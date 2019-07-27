ອົງການປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍລັດຖະບານກາງ ຫຼື Marshal ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມກຳປັ່ນ Wise Honest ທີ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງນັ້ນ ພວມພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ຈະຂາຍກຳປັ່ນທີ່ຍຶດມາແບບໃດຕາມທີ່ສານລັດຖະບານກາງໄດ້ສັ່ງໄປ ແຕ່ທາງສານ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ຕັດສິນເທື່ອວ່າ ຄອບຄົວຂອງທ້າວອັອດໂຕ ແວມເບຍ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບເງິນຈາກການຂາຍນີ້ຫຼືບໍ່.
ໂຄສົກຂອງອົງການ Marshal ກ່າວໃນຕົ້ນອາທິດນີ້ວ່າ “ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກຳລັງຢູ່ໃນຂັ້ນຕອນ ວາງແຜນພິຈາລະນາ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ອາຍຸ ສະພາບ ແລະສະຖານທີ່ຂອງກຳປັ່ນ.” ອົງການ Marshal ເປັນຜູ້ກຳກັບແລະຂາຍ ຊັບສິນ ທີ່ຍຶດເອົາໂດຍສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍຜ່ານໂຄງການຍຶດຊັບຂອງກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ.
ສານລັດຖະບານກາງໃນເຂດພາກໃຕ້ນິວຢອກ ໄດ້ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຂາຍກຳປັ່ນທີ່ຍຶດມາຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການຍື່ນຟ້ອງໂດຍພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງທ້າວອັອດໂຕ ແວມເບຍ ນັກສຶກສາອາເມຣິກັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດບໍ່ດົນ ລຸນ ຫລັງຖືກສົ່ງກັບຄືນປະເທດ ຈາກການຄຸມຂັງຢູ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.
ເມື່ອວັນທີ 3 ກໍລະກົດຜ່ານມານີ້ ທ່ານເຟຣເດຣິກ ແລະນາງຊິນເທຍ ແວມເບຍໄດ້ຍື່ນຟ້ອງຢູ່ສານໃນພາກໃຕ້ນິວຢອກ ກ່ຽວກັບກຳປັ່ນລຳດັ່ງກ່າວ ຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ. ສະຫະລັດຍຶດກຳປັ່ນລຳນີ້ ເມື່ອເດືອນພຶດສະພາຜ່ານມາ ຍ້ອນມີການຂົນຖ່ານຫີນທີ່ຖືກຫ້າມຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຈາກກຳປັ່ນຫາກຳປັ່ນ ໃນອັນທີ່ປາກົດວ່າເປັນການລະເມີດຕໍ່ມະຕິການລົງໂທດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ.
ການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນເປັນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເພື່ອໄດ້ຮັບຊັບສິນຂອງລັດຖະບານເກົາຫຼີເໜືອເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງເງິນທີ່ສານລັດຖະບານກາງທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃນມູນຄ່າ 500 ລ້ານໂດລາ ຕໍ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໃນເດືອນທັນວາປີກາຍນີ້.
ໃນເດືອນເມສາປີ 2018 ກຳປັ່ນ Wise Honest ໄດ້ເດີນທາງອອກຈາກເມືອງທ່ານາມໂປ ໃນເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໂດຍບັນທຸກຖ່ານຫີນ 25,500 ໂຕນ ແລະໄດ້ຂົນໄປໃສ່ກຳປັ່ນອີກລຳນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ນອກຝັ່ງອິນໂດເນເຊຍ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ໄດ້ຈັບກຳປັ່ນລຳນີ້ໄວ້ ຈົນເທົ່າເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳສະຫະລັດສັ່ງໃຫ້ຍຶດກຳປັ່ນລຳນີ້ ໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາຜ່ານມາ.
The U.S. Marshals Service, which has custody of the North Korean-owned ship Wise Honest, is reviewing how to sell the seized vessel as ordered by a federal court that has yet to decide officially if the Otto Warmbier family will receive the sale proceeds.
"The Marshals are in the process of developing a disposal plan, taking into consideration things such as age, condition, and location of the vessel," said a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service [[ https://www.usmarshals.gov/ ]] (USMS) earlier this week. The USMS oversees managing and selling assets seized by the U.S. through the Justice Department's Asset Forfeiture Program. [[ https://www.usmarshals.gov/assets/index.html ]]
The U.S. federal court in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) authorized the sale of the seized North Korean cargo vessel last week, following a claim filed by parents of Otto Warmbier, an American student who died shortly after returning to the U.S. from detention in North Korea.
On July 3, Frederick and Cynthia Warmbier filed a claim in the SDNY against the North Korean flagged vessel. The U.S. seized the ship in May for ship-to-ship transfers of banned North Korean coal, an apparent violation of U.S. and U.N. sanctions.
The claim was their attempt to obtain the North Korean government asset as a way to pay part of the $500 million judgement the federal court in the District of Columbia ordered against North Korea in December.
In April 2018, the Wise Honest left the North Korean port of Nampo, carrying 26,500 metric tons of North Korean coal and transferred the coal to another ship off the coast of Indonesia. Indonesian authorities detained the Wise Honest until the U.S. Justice Department authorized a seizure in May. The ship was then hauled to Pago Pago, America Samoa where it remains docked.
