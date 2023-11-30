ການມີອາຍຸຍືນໃນສະຫະລັດ ພວມສູງຂຶ້ນ ແຕ່ຍັງຄົງຕ່ຳກວ່າລະດັບ ກ່ອນໂຣກລະບາດ

ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດປະຊາຊົນມີອາຍຸຍືນຂຶ້ນ ຫາກແຕ່ຍັງຄົງຕ່ຳກວ່າທີ່ເຄີຍເປັນ ໃນຊຸມປີກ່ອນເກີດການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ໃນຂະນະມີຫຼາກຫຼາຍປັດໄຈທີ່ເປັນສ່ວນປະກອບຕໍ່ການເສຍຊີວິດ ຊຶ່ງລວມທັງ ພະຍາດຊ້ຳເຮື້ອ, ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຍ້ອນປືນ ແລະການເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນເສບຢາເກີນກຳນົດ ທີ່ມີຢູ່ແຜ່ຫຼາຍ, ແລະແຜ່ລາມໄປທົ່ວປະເທດຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ.

ອີງຕາມຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍໂດຍສູນກາງເພື່ອຄວບຄຸມແລະປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດ ຫຼື CDC ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ກໍຄືວ່າ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ທີ່ເກີດໃນ 2022 ອາດຄາດໄດ້ວ່າ ຈະມີຊີວິດໂດຍສະເລ່ຍເຖິິງ 77.5 ປີ ຊຶ່ງສູງຂຶ້ນ 1.1 ປີ ຈາກປີ 2021 ໂດຍການປັບປຸງຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດເປັນຜົນມາຈາກການເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນພະຍາດ ໂຄວິດ-19 ທີ່ໜ້ອຍລົງນັ້ນເອງ.

ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ ເມື່ອປີ 2019 ມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ອັນເປັນປີກ່ອນການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂອງໂຣກລະບາດຢ່າງຈິງຈັງ ຊຶ່ງການມີຊີວິດຍືນຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍສະເລ່ຍແລ້ວ ແມ່ນ 78.8 ປີ. ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ບາງປະເທດທີ່ມີເສດຖະກິດກ້າວໜ້າ ແລະພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງດ້ານການຮັກສຸຂະພາບທີ່ທັນສະໄໝ ກໍໄດ້ເຫັນອັດຕາການຢູ່ຍືນຂອງພົນລະເມືອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້ານັ້ນ ກັບຄືນສູ່ລະດັບກ່ອນການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດ ຊຶ່ງສະຫະລັດ ກໍຍັງຊັກຊ້ານຳຫຼັງໝູ່.

ຍັງມີຊ່ອງຫວ່າງທີ່ໃຫຍ່ໃນການມີຊີວິດຍືນໃນທົ່ວກຸ່ມປະຊາກອນແມ່ຍິງ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ຍົກຕົວຢ່າງ ມີອາຍຸຍືນ 80.2 ປີ ໃນປີ 2022, ເມື່ອທຽບໃສ່ ພຽງ 74.8 ປີ ສຳລັບພວກຜູ້ຊາຍ.

ສ່ວນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍ ທີ່ເກີດໃນປີ 2022 ອາດຄາດໝາຍວ່າ ຈະມີຊີເຖິງ 84.5 ປີ ແລະ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນທີ່ເວົ້າພາສາສະເປນເຊື້ອຊາດໃດກໍຕາມ ມີອາຍຸຍືນເຖິງ 80 ປີ. ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຜິວຂາວ ກໍເທົ່າກັບອັດຕາສະເລ່ຍໂດຍລວມມີອາຍຸຍືນເຖິງ 77.5 ປີ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຜິວດຳ ອາດຄາດໝາຍໄດ້ວ່າ ມີອາຍຸຍືນເຖິງ 72.8 ປີ. ການມີອາຍຸຍືນທີ່ຕ່ຳທີ່ສຸດກໍໄດ້ຖືກລາຍງານໂດຍ CDC ແມ່ນສຳລັບຊາວອາເມຣິກັນອິນເດຍແດງ ແລະຊາວອາລາສກາ ຊົນເຜົ່າພື້ນເມືອງອາເມຣິກັນ ຢູ່ທີ່ 67.9 ປີ.

Life expectancy in the United States is on the rise but remains lower than it was in the years before the COVID-19 pandemic, as a host of other factors contributing to mortality, including chronic disease, gun violence and a persistent epidemic of overdose deaths, continue to plague the country.

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday, an American born in 2022 could expect to live 77.5 years on average, up 1.1 years from 2021, with most of the improvement accounted for by the reduction in COVID-19 deaths.

However, as recently as 2019, the year before the pandemic began in earnest, the average life expectancy in the U.S. was 78.8 years. While some other countries with advanced economies and modern health care infrastructure have seen their life expectancy rates return to pre-pandemic levels, the U.S. still lags behind.

There are also wide gaps in life expectancy across demographic groups in the U.S. Women, for example, had a life expectancy of 80.2 years in 2022, compared to just 74.8 years for men.

Asian Americans born in 2022 could expect to live 84.5 years, and Hispanic Americans of any race had a life expectancy of 80 years. White Americans matched the overall average at 77.5 years, while Black Americans could expect to live 72.8 years. The lowest life expectancy reported by the CDC was for American Indian and Alaska Native Americans, at 67.9 years.