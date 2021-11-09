ສະຫະລັດຍົກເລີກການຈຳກັດ ຄົນເດີນທາງຈາກຕ່າງປະເທດ ທີ່ໄດ້ສັກຢາວັກຊິນຄົບຖ້ວນ ເຂົ້າມາຢ້ຽມຢາມ

ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ຍົກເລີກການ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ຮັດ​ແຄບ​ໃນການເດີນທາງໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໃຫ້ແກ່

ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ສັກຢາວັກຊີນຢ່າງຄົບຖ້ວນແລ້ວ ທີ່ເປັນຊາວຕ່າງປະເທດເຂົ້າມາຢ້ຽມຢາມ ເປັນ

ເທື່ອທຳອິດ ນັບແຕ່ໄດ້ເລີ້ມມີການລະບາດຂອງໂຄວິດ-19.

ພວກຄົນເດີນທາງປະສົບການຢືນລໍຖ້າຢູ່ແຖວຍາວ ທີ່ສະໜາມບິນຕ່າງໆ ແລະແອອັດ

ຢູ່ສາຍການບິນໄປຕ່າງປະເທດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຜູ້ຄົນພາກັນຄາດຫວັງ ທີ່ ຈະກັບຄືນໄປເຕົ້າ

ໂຮມກັບຄອບຕົວ ແລະບັນດາໝູ່ເພື່ອນ.

ຊາຍແດນທາງ​ພາກ​ພື້ນດິນຂອງສະຫະລັດ​ກໍໄດ້ເປີດຄືນໃຫ້ແກ່ການເດີນທາງທີ່ບໍ່​ຈຳ​

ເປັນໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້.

ການປ່ຽນນະໂຍບາຍຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຫ້າມ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 20 ເດືອນ

ທີ່ໄດ້ມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້ ຢູ່ໃນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງໂລກນັ້ນ ສິ້ນສຸດລົງ.

ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ວາງມາດຕະການເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ ຕໍ່​ການຫ້າມການເດີນທາງ​ໂດຍ ທາງອາ

ກາດສຳລັບຜູ້ຄົນ ຈາກປະເທດຈີນໃນເດືອນມັງກອນ 2020 ແລະຕໍ່ມາໄດ້ຕໍ່ຂະຫຍາຍ

ອອກ ກວມເອົາສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງໂລກ ຮວມທັງສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ອັງກິດ ອີນເດຍ ແລະ

ບຣາຊີລ.

ຢູ່ໃນການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວໃໝ່​ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ເສັດສິ້ນການປິດເມືອງເປັນເວລາ

ນຶ່ງອາທິດ ທີ່ໄດ້ປີດບ່ອນເຮັດວຽກຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມຫລີກ ຫລ່ຽງການແຜ່ລະບາດ

ຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ທີ່ເປັນສາເຫດພາໃຫ້ເປັນໂຄວິດ-19.

ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າບ່ອນເຮັດວຽກປິດລົງ ຈຳນວນກໍລະນີ​ຜູ້​ຕິດໂຄວິດ-19 ກໍ​ຍັງສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນປະ

ເທດດັ່ງກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ລາຍງານຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ ມີ 39,400 ກໍລະນີໃໝ່ ແລະ 1,190 ເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ກໍລະນີໄດ້ລົດລົງໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ ຈາກ

ຈຳນວນສູງສຸດ 41,335 ກໍລະນີ ທີ່ໄດ້ບັນທຶກການຕິດແປດໃໝ່ໃນວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ຢູ່ປະເທດເຢຍຣະມັນ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ລາຍງານຈຳນວນສູງສຸດປະຈຳວັນຂອງ ກໍລະນີ

ນັບແຕ່ການແຜ່ລະບາດໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ. ສະຖາບັນໂຣເບີດ ຄອດຈ໌ (Robert Koch) ໄດ້ລາຍ

ງານ 201 ກໍລະນີໃໝ່ ຕໍ່ 100,000 ຄົນໃນເຈັດມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໂດຍໄດ້ທຳລາຍສະຖິຕິທີ່ບັນ

ທຶກກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ຄື 198 ຕໍ່ 100,000 ຄົນ. ອົງການຂ່າວ AFP ຂອງຝຣັ່ງລາຍງານວ່າ ອັດ

ຕາໂຄວິດ ຢູ່ພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງເຢຍຣະມັນ ຢູ່ລັດຊາໂຊນີ (Saxony) ແມ່ນຫຼາຍ

ກວ່າສອງເທົ່າຂອງອັດຕາແຫ່ງຊາດທີ່ 491 ກໍລະນີ.

The United States lifted travel restrictions Monday to fully vaccinated foreign visitors for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Travelers experienced long lines at airports and packed intercontinental flights as people anticipated reunions with family and friends.

U.S. land borders also reopened to non-essential travel on Monday.

The change in U.S. policy ends a 20-month travel ban that affected much of the world.

The U.S. restrictions were first imposed on air travelers from China in January 2020 and were later extended to large portions of the world, including the European Union, Britain, India and Brazil.

In other developments Monday, most of Russia ended a weeklong lockdown that closed workplaces to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Despite the workplace shutdown, COVID-19 case numbers continued to be high in the country on Monday. Authorities reported at least 39,400 new cases and 1,190 fatalities over the previous 24 hours. Cases were down slightly from a peak of 41,335 new infections recorded on Saturday.

In Germany, authorities reported the highest daily number of cases since the pandemic began. The Robert Koch Institute reported 201 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, breaking the previous record of 198 per 100,000. The French news agency, AFP, reports that the COVID rate in the eastern German state of Saxony is more than double the national rate at 491.