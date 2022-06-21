ເອກ​ອັກຄະ​ລັດຖະທູດ​ສະຫະລັດ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິກາ ປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ທ່ານ ປອ.​ ປີເຕີ ​ເອັມ ​ເຮ​ມ໋ອນ ໃນວັນ​ທີ 14 ມິຖຸນາ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້ ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມກັບ​ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການໃຫຍ່ຂອງອົງການ​ຮັບຜິດຊອບຊະເລີຍເສິກ ແລະ ທະຫານອາເມຣິກາທີ່ຫາຍສາບສູນໃນປາງສົງຄາມ ຂອງກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ຫຼື ເອີ້ນຫຍໍ້ວ່າ (DPAA), ທ່ານ ແຄລລີ່ ເຄ. ແມັກເຄຍ ​ໂດຍ​ມີ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ສຳຄັນ​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂັ້ນ​ສູງ​ຂອງ​ກະຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ​ ​ແລະ ກະຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ ສປປ ລາວ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເນັ້ນເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ພະຍາຍາມ​ຂອງທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ (ສະຫະລັດ - ລາວ) ​ໃນ​ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນຫາ​ມະນຸດສະທຳ​ຂອງ​ທະຫານ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິກາ​ທີ່​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ​ຢູ່​ລາວ​ ໃນປາງ​ສົງຄາມ​ອິນ​ດູ​ຈີນ.

ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດພ້ອມດ້ວຍລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກ ຮ່ວມກັນ ຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ ເປັນເວລາກວ່າ 37 ປີ ໃນວຽກງານດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ເພື່ອຊອກຫາ ແລະ ຂຸດຄົ້ນທະຫານອະເມຣິກາທີ່ຫາຍສາບສູນໃນປາງສົງຄາມ. ນັບແຕ່ປີ 1985 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ລັດຖະບານທັງສອງຝ່າຍ ໄດ້ຄົ້ນພົບສິ່ງເສດເຫຼືອຂອງທະຫານອາເມຣິກາ ຈຳນວນ 288 ຄົນຈາກບັນດາທະຫານອາເມລິກັນທັງໝົດ 573 ຄົນ ທີ່ຫາຍສາບສູນຢູ່ໃນລາວໃນຕອນທ້າຍຂອງສົງຄາມ. "ເວລາຄືສິ່ງທ້າທາຍທີ່ສຸດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ເພາະມີພະຍານ ແລະ ນັກຮົບທີ່ນັບມື້ຍິ່ງອາຍຸຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບຜົນກະທົບຈາກດິນ​ເປັນ​ກົດ​, ມັນເປັນສິ່ງສໍາຄັນຫຼາຍທີ່ຈະເຮັດພາລະກິດນີ້ໃຫ້ສໍາເລັດກ່ອນໂອກາດຈະຜ່ານໄປ" ກ່າວໂດຍທ່ານຜູ້ອໍານວຍການ ແຄລລີ່ ເຄ. ແມັກເຄຍ.

ພາ​ລະ​ກິດຂຸດຄົ້ນ ແລະ ຊອກຫາທະຫານອາເມຣິກາທີ່ຫາຍສາບສູນໃນປາງສົງຄາມ ໄດ້​ສະ​ໜອງ​ກາ​ລະ​ໂອ​ກາດໃນການເສີມ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນຂອງທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ ເຖິງຈະມີຄວາມບໍ່ແນ່ນອນຈາກຜົນກະທົບຂອງການລະບາດພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ແຕ່ທີມງານຮ່ວມຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ລາວ ໄດ້ສໍາເລັດ 5 ພາລະກິດຕິດຕໍ່ກັນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນເມສາ ປີ2021.

ການປະຕິບັດຮ່ວມໃນພາກສະໜາມ ຫຼື ເອີ້ນຫຍໍ້ວ່າ (JFA) ແຕ່ລະຄັ້ງ ແມ່ນມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມຂອງບຸກຄະລາກອນ ສະຫະລັດ ລວມທັງ ຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານລາວເຖິງ 65 ຄົນ. ທັງສອງປະເທດໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນໃນການສືບສວນ ແລະ ການຂຸດຄົ້ນໃນທົ່ວປະເທດເປັນໄລຍະເວລາລະຫວ່າງ 30 - 45 ມື້ຕໍ່ສະໜາມ. ສ່ວນສິ່ງເສດເຫຼືອທີ່ເຊື່ອກັນວ່າແມ່ນຂອງທະຫານອາເມຣິກາກໍ່ຖືກສົ່ງໄປຫ້ອງທົດລອງຢູ່ທີ່ສໍານັກງານໃຫຍ່ຂອງ DPAA ໃນລັດຮາວາຍ ເພື່ອວິເຄາະເພີ່ມເຕີມ ແລະ ກໍານົດຕົວຕົນໂດຍນັກວິທະຍາສາດດ້ານມະນຸດສາດ.

U.S. and Laos Resume Commitment to Account for Missing Americans

VIENTIANE, LAO PDR — On June 14, U.S. Ambassador to Lao PDR Dr. Peter M. Haymond joined Director, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), Mr. Kelly K. McKeague, on key engagements with senior Lao leaders from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of National Defense concerning the bilateral U.S.-Lao government effort to resolve the humanitarian issue of unaccounted-for American servicemen lost in Laos during the Indochina War.

The United States and Lao governments have worked closely together for over 37 years on this humanitarian mission to find and recover unaccounted-for American servicemen. Since 1985, both governments have accounted for 288 of the 573 Americans missing in Laos at the end of the war. “Time is our greatest enemy and with witnesses and veterans aging quickly, as well as the effects acidic soil, it is ever more crucial to complete this mission before the opportunity passes,” said Director Kelly McKeague.

The POW/MIA mission has provided continuing opportunities to strengthen the bilateral relationship. Despite the unpredictability resulting from COVID-19, Joint American and Lao teams completed five successful consecutive missions since April 2021.

Each Joint Field Activity (JFA) can involve up to 65 U.S. personnel plus Lao counterparts. Together, both countries work together on investigations and excavations throughout the country for periods of between 30 - 45 days per JFA. Recovered remains believed to be those of Americans are transferred to DPAA’s laboratory in Hawaii for further analysis and identification by forensic anthropologists.

Photo caption: U.S. Ambassador to Lao PDR Dr. Peter M. Haymond joined by Director, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Mr. Kelly McKeague, Deputy Chief of Mission, Joy Sakurai, and DPAA Detachment Three Commander, LTC Daniel J. Oh, and DPAA Deputy Director for Plans and Policy, Ms. Jennifer Nasarenko. This occasion marked the first visit to Laos by Director Kelly McKeague in over four years.