ອົງ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ ຫຼື Marshal​ ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ Wise Honest ທີ່​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງນັ້ນ ພວມ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ຂາຍ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນທີ່​ຍຶດ​ມາ​ແບບ​ໃດຕາມ​ທີ່ສານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໄປ ແຕ່​ທາງ​ສາ​ນ​ ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນເທື່ອ​ວ່າ ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ທ້າວ​ອັອດ​ໂຕ ແວມ​ເບຍ ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເງິນ​ຈາກການ​ຂາຍນີ້​ຫຼື​ບໍ່.

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ Marshal​ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ອາ​ທິດນີ້​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ ວາງ​ແຜນ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ ອາ​ຍຸ ສະພາບ ແລະ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ຂອງ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ.” ອົງ​ການ Marshal​ ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ກຳ​ກັບ​ແລະ​ຂາຍ ​ຊັບ​ສິນ ທີ່​ຍຶດ​ເອົາໂດຍ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໂດຍ​ຜ່ານ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ຍຶດ​ຊັບຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ.

ສານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ນິວຢອກ ໄດ້​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ຂາຍ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ທີ່ຍຶດ​ມາ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວນີ້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ຍື່ນ​ຟ້ອງ​ໂດຍ​ພໍ່​ແມ່ຂອງ​ທ້າວ​ອັອດ​ໂຕ ​ແວມ​ເບຍ ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ບໍ່​ດົນ ​ລຸນ ຫລັງຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ປະ​ເທດ ຈາກ​ການ​ຄຸມ​ຂັງ​ຢູ່​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ.

ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 3 ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້ ທ່ານ​ເຟ​ຣ​ເດ​ຣິກ ແລະ​ນາງ​ຊິນ​ເທຍ ແວມ​ເບຍໄດ້​ຍື່ນ​ຟ້ອງ​ຢູ່​ສານໃນພາກ​ໃຕ້​ນິວຢອກ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລຳ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ. ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຍຶດ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລຳ​ນີ້ ເມື່ອ​ເດືອນ​ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຍ້ອນ​ມີ​ການ​ຂົນຖ່ານ​ຫີນ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຫ້າມ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ຈາກ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ຫາ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າເປັນ​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ຕໍ່​ມະ​ຕິ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ.

ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົ​າ​ເຈົ້າ​ເພື່ອ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຊັບ​ສິນ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ເງິນ​ທີ່​ສານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານກາງ​ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນໃນ​ມູນ​ຄ່າ 500 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ຕໍ່​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ທັນ​ວາ​ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້.

ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ເມ​ສາ​ປີ 2018 ກຳ​ປັ່ນ Wise Honest ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ເມືອງທ່າ​ນາມ​ໂປ ໃນ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ໂດຍ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ຖ່ານ​ຫີນ 25,500 ໂຕນ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຂົນໄປ​ໃສ່​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ອີກ​ລຳ​ນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ນອກ​ຝັ່ງ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ. ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້ຈັບ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລຳ​ນີ້​ໄວ້ ຈົນ​ເທົ່າ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ຍຶດ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນລຳ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

The U.S. Marshals Service, which has custody of the North Korean-owned ship Wise Honest, is reviewing how to sell the seized vessel as ordered by a federal court that has yet to decide officially if the Otto Warmbier family will receive the sale proceeds.



"The Marshals are in the process of developing a disposal plan, taking into consideration things such as age, condition, and location of the vessel," said a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service [[ https://www.usmarshals.gov/ ]] (USMS) earlier this week. The USMS oversees managing and selling assets seized by the U.S. through the Justice Department's Asset Forfeiture Program. [[ https://www.usmarshals.gov/assets/index.html ]]



The U.S. federal court in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) authorized the sale of the seized North Korean cargo vessel last week, following a claim filed by parents of Otto Warmbier, an American student who died shortly after returning to the U.S. from detention in North Korea.



On July 3, Frederick and Cynthia Warmbier filed a claim in the SDNY against the North Korean flagged vessel. The U.S. seized the ship in May for ship-to-ship transfers of banned North Korean coal, an apparent violation of U.S. and U.N. sanctions.



The claim was their attempt to obtain the North Korean government asset as a way to pay part of the $500 million judgement the federal court in the District of Columbia ordered against North Korea in December.



In April 2018, the Wise Honest left the North Korean port of Nampo, carrying 26,500 metric tons of North Korean coal and transferred the coal to another ship off the coast of Indonesia. Indonesian authorities detained the Wise Honest until the U.S. Justice Department authorized a seizure in May. The ship was then hauled to Pago Pago, America Samoa where it remains docked.

