ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ກ່ຽວກັບເພດານໜີ້ສິນ ໃນວັນພຸດນີ້

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກຂອງສະພາຕ່ຳສະຫະລັດ ຄາດວ່າ ຈະລົງຄະແນນສຽງຕໍ່ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍ ເພື່ອໂຈະເພດານໜີ້ສິນຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ໂດຍເຫຼືອພຽງບໍ່ເຖິງນຶ່ງອາທິດ ກ່ອນທີ່ລັດຖະບານອາດຈະໝົດເງິນທີ່ຈະຊຳຫລະຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຕ່າງໆຂອງຕົນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານ ແຄບວິນ ເມັກຄາທີ ກຳລັງທຳງານເພື່ອປຸກລະດົມການສະໜັບສະໜຸນສຳລັບມາດຕະການປະນີປະນອມກັນ ທີ່ລວມມີ ການຕັດໃນການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍລົງ ທີ່ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງນັ້ນ.

ໂດຍທີ່ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ກຳສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍໃນສະພາຕ່ຳ ສ່ວນພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກໍກຳສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍໃນສະພາສູງ ແລະກຸ່ມຝ່າຍຕ່າງໆຂອງທັງສອງພັກ ບໍ່ດີໃຈກັບເງື່ອນໄຂຕ່າງໆຂອງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຢູ່ນັ້ນ ມັນບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ແນ່ນອນວ່າ ຈະມີສຽງສະໜັບສະໜຸນພຽງພໍຫຼືບໍ່ ສຳລັບການຮັບຜ່ານຮ່າງກົດໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ຄະນະກຳມະການກົດລະບຽບຂອງສະພາຕ່ຳ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການອະນຸມັດ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ໃນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ 7 ຕໍ່ 6 ທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ບາງສ່ວນທີ່ບໍ່ພໍໃຈນັ້ນ ຂະນະທີ່ສອງສຽງຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ລົງມະຕິໄປນັ້ນ ບໍ່ເຫັນດີໃນການຮັບຜ່ານຮ່າງກົດໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວ.

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote Wednesday on legislation to suspend the federal debt ceiling with less than a week remaining before the government could run out of money to pay its bills.

U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are working to rally support for the compromise measure that includes spending cuts demanded by Republicans.

With Republicans holding a narrow majority in the House, Democrats holding a narrow Senate majority and wings of both parties unhappy with the terms of the deal, it is not certain there will be enough support for the bill to pass.

The House Rules Committee gave its approval Tuesday in a 7-6 vote that showed some of that discontent, as two Republicans voted against advancing the legislation.