ທະຫານສົງຄາມໂລກ ຄັ້ງທີ 2 ຂອງ ສຫລ ທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລ້ວ ໄດ້ຮັບຫຼຽນ ກຽດຕິຍົດ ລະດັບສູງສຸດ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ມອບຫຼຽນກຽດຕິຍົດ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນລາງວັນລະດັບສູງທີ່

ສຸດຂອງກອງທັບສຳລັບຄວາມກ້າຫານ, ໃຫ້ແກ່ຮ້ອຍໂທກອງທັບບົກກາລິນ “ເມີລ”

ຄັອນເນີ, ດົນກວ່າ 70 ປີຫຼັງຈາກລາວໄດ້ຕໍ່ສູ້ໃນສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີສອງ. ລາວໄດ້ຮັບ

ບາດເຈັບ 7 ຄັ້ງໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້, ແລະ ໃນເດືອນມັງກອນ ປີ 1945, ຮ້ອຍໂທ ຄັອນເນີ

ໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ທຳອິດທີ່ໄດ້້ໂທບອກໃຫ້ຍິງປືນໃຫຍ່ໃສ່ກອງກຳລັງ ເຢຍຣະມັນ ທີ່ທຳການ

ໂຈມຕີຢ່າງໜັກຢູ່ນອກເມືອງ ຮຸສເຊັນ, ປະເທດ ຝຣັ່ງ. ພັນລະຍາຂອງລາວ, ທ່ານນາງ

ໂພລີນ ຄັອນເນີ, ໄດ້ຮັບເອົາລາງວັນຕາງໜ້າໃຫ້ທ່ານເມື່ອວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ນັກ

ຂ່າວວີໂອເອປະຈຳທຳນຽບຂາວ ຄາລາ ບາບ ມີລາຍງານໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາ ແລະ ພຸດທະ

ສອນ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນເວລາທີ່ທ່ານນາງ ໂພລີນ ຄັອນເນີ ໄດ້ເຫັນສາມີໃນອະນາຄົດຂອງລາວ, ທ່ານ

ກາລິນ ເມີລ ຄັອນເນີ ໃນປີ 1945 ບໍ່ດົນ ຫຼັງຈາກສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີສອງໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດ

ລົງນັ້ນ, ລາວບໍ່ເຂົ້າໃຈປານໃດວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວຈຶ່ງໃຫ້ຄວາມສຳຄັນກັບ

ຜູ້ຊາຍທີ່ຈ່ອຍບາງ ຄົນນີ້.

ທ່ານນາງ ໂພລີນ ຄັອນເນີ, ພັນລະຍາຂອງທ່ານ ກາລິນ “ເມີລ” ຄັອນເນີ ກ່າວວ່າ

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເວົ້າກັບແມ່ວ່າ, “ພະເຈົ້າເອີຍ, ທ້າວນ້ອຍໆນັ້ນ! ລາວເຮັດທຸກຢ່າງຄື

ເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າລາວ ເຮັດບໍ່ໄດ້ດອກ!

ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ອາໄສຢູ່ນາ ໃນລັດເຄັນຕັກກີ ທີ່ງຽບສະຫງົບ ແລະ ມີຊີວິດທີ່ລຽບງ່າຍ.

ທ່ານ ຄັອນເນີ ບໍ່ເຄີຍເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບການປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ຕ່າງໆຂອງລາວຢູ່ນອກເມືອງ

ຮຸສເຊັນ, ປະເທດ ຝຣັ່ງ, ຫຼື ການຕໍ່ສູ້ອື່ນໆທີ່ລາວໄດ້ສູ້ໃນທົ່ວທະວີບຢູໂຣບ ແລະ

ອາຟຣິກາເໜືອ. ທ່ານແມ່ນທະຫານສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີສອງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຫຼຽນຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ

ເປັນອັນດັບສອງ, ແຕ່ທ່ານກໍບໍ່ເຄີຍວາງສະແດງຫຼຽນຂອງທ່ານຢູ່ໃນເຮືອນເລີຍ.

ທ່ານ ລູເທີ ຄັອນເນີ, ພີ່ນ້ອງຂອງທ່ານ ຄັອນເນີ ແລະ ນັກປະຫວັດສາດ ກ່ຽວກັບ

ຄອບຄົວ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວມັນຖືກເກັບໄວ້ຢູ່ໃນກ່ອງເຈ້ຍ ໃນຖົງຜ້າທະຫານ

ເກົ່າຂອງເພິ່ນຢູ່ທາງລຸ່ມຫ້ອງເກັບເຄື່ອງ, ໃນຕູ້ຢູ່ຫ້ອງຮັບແຂກ.”

ຮ້ອຍໂທໄວໜຸ່ມຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງກັບບ້ານພ້ອມກັບສິ່ງທີ່ມີຫຼາຍກວ່າຫຼຽນກ້າ

ຫານຕ່າງໆ. ລາວໄດ້ມີຝັນຮ້າຍຈາກສົງຄາມ, ແລະກໍມີບາດແຜຕາມຮ່າງກາຍດ້ວຍ.

ທ່ານນາງ ໂພລີນ ຄັອນເນີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ລາວມີແປ້ວເບິ່ງຄືໝາກບານຊອຟບອລໃຫຍ່

ປະມານນີ້ ຢູ່ແອວຂອງລາວ, ຄືມີຮູຢູ່ແອວຂອງລາວແນວນັ້ນແຫຼະ.”

ຍ້ອນບາດແຜຢູ່ແອວນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ຄັອນເນີ ບໍ່ຄວນທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຕໍ່ສູ້ຢູ່ໃນສະໜາມຮົບໃນ

ວັນທີ 24 ມັງກອນ ປີ 1945 ດ້ວຍຊໍ້າ.

ນາຍພົນ ລີ ຄວິນຕາສ ຈູເນຍ, ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ມີຕຳແໜ່ງຜູ້ບັນຊາການທະຫານຮາບທີ 3

ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວວ່າລາວໄດ້ໜີອອກຈາກໂຮງໝໍ, ແລະ ໄດ້ກັບຄືນໄປ

ຫາກອງທະຫານຂອງລາວ. ມີການໂຈມຕີຄັ້ງນີ້ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ, ແລະ ລາວກໍໄດ້ອາສາສະ

ໝັກທີ່ຈະຢູ່ໃນແຖວໜ້າ.”

ທ່ານ ຄັອນເນີ ບໍ່ມີຢ່າງອື່ນນອກຈາກປືນ ກັບສາຍໂທລະສັບ, ແລ່ນເຂົ້າໄປໃນສະ

ໜາມຮົບ, ລາວໄດ້ຖ່ວງທະຫານເຢຍຣະມັນ ແລະ ລົດຖັງທີ່ມຸ້ງໜ້າໄປຫາລາວໄວ້

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາວໄດ້ໂທເຂົ້າມາບອກໃຫ້ໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍປືນໃຫຍ່ຈາກຮ່ອງຕື້ນໆ.

ທ່ານ ເອຣິກ ວິລລາດ, ນັກວິທະຍາສາດກອງທັບ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄືວ່າລາວໄດ້ອອກໄປຢູ່

ໃນແຖວໜ້າຂອງກອງກຳລັງ ອາເມຣິກັນ ແລະ ທະຫານ ເຢຍຣະມັນ ໃນຈຸດໃດນຶ່ງ

ໄດ້ຫຍັບເຂົ້າໄປຢູ່ 10 ແມັດຫ່າງຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງລາວ. ແລະ ໃນໄລຍະສຸດທ້າຍ

ຂອງການໂຈມຕີນັ້ນ, ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວລາວໄດ້ໂທບອກໃຫ້ຍິງປືນໃຫຍ່ໃສ່ລາວ.

ນາຍພົນ ລີ ຄວິນຕາສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນວັນ ແລະ ເວລາສະເພາະນັ້ນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ

ເຊື່ອວ່າລາວແມ່ນຜູ້ທີ່ສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດ. ຄວາມສາມາດຂອງລາວໃນການໂທບອກໃຫ້ຍິງ,

ຄວາມສາມາດຂອງລາວໃນການຄວບຄຸມພາກສ່ວນຂອງການຕໍ່ສູ້ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນສຳຄັນ

ຢ່າງຍິ່ງຕໍ່ໄຊຊະນະໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ຂອງກອງກຳລັງໃນມື້ນັ້ນ.”

ມັນໃຊ້ເວລາເກືອບ 20 ປີຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານ ຄັອນເນີ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ທີ່ຫຼຽນກຽດຕິຍົດວິລະ

ບູລຸດໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ ໄດ້ຮັບການເລື່ອນຊັ້ນ, ເປັນການເລື່ອນຊັ້ນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໂດຍ

ການລາຍງານຂອງຜູ້ເຫັນເຫດການທີ່ເປັນເພື່ອນທະຫານຂອງທ່ານ ຄັອນເນີ ສາມ

ຄົນ ເຊິ່ງຖືກເກັບໄວ້ຢ່າງດີຢູ່ໃນບັນທຶກ.

ທ່ານນາງ ໂພລີນ ບໍ່ເຄີຍຮູ້ລົງເລິກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມກ້າຫານຂອງສາມາຂອງລາວ ຈົນ

ກວ່າຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດດ້ວຍອາຍຸ 79 ປີ.

ທ່ານນາງ ໂພລີນ ຄັອນເນີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ລາວແມ່ນເທບພະບຸຂອງຂ້ອຍ. ຂ້ອຍຮັກລາວ

ຫຼາຍ, ແລະ ຂ້ອຍດີໃຈຫຼາຍທີ່ໄດ້ເຫັນສິ່ງນີ້ໃນຊີວິດຂອງຂ້ອຍ.”

ແລະ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານນາງ ຄັອນເນີ ຮັບເອົາຫຼຽນໃນມືຂອງເພິ່ນນັ້ນ, ເພິ່ນກໍຈະຖື

ເອົາຄວາມຊົງຈຳຂອງທ່ານ ຄັອນເນີ ໄວ້ໃນຫົວໃຈຂອງເພິ່ນເຊັ່ນກັນ.



President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor, the military's highest award for heroism, to deceased Army 1st Lt. Garlin "Murl" Conner, more than 70 years after he fought in World War II. He was wounded seven times in battle, and in January 1945, Conner raced ahead of American lines to call in artillery strikes on an overwhelming onslaught of German forces outside of Houssen, France. His widow, Pauline Conner, accepted the award Tuesday on his behalf. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb brings us their story.



When Pauline Conner first saw her future husband Garlin Murl Conner in 1945 shortly after World War II had ended, she didn't quite understand why the town was making such a big deal about such a scrawny guy.



"I said to mother, 'My God, that little wharf rat! He couldn't have done all they said he'd done!'



They lived a quiet, simple life on a Kentucky farm. Conner never talked about his actions outside Houssen, France, or any of the other battles he fought across Europe and North Africa. He is the second-most decorated service member of World War II, but he never even displayed his medals in his home.



"They were literally in a cardboard box in his old Army duffel bag in the bottom of the closet, in the living room closet."



The young first lieutenant came home with more than medals. Nightmares of war filled his dreams, and there were physical scars, too.



"He had a place about that big in his hip, that looked about like a softball, a hole in his hip like that."



Because of that hip wound, Conner wasn't even supposed to be on the battlefield on January 24, 1945.



"He escaped from the hospital essentially, rejoined his unit. This attack comes, and he volunteers to go to the front."



Conner, with nothing but a gun and a phone line, dashed onto the battlefield, holding off 600 Germans and six tanks coming at him as he called in artillery strikes from a shallow ditch.



"So he was out in front of the American lines and the German infantry at one point got within 10 meters of his position. And the last phase of the assault, he basically called artillery on himself."



Conner proved more than just a scrawny Kentucky farm boy, making his phone line the deadliest instrument on the battlefield as both German and American firepower bore down around him.



"On that particular day and that particular moment in time, I believe he was the most important person. His ability to call for fire, his ability to control that part of the battle was absolutely essential to the division winning the fight that day."



It took nearly 20 years after Conner passed away to get his Distinguished Service Cross upgraded to the Medal of Honor—an upgrade made possible by the eyewitness accounts of three of Conner's fellow soldiers buried deep within archived records.



Pauline Conner never learned the full depth of her husband's bravery until after he died at the age of 79.



"He was my hero. I loved him very much, and I'm so thankful that I get to see this in my lifetime."



And as she accepts his medal in her hands, she holds his memory in her heart.