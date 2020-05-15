ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ ຊັ່ງຊາເບິ່ງ ຜົນເສຍຫາຍຕ່າງໆ ຈາກການເປີດເສດຖະກິດ ຄືນໃໝ່

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຊັ່ງຊາເບິ່ງຜົນໄດ້ຜົນເສຍຂອງການເປີດເສດຖະກິດຂອງອາເມຣິການຄືນໃໝ່ ໃນວັນອັງຄານຜານມາ ໂດຍສອບຖາມບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານ ດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກລະດັບສູງຂອງປະເທດວ່າ ປະເທດມີຊັບພະຍາກອນຕ່າງໆພ້ອມແລ້ວຫຼືຍັງ ເພື່ອຈະຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກຳລັງຈະຍົກເລີກມາດຕະການໃຫ້ຢູ່ໃນເຮືອນ. ຫຼາຍກວ່າສອງເດືອນຜ່ານມາແລ້ວ ໃນການປະຕິບັດຄຳສັ່ງໃຫ້ຢູ່ໃນເຮືອນ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ພວມພິຈາລະນາເບິ່ງ ການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຕື່ມອີກຊຸດນຶ່ງ ເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂດ້ານເສດຖະກິດແລະວິກິດການຕ່າງໆດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກ ເພື່ອຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ປະເທດດຳເນີນການອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ. ແຄັດເຕີຣິນ ຈິມສັນ ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ປະຈຳລັດຖະສະພາ ມີລາຍງານຕື່ມ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຫຼາຍໆລັດ ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ກຳລັງເລີ້ມຜ່ອນຜັນ ມາດຕະການຢູ່ໃນເຮືອນ ຢູ່ນັ້ນ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ກໍໄດ້ຮັບຄຳເຕືອນກ່ຽວກັບຜົນເສຍຂອງການບໍ່ຄອຍຖ້າໃຫ້ການເສຍຊີວິດທັງຫຼາຍຫລຸດລົງເສຍກ່ອນ…..

ທ່ານໝໍແອນໂຕນີ ຟາວຈີ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການສະຖາບັນໂຣກພູມແພ້ແລະພະຍາດ ຕິດແປດແຫ່ງຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າບາງພື້ນທີ່ ເມືອງ ລັດຕ່າງໆ ຫຼື ແມ່ນຫຍັງກໍຕາມ ໂດດຂ້າມພວກຈຸດກວດກາຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ແລະເປີດຄືນໃໝ່ ກ່ອນກຳນົດ ໂດຍປາສະຈາກຄວາມອາດສາມາດທີ່ຈະຮັບມືໄດ້ຢ່າງມີປະສິດທິຜົນ ແລະມີປະ ສິດທິພາບ. ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ພວກເຮົາເລີ້ມເຫັນການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ ທີ່ອາດກາຍເປັນການແຜ່ລະບາດກໍໄດ້.”

ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການປະທ້ວງໄດ້ກໍ່ຕົວຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທົ່ວປະເທດ ເພື່ອຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຍຸຕິຂໍ້ຈຳກັດຕ່າງໆຢູ່ນັ້ນ….…........ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກກໍຍັງໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມປະຊຸມໂດຍຜ່ານທາງໄກ ຍ້ອນອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ວ່າ ຈະສຳພັດກັບໄວຣັສ. ແລະໃນຂະນະທີ່ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດກໍໄດ້ໃສ່ໜ້າກາກ….......ສ່ວນສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນບາງຄົນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃສ່ໜ້າກາກ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຮ່ອງຮອຍຂອງເລື້ອງຖົກຖຽງກັນທາງດ້ານກາງເມືອງທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ຈະຮັບມືກັບໂຣກລະບາດນີ້ ແນວໃດ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທ່ານລາມາຣ ອາແລັກແຊນເດີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການຢູ່ໃນບ້ານໂດຍບໍ່ມີກຳນົດນັ້ນ ບໍ່ແມ່ນການແກ້ໄຂ ຕໍ່ໂຣກລະບາດນີ້. ບໍ່ມີເງິນພຽງພໍເຫຼືອຢູ່ ທີ່ຈະຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອໝົດທຸກຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກກະທົບ ໂດຍການປິດເສດຖະກິດ. ເສັ້ນທາງທຸກສາຍ ຂອງການກັບຄືນໄປເຮັດວຽກ ກັບຄືນໄປໂຮງຮຽນ ນຳພາໂດຍການກວດຫາໄວຣັສ ຕິດຕາມ ແຍກອອກ ຮັກສາປິ່ນປົວ ແລະຢາວັກຊີນຕ່າງໆ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ ດຽວນີ້ສະຫະລັດ ໄລ່ທັນປະເທດອື່ນທັງຫຼາຍແລ້ວ….“ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເອົາຊະນະ ໃນການກວດຫາໄວຣັສ.”

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ໄດ້ຮັບລາຍລະອຽດຕື່ມ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງ ທີ່ເປັນຄວາມອາດສາມາດ ອັນແທ້ຈິງ.

ພົນເຮືອເອກ ແບຣັຕ ກຽວໂຣຍ ລັດຖະມົນຕີຊ່ວຍວ່າການ ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ແລະບໍລິການມະນຸດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພາຍໃນເດືອນກັນຍາ ເມື່ອເອົາທຸກໆດ້ານຂອງການພັດທະນາ ການອະນຸມັດ ການຜະລິດ ແລະຕ່ອງໂສ້ໃນການສະໜອງນັ້ນ ມາພິຈາລະນາເບິ່ງ ພວກເຮົາຄາດການໄດ້ວ່າ ປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຈະສາມາດທຳການກວດໄດ້ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 40 ຫາ 50 ລ້ານຄົນຕໍ່ເດືອນ.”

ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ເສດຖະກິດສະຫະລັດ ຈະຟື້ນຕົວຂຶ້ນ ແລະເດີນໄດ້ ຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ ຈະເປັນການຍາກທີ່ຈະຄວບຄຸມໄດ້. ຈຳນວນຕົວເລກຂອງການຫວ່າງງານ ແມ່ນຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດ ໃນເກືອບຮອດນຶ່ງຮ້ອຍປີ ແຕ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະ ພາສູງກຳລັງຊຸກຍູ້ຢ່າງລະມັດສະວັງ ກ່ອນທີ່ລັດຖະສະພາຈະຮັບຮອງການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອອີກນຶ່ງຊຸດ.

ຜູ້ນຳສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງສະພາສູງ ທ່ານມິດຈ໌ ເມັກຄອນແນລ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງພິຈາລະນາເບິ່ງຢູ່ວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຮັດໄປແລ້ວ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເພີ້ມຕື່ມ ປະມານ 3 ພັນຕື້ໂດລາ ໃສ່ໜີ້ແຫ່ງຊາດ ແລະປະເມີນປະສິດ ທິຜົນຂອງອັນນັ້ນ ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະຕັດສິນໃຈເດີນໜ້າຕໍ່ໄປ.”

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ການເພີ້ມເງິນສົດຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ອີກຊຸດນຶ່ງ ແມ່ນຕ້ອງການເພື່ອຈະຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອພວກຄົນງານທີ່ຈຳເປັນ ແລະເພື່ອເລີ້ມຕົ້ນເສດຖະກິິດຂອງສະຫະລັດຄືນໃໝ່…..

ທ່ານນາງແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີ ປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງຄິດໃຫ້ໃຫຍ່ໆເພື່ອປະຊາຊົນ ດຽວນີ້ ເພາະວ່າ ຖ້າພວກເຮົາບໍ່ເຮັດ ມັນຈະເສຍຫາຍໃນຊີວິດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ແລະການທຳມາຫາກິນ ຕາມມາທີຫຼັງ. ການບໍ່ເຮັດຫຍັງ ເປັນວິທີທາງທີ່ເສຍຫາຍຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດ.”

ຂໍ້ສະເໜີທຶນຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອມູນຄ່າ 3 ພັນຕື້ໂດລາຂອງບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ພ້ອມແລ້ວທີ່ຈະຜ່ານສະພາຕ່ຳໃນອາທິດໜ້ານີ້ ແມ່ນຈະບໍ່ມີໂອກາດທີ່ຈະຖືກຮັບຜ່ານ ຢູ່ສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ກຳສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍນັ້ນ.

US lawmakers weighed the costs of reopening the American economy Tuesday, asking the nation’s top health experts if the country has the resources to battle the coronavirus while lifting stay at home restrictions. More than two months into stay-at -home orders, lawmakers are considering yet another massive aid package to address the economic and public health crises and to get the country running again. VOA’s Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.

As states around the nation begin to relax stay-at-home restrictions, lawmakers get a warning about the costs of failing to wait for a decrease in fatalities…

(Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases)

“If some areas, city, states, or what have you, jump over those various checkpoints, and prematurely open up, without having the capability of being able to respond effectively and efficiently. My concern is that we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks.”

Even as protests spring up around the country – calling for an end to restrictions…….US senators and health experts had to participate remotely because of possible exposure to the virus. And while Democrats wore masks…..some Republicans went without – a sign of the increasingly political debate over how to handle the pandemic.

(Senator Lamar Alexander, Republican)

“Staying at home indefinitely is not the solution to this pandemic. There is not enough money available to help all those hurt by a closed economy. All roads back to work, back to school, lead through testing, tracking, isolation, treatment, and vaccines.”

U.S. President Donald Trump says the U.S. has now caught up with other nations…“We have prevailed on testing…”

Lawmakers receiving more detail on exactly what that capability will be.

(Admiral Brett Giroir, Assistant HHS Secretary)

“By September, taking … every aspect of development, authorization, manufacturing, and supply chain into consideration, we project that our nation will be capable of performing at least 40 to 50 million tests per month.”

Even as the U.S. economy gets up and running, the damage will be difficult to contain. Unemployment numbers are the worst in almost a hundred years – but Senate Republicans [are] urging caution before Congress approves another round of aid.

(Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader)

“We're taking a look at what we've already done. We've added about $3 trillion to the national debt and assessing the effectiveness of that before deciding to go forward.”

Democrats say another massive infusion of cash is needed to help essential workers and to restart the U.S. economy…

(House Speaker Nancy Pelosi)

“We must think big for the people now, because if we don't, it will cost more in lives and livelihood later. Not acting is the most expensive course.”

Their $3 trillion proposal set to pass the House later this week has no chance of clearing the Republican-majority U.S. Senate.

(Katherine Gypson, VOA News, Washington)