ກອງທັບອາກາດ ແລະກອງທັບເຮືອ ຊື້ເຮືອບິນທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບທີ່ເຮັດຢູ່ຈີນ ໃຫ້ແກ່ກຳລັງ
ພິເສດ ຫຼາຍເດືອນຫຼັງຈາກທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈໄດ້ຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ນຳໃຊ້ເຮືອບິນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ເນື່ອງຈາກ
ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງໃນດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພທາງອິນເຕີແນັດ ອີງຕາມ ເອກກະສານຂອງ
ລັດຖະບານ.
ໃນແຕ່ກໍລະນີ ກອງທັບທັງສອງ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ການຍົກເວັ້ນພິເສດໂດຍທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ເພື່ອຊື້
ເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບດັ່ງກ່າວ “ເປັນແຕ່ລະກໍລະນີໄປ ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນຄວາມຕ້ອງ
ການທີ່ຮີບດ່ວນ” ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າ ຂອງໂຄສົກທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ພັນໂທໄມຄ໌ ແອນດຣູ
ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ.
ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດໄດ້ອອກຂໍ້ຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ຊື້ ແລະໃຊ້ເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບທີ່ມີຂາຍ
ຢູ່ນັ້ນ ໂດຍອ້າງເຫດຜົນ “ໃນເລື້ອງຄວາມປອດໄພ ທີ່ຫຼໍ່ແຫຼມທາງອິນເຕີແນັດ” ຢູ່ໃນ
ບັນທຶກ ຂອງຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານແພັດ ຊານາຮານ ໃນ
ເວລານັ້ນ ທີ່ລົງວັນທີ 23 ພຶດສະພາປີ 2018.
ການຫ້າມໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນເກືອບນຶ່ງປີ ຫຼັງຈາກກອງທັບບົກ ກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ
ພາຍໃນຂອງສະຫະລັດແລະບັນດາສະມາຊິກຂອງສະພາ ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ບໍລິສັດ
Da Jiang ຫຼື (DJI) ທີ່ນຳໜ້າໃນການຜະລິດເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ອາດຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລັດ
ຖະບານຈີນທຳການສືບລັບຕໍ່ສະຫະລັດ.
ທ່ານນາງແອລເລັນ ລອຣດ໌ ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີ ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດສະຫະລັດ
ຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນການຈັດຊື້ ແລະການອຸ້ມຊູ ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວຢູ່ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ
ໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ວ່າມີຂໍ້ມູນຫຼາຍຢ່າງ ໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງຄືນໄປຫາປະເທດ
ຈີນພະແນກການເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດໃຊ້ໄດ້.”
ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍດີ ການສັ່ງຊື້ທີ່ເສັດສິ້ນລົງໃນເດືອນສິງຫາ ແລະພະຈິກປີ 2018 ສະ
ແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ກອງທັບເຮືອໄດ້ຈ່າຍເງິນເກືອບ 190,000 ແລະກອງທັບອາກາດ
ໄດ້ຈ່າຍເງິນເກືອບ 50,000 ຊື້ເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ທີ່ເຮັດໂດຍບໍລິສັດ DJI.
ກອງທັບອາກາດໄດ້ຊື້ເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ 35 ລຳຮຸ້ນ Mavic Pro Platinum ຂອງ
ບໍລິສັດ DJI ແລະກອງທັບອາກາດກໍໄດ້ຊື້ເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບຮຸ້ນ Inspireໃນຈຳ
ນວນທີ່ບໍ່ເປີດເຜີຍ ຈາກບໍລິສັດ DJI.
ໃບສັ່ງຊື້ເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບໃນປີ 2018 ທີ່ໄດ້ມາໂດຍວີໂອເອ ຜ່ານທາງບັນທຶກສາ
ທາລະນະ ປາກົດວ່າ ແມ່ນໃຊ້ສຳລັບໃນການປະຕິບັດງານທາງທະຫານຈຳນວນ
ນຶ່ງທີ່ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນສຸດ ແລະສຳລັບການປະຕິບັດງານລັບ ຮວມທັງພະແນກຍຸດ
ທະສາດພິເສດຂອງກອງທັບອາກາດ ແລະການປະຕິບັດງານໜ່ວຍກ້າ ຕາຍ SEAL
ຂອງກອງທັບເຮືອ.
The Air Force and the Navy bought Chinese-manufactured drones for elite forces months after the Pentagon prohibited their use due to cybersecurity concerns, according to government documents.
In each case, the services used special exemptions granted by the Pentagon's acquisition and sustainment office "on a case by case basis, to support urgent needs," Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Mike Andrews told VOA.
The Department of Defense issued a ban on the purchase and use of all commercial off-the-shelf drones, citing "cybersecurity vulnerabilities," in a memo from then-Deputy Secretary of Defense Pat Shanahan dated May 23, 2018.
The ban came nearly a year after the U.S. Army, the Department of Homeland Security and members of Congress warned that drone-market-leader Da Jiang Innovations (DJI) could be helping the Chinese government spy on the United States.
"We know that a lot of the information is sent back to China from those, so it is not something that we can use," Ellen Lord, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, told reporters at the Pentagon last month.
However, purchase orders completed in August and November 2018 show that the Navy spent nearly $190,000 and the Air Force spent nearly $50,000 on drones made by DJI.
The Air Force bought 35 DJI Mavic Pro Platinum drones, and the Navy bought an undisclosed number of drones from DJI's "Inspire" series.
The 2018 drone purchase orders obtained by VOA via public records appear to be for some of the military's most sensitive and secretive operators, including Air Force's only special tactics wing and Navy Sea Air Land (SEAL) teams.