄານຊິກ​ເນ​ເຈີ (Signature Bank) ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ນິວ​ຢອກ ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ຫາ​ເງິນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໄດ້ທັງ​ໝົດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້​ນີ້.

ອົງ​ການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບຍັງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ມີ​ບັນ​ດາ​ລູກ​ຄ້າ​ທີ່​ເສຍເງິນ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ ກັບ​ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ຈາກ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ພາ​ສີ.

U.S. President Joe Biden is due to speak Monday about the banking system after the government acted to try to contain a potential crisis from the failure of two major banks.

“The American people and American businesses can have confidence that their bank deposits will be there when they need them,” Biden said in a statement late Sunday. “I am firmly committed to holding those responsible for this mess fully accountable and to continuing our efforts to strengthen oversight and regulation of larger banks so that we are not in this position again.”

The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement Sunday that depositors at the California-based Silicon Valley Bank and the New York-based Signature Bank will have access to all of their money on Monday.

The regulators also said no losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank will be borne by the taxpayer.