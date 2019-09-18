ກອງ​ທັບ​ອາ​ກາດ ແລະ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ເຮືອ ຊື້​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ຢູ່​ຈີນ ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ກຳ​ລັງ

​ພິ​ເສດ ຫຼາຍ​ເດືອນ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ​ໄດ້​ຫ້າມ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ນຳໃຊ້​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ເນື່ອງ​ຈາກ​

ຄວ​າມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງໃນດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ທາງ​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສານ​ຂອງ​

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ.

ໃນ​ແຕ່​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ ກອງ​ທັບ​ທັງ​ສອງ ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ການຍົກ​ເວັ້ນ​ພິ​ເສດໂດຍ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ ເພື່ອ​ຊື້

​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ “​ເປັນ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ໄປ ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​

ການທີ່​ຮີບ​ດ່ວນ” ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ ຂອງໂຄ​ສົກ​ທຳ​ນຽ​ບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ ພັນ​ໂທໄມ​ຄ໌ ແອນດ​ຣູ

ທີ່​ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ.

ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຂໍ້​ຫ້າມ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຊື້ ແລະ​ໃຊ້ເຮື​ອ​ບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ທີ່​ມີຂາຍ​

ຢູ່ນັ້ນ ໂດຍ​ອ້າງ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ “ໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ຄວາມ​ປ​ອດ​ໄພ ​ທີ່​ຫຼໍ່​ແຫຼມ​ທາງ​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດ” ຢູ່​ໃນ​

ບັນ​ທຶກ ຂອງຮອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນຕີກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່ານ​ແພັດ ຊາ​ນາ​ຮານ ໃນ​

ເວ​ລານັ້ນ ທີ່ລົງ​ວັນ​ທີ 23 ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ​ປີ 2018.

ການ​ຫ້າມ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເກືອບ​ນຶ່ງ​ປີ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ບົກ​ ກະ​ຊວງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ

​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ​ ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ

Da Jiang ຫຼື (DJI) ທີ່​ນຳ​ໜ້າ​ໃນ​ການ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ ອາດ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ລັດ

​ຖະ​ບານ​ຈີນ​ທຳ​ການ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ຕໍ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແອ​ລ​ເ​ລັນ ລອ​ຣ​ດ໌ ຮອງລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ

ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ໃນ​ການ​ຈັດ​ຊື້ ແລ​ະ​ການ​ອຸ້ມ​ຊູ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຢູ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ

​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຮູ້​ວ່າມີ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ຫຼາຍ​ຢ່າງ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ຄືນ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ປະ​ເທດ

​ຈີນພະ​ແນກ​ການ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ ເພາະ​ສະ​ນັ້ນ ​ມັນ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາ​ມາດ​ໃຊ້​ໄດ້.”

ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ​ການ​ສັ່ງຊື້​ທີ່​ເສັ​ດ​ສິ້ນ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ສິງ​ຫາ ແລະ​ພະ​ຈິກ​ປີ 2018 ສະ

​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ກອງ​ທັບ​ເຮືອ​ໄດ້ຈ່າຍ​ເງິນ​ເກືອບ 190,000 ແລະ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ອາ​ກາດ​

ໄດ້ຈ່າຍເງິນ​ເກືອບ 50,000 ຊື້​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໂດຍບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ DJI.

ກອງ​ທັບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ໄດ້​ຊື້​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັ​ບ 35 ລຳຮຸ້ນ Mavic Pro Platinum ຂອງ​

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ DJI ແລະ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ອາ​ກາດກໍ​ໄດ້​ຊື້​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບຮຸ້ນ Inspire​ໃນ​ຈຳ​

ນວນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ ​ຈາກບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ DJI.

ໃບ​ສັ່ງ​ຊື້​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ໃນ​ປີ 2018 ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມາ​ໂດຍວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຜ່ານ​ທາງ​ບັນ​ທຶກ​ສ​າ​

ທາ​ລະ​ນະ ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ ແມ່ນ​ໃຊ້​ສຳ​ລັບ​ໃນການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ທາງທະ​ຫານ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​

ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ມີຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນສຸດ ແລະ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງາ​ນ​ລັບ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ພະ​ແນກ​ຍຸດ​

ທະ​ສາດພິ​ເສດຂອງກອງ​ທັບ​ອາ​ກາດ ແລະ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານໜ່ວຍກ້າ ​ຕາຍ SEAL

ຂອງກອງ​ທັບ​ເຮືອ.



The Air Force and the Navy bought Chinese-manufactured drones for elite forces months after the Pentagon prohibited their use due to cybersecurity concerns, according to government documents.



In each case, the services used special exemptions granted by the Pentagon's acquisition and sustainment office "on a case by case basis, to support urgent needs," Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Mike Andrews told VOA.



The Department of Defense issued a ban on the purchase and use of all commercial off-the-shelf drones, citing "cybersecurity vulnerabilities," in a memo from then-Deputy Secretary of Defense Pat Shanahan dated May 23, 2018.



The ban came nearly a year after the U.S. Army, the Department of Homeland Security and members of Congress warned that drone-market-leader Da Jiang Innovations (DJI) could be helping the Chinese government spy on the United States.



"We know that a lot of the information is sent back to China from those, so it is not something that we can use," Ellen Lord, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, told reporters at the Pentagon last month.



However, purchase orders completed in August and November 2018 show that the Navy spent nearly $190,000 and the Air Force spent nearly $50,000 on drones made by DJI.



The Air Force bought 35 DJI Mavic Pro Platinum drones, and the Navy bought an undisclosed number of drones from DJI's "Inspire" series.



The 2018 drone purchase orders obtained by VOA via public records appear to be for some of the military's most sensitive and secretive operators, including Air Force's only special tactics wing and Navy Sea Air Land (SEAL) teams.