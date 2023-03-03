ສະມາຊິກສະພາສະຫະລັດ ດໍາເນີນການສືບສວນ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມສໍາພັນ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ຈີນ ໃນໄລຍະເວລາສອງປີ

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສະຫະລັດໄດ້ເປີດການດໍາເນີນການສືບສວນຢ່າງກວ້າງ ຂວາງເປັນໄລຍະເວລາສອງປີ ກ່ຽວກັບການແຂ່ງຂັນທາງຍຸດທະສາດ ຂອງສະ ຫະລັດ ແລະຈີນ ໃນຕອນກາງຄືນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຮັບຟັງ​ຄຳ​ໃຫ້​ການ ຈາກບັນດານັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວທາງດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດຊາວຈີນ ແລະອະດີດທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ແຄັດເທີຣີນ ກິບຊັນ, ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ປະຈໍາລັດຖະສະພາ ໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມ ກັບສະມາຊິກ​ຂອງຄະນະກໍາມະການຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາຕ່າງໆທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ດຳເນີນການ​ສືບ​ສວນຕໍ່ໄປ. ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດ ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຍິງບາລລູນສອດແນມຂອງຈີນ ຢູ່ນອກຊາຍຝັ່ງຂອງລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາໃຕ້ລົງ, ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສະຫະລັດ ກໍເລີ້ມຕົ້ນດໍາເນີນການສືບສວນກ່ຽວກັບຍຸດທະສາດການແຂ່ງຂັນ ລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດໃນທັນທີ.

ສະມາຊິກສາພາຕໍ່າ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ກາລລາເກີ ຈາກພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ນີ້ຄືການຕໍ່ສູ້ທີ່ຍັງຄົງມີຢູ່ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ຊີວິດຈະເປັນແນວໃດຢູ່ໃນສັດຕະວັດທີ 21, ແລະພື້ນຖານຂອງອິດສະຫຼະພາບທັງໝົດເປັນຫຼັກ. ພັກຄອມມູນິສຈີນຫຼື CCP ແນເປົ້າໝາຍຄວາມສົນໃຈໃສ່ວິ​ໄສ​ທັດໃນອະນາຄົດຂອງພວກເຂົາ, ຢູ່ ໃນໂລກ ທີ່​ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍປະ​ເທດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ທຳການສອດແນມທາງດ້ານເທັກໂນ ໂລຈີແບບຜະເດັດການ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ເລື້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດແມ່ນຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງພັກດຽວ.”

ທ່ານກາລລາເກີ້ ຈະເປັນປະທານຂອງຄະນະກໍາມະການ 24 ຄົນ ທີ່ສະມາຊິກຫຼາຍໆຄົນພາກັນກ່າວວ່າ ຕ້ອງເປັນແບບຢ່າງສໍາລັບການຮ່ວມມືສອງຝ່າຍ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕໍ່າ ທ່ານຣາຈາ ກຣິສນາ​ມູຕີ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງຮັບຮູ້ວ່າ ພັກຄອມມູນິສຈີນ ຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາເປັນຜູ້ເກາະຜິດ, ຫຼິ້ນພັກຫຼິ້ນພວກ ແລະເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ມິອະຄະຕິ, ເຊິ່ງໃນຄວາມເປັນຈິງແລ້ວ ພວກເຂົາກໍຫວັງຢາກໃຫ້ມັນເປັນດັ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວມາ. ແຕ່ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາບໍ່ໄດ້ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຂົາຕ້ອງການກໍຄື ມຸມມອງຫຼາຍໆດ້ານຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະພື້ນຖານຂອງພວກເຮົາ ບໍ່ແມ່ນຈຸດອ່ອນຢູ່ໃນລະບົບການດໍາເນີນງານຂອງປະເທດອາເມຣິກາ. ມັນຄືຄວາມໝາຍທາງຄຸນສົມບັດ ແລະຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງຂອງພວກເຮົາເອງ.”

ແຕ່ວ່າ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ໄດ້ຮັບການເຕືອນຈາກອະດີດທີ່ປຶກສາທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ທີ່ວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ຕ້ອງມີຈຸດຢືນ.

ທ່ານເອັສອາ ແມັກມາສເຕີ້ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ສະຫະລັດ ແລະບັນດາປະເທດຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກເສລີຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ການທໍາລາຍຈາກການແຂ່ງຂັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ປຽບຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຜ່ານການໂອນທຶນ ແລະເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ໄປສູ່ຍຸດທະສາດທາງດ້ານການແຂ່ງຂັນ.”

ໃນຊ່ວງຕົ້ນປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ເນັ້ນຢໍ້າວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ກໍາລັງຢູ່ໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນ ບໍ່ແມ່ນຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງກັບຈີນ, ແຕ່ບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານ ຢືນຢັນວ່າ ນັ້ນ ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນວິໄສທັດຂອງລັດຖະບານປັກກິ່ງ.

ທ່ານແມັດທິວ ພັອດທິນເຈີ, ອະດີດທີ່ປຶກສາຂອງລັດຖະບານ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ແກ້ໃດໆອີກແລ້ວ ສໍາລັບການຖືກຫຼອກ ກ່ຽວກັບເຈດຕະນາ ຂອງລັດຖະ ບານປັກກິ່ງ. ແລະຖະແຫຼງການທີ່ເປັນຫຼັກການຂອງປະທານປະເທດ ສີ ທີ່ເປີດ ເຜີຍຕໍ່ສາທາລະນະນັ້ນ ມັນຫຼວງຫຼາຍເກີນໄປ, ພ້ອມກັບ ການດໍາເນີນງານໃນລະບອບຜະເດັດການຂອງທ່ານສີ ສູ່ຄວາມກ້າຫານນັ້ນ ກໍຖືກຮັບຮູ້ວ່າເຂົ້າໃຈຜິດ ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ຊ້າເກີນໄປ.”

ການສຳ​ຫຼວດໃນວົງກວ້າງຂອງຄະນະກໍາມະການ ຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ມີທັດສະນະຄະຕິອັນໃໝ່ ກ່ຽວກັບໄພຄຸກຄາມທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ. ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕໍ່າ ແດນ ນິວເຮົ້າສ໌ ຈາກພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນ ບອກກັບ VOA ວ່າ ທ່ານມີຄວາມກັງວົນກ່ຽວກັບການຊື້ທີ່ດິນ ດ້ານການກະສິກໍາ ຂອງປະຊາຊົນຊາວຈີນ ຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍຂົງເຂດຂອງສະຫະລັດ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກທ່ານສາມາດນຶກພາບຫຼາຍໆສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ປອດໄພຫຼາຍກວ່າການສະໜອງອຸປະ ທານຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ອາດຈະເປັນພຽງການເຊື່ອມໂຍງ ການສະໜອງຕ່ອງໂສ້ດ້ານອາຫານ, ການປະນີປະນອມກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງທີ່ອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນກັບຜູ້ໃດຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນເພື່ອນຂອງພວກເຮົາບໍ?”

ສະມາຊິກບາງຄົນຂອງຄະນະກໍາມະການບອກ VOA ວ່າ ບາລລູນສອດແນມນັ້ນ ເປັນພຽງສ່ວນນ້ອຍໆນຶ່ງຂອງໄພຄຸກຄາມທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕໍ່າ ດັສຕີ ຈອນສັນ ຈາກພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນແມ່ນຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ຢູ່ໃນໂທລະສັບຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນໃນທຸກໆມື້, ໄພຄຸກຄາມດັ່ງ ກ່າວ ບໍ່ໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ, ຈີນ ແມ່ນໄພຄຸກຄາມ ທາງທະຫານຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່. ກອງທັບເຮືອຂອງພວກເຂົາໃຫຍ່ກວ່າ, ແລະຫຼາຍໆຄົນກໍຖຽງວ່າ ຈີນມີອໍານາດຫຼາຍກວ່າອໍານາດທີ່ປະເທດອາເມຣິກາມີ. ພວກເຂົາມີລູກສອນໄຟຍິງຂ້າມທະ ວີບຫຼາຍກວ່າທີ່ສະຫະລັດມີ. ຄວາມອາດສາມາດຕ່າງໆ ແລະຫຼາຍໆສິ່ງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຊັ່ນ ຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າຕ່າງໆທາງດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີໄວກວ່າສຽງ ເຊິ່ງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ແມ່ນໄປໄກກວ່າອາເມຣິກາ.”

ຄະນະກໍາມະການຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ກັບຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງສະພາຕໍ່າ ກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນການອອກກົດໝາຍ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ສາມາດສັ່ງຫ້າມແອັບທາງສື່ສັງຄົມອອນລາຍ ຕິກຕັອກ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ ຈີນເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງນັ້ນໄດ້.

U.S. lawmakers launched a wide-ranging two-year investigation into U.S. strategic competition with China on Tuesday night, hearing from Chinese human rights activists and former national security advisers. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson spoke to several members of the committee about the issues they want investigated moving forward.

Just weeks after the United States shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon off the South Carolina coast … lawmakers launching an ambitious exploration of the strategic competition between the two countries ...

Rep. Mike Gallagher, Republican

“This is an existential struggle over what life will look like in the 21st century. And the most fundamental freedoms are at stake. The CCP [Chinese Communist Party] is laser-focused on its vision for the future, a world crowded with techno totalitarian surveillance states where human rights are subordinate to the whims of the party.”

Gallagher will chair the 24-person committee that many members are saying should be a model for bipartisan cooperation.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, Democrat

“We must recognize that the CCP wants us to be fractious, partisan and prejudiced. In fact, the CCP hopes for it. But what they don't get is that the diversity of our viewpoints and backgrounds is not a bug in America's operating system. It is our defining feature and strength.”

But lawmakers heard warnings from former Trump national security advisers that the United States has to make up ground.

HR McMaster, Former Trump Administration Adviser

“United States and other nations across the free world underwrote the erosion of their competitive advantages through the transfer of capital and technology to a strategic competitor.”

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden emphasized the U.S. is in competition, not conflict, with China. But experts testified that is not the view in Beijing.

Matthew Pottinger, Former Trump Administration Adviser

“There's really no excuse anymore for being fooled about Beijing's intentions. And the canon of Chairman Xi’s publicly available statements is too voluminous, and the accumulated actions of his regime to brazen, to be misunderstood this late hour.”

The committee’s wide-ranging exploration will allow for new perspectives on security threats. Congressman Dan Newhouse told VOA he is concerned about Chinese land purchases in agricultural areas of the United States.

Rep. Dan Newhouse, Republican

“Can you imagine anything more precarious than having our food supply — perhaps only a link in that food supply chain — being compromised in a potential conflict with someone that is not our friend?”

Members of the committee told VOA the surveillance balloon is only a small part of the security threat.

Rep. Dusty Johnson, Republican

“It's literally every day on the phones of Americans, and that the threat doesn't end there — China is a massive military threat. Their navy is larger, and many argue more powerful, than America's. They have more intercontinental ballistic missile launchers than the United States does. Their capabilities and things like hypersonics far outstrip where America is today.”

The House Foreign Affairs Committee is advancing legislation that would allow Biden to ban the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok in the United States.