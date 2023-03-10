ພັກຣີພັບບຣີກັນ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ສຽງ​ສ່ວນ​ຫຼາຍ​ໃນສະພາຕໍ່າ ເລີ້ມດໍາເນີນການສືບ ສວນກ່ຽວກັບການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໃນການຖອນກອງກໍາລັງອອກຈາກອັຟການິສຖານເມື່ອເດືອນສິງຫາ ປີ 2021 ໃນວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້. ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານກ່ຽວກັບພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງແລະກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ໃນການຍົກຍ້າຍຜູ້ຄົນນັ້ນ ໃຫ້​ການວ່າ ການຖອນກອງກໍາລັງອອກແບບສັບສົນວຸ້ນວາຍ ແມ່ນເກີດຈາກການຕັດສິນໃຈ ທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດ. ແຄັດເທີຣີນ ກິບສັນ ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ປະຈໍາລັດ ຖະສະພາ ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະ

ເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ມື້ສຸດທ້າຍຂອງຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ຖືກໝາຍໄວ້ດ້ວຍຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍ ແລະການເສຍຊີວິດ, ເນື່ອງຈາກການບຸກ​ຄືບ​ໜ້າແບບ ໄວວາຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ແລະກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຄາດ​ການ​ໄວ້​ລ່ວງ​ໜ້າ.

ທ່ານໄມໂຄລ ແມັກຄອລ (Michael McCaul), ປະທານຄະນະກໍາມະການການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງສະພາຕໍ່າ ຈາກພັກຣີພັບບຣີກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເນື່ອງຈາກໜ້າທີ່ວຽກງານທີ່ຖືກປະຖິ້ມໄວ້ຂອງລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນ, ໂລກ ຈຶ່ງເຫັນເຫດການທີ່ເສົ້າສະຫຼົດໃຈເກີດຂຶ້ນ ທັງທາງໃນ ແລະບໍລິເວນອ້ອມຮອບເດີ່ນບິນກາບູລ ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາສອງອາທິດ.”

ສະມາຊິກສະພາຈາກພັກຣີພັບບຣີກັນ ເປັນຜູ້ນໍາໃນການດໍາເນີນການສືບສວນກ່ຽວກັບສະຖານະການເດືອນສິງຫາ ປີ 2021, ເຊິ່ງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດໂຕ້ແຍ້ງວ່າ ການການຖອນກໍາລັງທາງພາກພື້ນດິນແລະຄວາມສັບສົນວຸ້ນວາຍນັ້ນຍ້ອນຖືກປະໄວ້ ໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງລັດຖະບານຊຸດກ່ອນ.

ທ່ານເກຣກໂກຣີ ມີກສ໌ (Gregory Meeks), ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕໍ່າຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາຫຼາຍປີ ກ່ອນການຖອນກໍາລັງອອກມາໃນປີ 2021, ການຕັດສິນໃຈເຂົ້າພົວພັນຮ່ວມມືໂດຍກົງກັບກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນຂໍ້ຍົກເວັ້ນຂອງລັດຖະ ບານອັຟການິສຖານ, ແລະການເຊີນໄປພົບກັນຢູ່ທີ່ແຄ້ມເດວິດ ເປັນການຢືນຢັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍລະຫວ່າງປະເທດຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ.”

ສະພາສູງ ຍັງໄດ້ຖາມວ່າ ຍ້ອນຫຍັງຂັ້ນຕອນໃນການດໍາເນີນງານກ່ຽວກັບການຂໍວີຊາ ຈຶ່ງຄ້າງຄາ ສໍາລັບປະຊາຊົນອັຟການິສຖານຫຼາຍສິບພັນຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບສັນຍາວ່າ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມປອດໄພ ເນື່ອງຈາກໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອແກ່ກອງກໍາລັງຂອງສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານປີເຕີ້ ລູເຊຍ (Peter Lucier) ເຮັດວຽກໃຫ້ແກ່ທີມງານບັນເທົາທຸກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ເຊິ່ງເປັນອົງການທີ່ຊ່ວຍສະໜັບສະໜຸນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃນການຍົກຍ້າຍຜູ້ຄົນ, ໂດຍ ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ນີ້ບໍ່ແມ່ນເລື້ອງເລົ່າກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວຂອງ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຫຼື ທ່ານທຣໍາ. ແຕ່ນີ້ ແມ່ນເລື້ອງເລົ່າກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວ ຂອງປະຊາຊົນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ແລະຜົນກະທົບທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີ, ແລະຍັງຄົງມີຕໍ່ຊາວອັຟການິສຖານຕໍ່ໄປ.”

ທ້າຍທີ່ສຸດ, ມີປະຊາຊົນປະມານ 120,000 ໄດ້ຖືກຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ ອອກຈາກອັຟການິສຖານໂດຍທາງອາກາດ ພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ກ່ອນທີ່ອໍານາດຈະຖືກປ່ຽນໄປໃຫ້ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ. ແຕ່ ສະຖານະພາບການອົບພະຍົບຂອງປະຊາຊົນຊາວອັຟການິສຖານທີ່ເດີນທາງມາຮອດສະຫະລັດເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ແມ່ນຍັງບໍ່ແນ່ນອນ, ແລະອີກຫຼາຍສິບພັນຄົນ ຍັງຄົງຕິດຄ້າງຢູ່ໃນປະເທດອັຟການິສຖານ.

ທ່ານແຟຣງຊິສ ຄິວ. ຮວງ (Francis Q. Hoang), ພັນທະມິດທາງການບິນ 21 ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາພາກັນໄຫ້ອອກມາ ເມື່ອພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຍິນສຽງຈາກຂໍ້ຄວາມຂອງບັນດາເດັດນ້ອຍທີ່ຖືກຖິ້ມໄວ້ ກໍາລັງຮ້ອງຂໍຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ.”

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກບໍລິການຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຍັງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ກົດເກນທີ່ບໍ່ແຈ່ມແຈ້ງ ໃນການພົວພັນຕ່າງໆຢູ່ທີ່ເດີນບິນກາບູລ ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນເພິ່ງພາອາໄສ ແລະກໍ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ທ້າຍທີ່ສຸດແລ້ວ ເປັນຜົນທີ່ນໍາໄປສູ່ເຫດການວາງລະເບີດໃນວັນທີ 26 ສິງຫາ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນເຫດການທີ່ຮຸນແຮງທີ່ສຸດຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິດສຖານ ໃນຮອບ 10 ປີ.

ສິບໂທ ໄທເລີ ວາກັສ-ແອນດຣິວ (Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews), ເຊິ່ງເປັນໜ່ວຍທະຫານມາຣີນສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ໃນຄວາມຄິດຂອງຂ້ອຍ, ການຖອນໂຕອອກຈາກອັຟການິສຖານ ແມ່ນຄວາມຫາຍະນະ, ເປັນການປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ທີ່ປະໝາດ ແລະຂາດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ເຊິ່ງນັ້ນບໍ່ສາມາດຈະໃຫ້ອະໄພໄດ້ເລີຍ. ທະຫານມາຣີນ 11 ຄົນ, ທະຫານເຮືອ 1 ຄົນ ແລະທະຫານບົກອີກ 1 ຄົນ ທີ່ຖືກສັງຫານໃນມື້ນັ້ນຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄໍາຕອບແນວໃດກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ເທື່ອ.”

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ ອີກບໍ່ດົນ ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະ ເທດ ແລະລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບການສອບຖາມ ກ່ຽວກັບບົດ ບາດ ຂອງພະ​ແນກການພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

The Republican majority House of Representatives launched an investigation Wednesday into the Biden administration’s decision to withdraw from Afghanistan in August 2021. Immigration experts and U.S. military who assisted in the evacuation testified that the chaotic pullout was due to decades of bad decision-making. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.

The final days of the U.S. conflict in Afghanistan were marked by chaos and death, as the rapid advance of the Taliban caught the U.S. military and State Department by surprise.

Rep. Michael McCaul, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman

“Because of the Biden administration's dereliction of duty, the world watched heartbreaking scenes unfold in and around the Kabul airport for the next two weeks.”

Congressional Republicans are leading an investigation into the events of August 2021. Democrats argue that the groundwork for the chaotic withdrawal was laid by previous presidential administrations.

Rep. Gregory Meeks, Democrat

“In the years preceding the 2021 withdrawal, the decision to engage in the direct negotiations with the Taliban at the exclusion of the Afghan government and the invitation to meet at Camp David confirmed international legitimacy to the Taliban.”

Congress is also asking why there is a backlog in processing visas for the tens of thousands of Afghans promised safety in return for assisting U.S. forces.

Peter Lucier works for Team America Relief, an organization that has helped support evacuation efforts.

Peter Lucier, Team America Relief

“This is not the story of a Biden failure or Trump failure. This is a story of an American failure and the effect it has had and continues to have on Afghans.”

Ultimately, about 122,000 people were airlifted out of Afghanistan in the days before the handover to the Taliban. But the immigration status for those Afghans who made it to the U.S. is still uncertain, and tens of thousands remained trapped in Afghanistan.

Francis Q. Hoang, Allied Airlift 21

“We wept as we listened to messages left by children pleading for our help.”

U.S. service members also testified that unclear rules of engagement at Kabul airport left them defenseless — and alleged that ultimately led to the August 26th bombing — the deadliest day for Americans in Afghanistan in 10 years.

Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, US Marine Corps

“The withdrawal was a catastrophe, in my opinion. And there was an inexcusable lack of accountability and negligence. The 11 Marines, one sailor and one soldier that were murdered that day have not been answered for.”

U.S. lawmakers say the Secretaries of State and Defense will soon be asked to testify about their departments’ roles in the evacuation.