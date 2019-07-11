ສຫລ ຮ່ວມມືກັບ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນໂຄງການ CLEAN ທີ່ຊ່ວຍກະສິກອນລາວ ຍົກລະດັບ ການຜະລິດ ແລະຫຼຸດຜ່ອນ ຜົນເສຍຫາຍ

ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ຮ່ວມມືກັບ ສປປ ລາວ ປັບປຸງຊີວິດການເປັນຢູ່ ຂອງຊາວ

ກະສິກອນ ແລະເສີມຂະຫຍາຍການຄ້າໃຫ້ແກ່ຜົນຜະລິດທາງດ້ານກະສິກໍາ ຂອງ

ລາວ. ໃນວັນທີ 10 ກໍລະກົດ 2019 ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ກະຊວງກະສິກຳ ແລະປ່າໄມ້ ຂອງ

ສປປ ລາວ ແລະອົງການວິນຣັອກສາກົນ ຫຼື Winrock International ໄດ້ຮ່ວມເຊັນ

ບົດບັນທຶກຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ ໂຄງການສ້າງຄວາມເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບເຄືອຂ່າຍກະສິກໍາ ຂອງ

ກະຊວງກະ​ເສດສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ (CLEAN) ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ໂດຍສະຫະລັດ

ອາເມຣິກາ.

ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ປະ​ຈຳ ສ​ປ​ປ ລາວ ທ່ານນາງ ຣີນາ ບິດເຕີ ແລະທ່ານ

ປອ. ລຽນ ທິແກ້ວ ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງກະສິກຳແລະປ່າໄມ້ຮ່ວມ ເປັນສັກຂີພະຍານ

ໃນການເຊັນບົດບັນທຶກຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ ລະຫວ່າງ ທ່ານວິໄລສຸກ ເຄນນາວົງ ຫົວໜ້າກົມ

ປູກຝັງແລະທ່ານອາເລັກຊານເດີ ດາຮານ ຫົວໜ້າ ໂຄງການ CLEAN.

ໂຄງການ CLEAN ແມ່ນໂຄງການໄລຍະສີ່ປີ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ດ້ານການ

ເງິນຈາກກະຊວງກະ​ເສດສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດ ໂດຍອົງການວິນຣັອກສາກົນ

ປະຈໍານະຄອນຫຼວງວຽງຈັນ. ໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວຈະໄດ້ ຖືກຈັດຕັ້ງ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ

ວຽງຈັນ ແຂວງວຽງຈັນ ແລະລວມທັງເຂດພູພຽງ ບໍລະເວນທີ່ກວມເອົາ ແຂວງຈໍາປາສັກ

ສາລະວັນ ແລະ ເຊກອງ. ໂດຍນໍາ ໃຊ້ວິທີການດ້ານການຕະຫຼາດ ໂຄງການນີ້ ຈະສ້າງ

ຄວາມເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບຕະຫຼາດ ແລະເພີ່ມຄວາມຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ແກ່ ຜົນຜະລິດດ້ານກະສິ

ກໍາທີ່ສະອາດຂອງລາວ ທັງພາຍໃນປະເທດ ພາກພື້ນ ແລະ ສາກົນ ໂດຍຜ່ານການ

ປະຕິບັດ ໃຫ້ສອດຄ່ອງກັບມາດຕະຖານ ແລະການປັບປຸງ ລະບົບການຢັ້ງຢືນຄຸນນະ

ພາບ. ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຈະຊ່ວຍຍົກລະດັບການຜະລິດ ແລະຊ່ວຍຫຼຸດຜ່ອນ

ຜົນເສຍຫາຍຫຼັງການເກັບກ່ຽວ.

ທ່ານເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດຣີນາ ບິດເຕີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຕື່ນເຕັ້ນ ແລະດີໃຈຫຼາຍ

ທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮ່ວມມືດ້ານກະສິກໍາ ກັບກະຊວງກະສິກຳ ແລະປ່າໄມ້ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ຂະແໜງການ

ກະສິກໍາ ຖືເປັນຂະແໜງທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ຕໍ່ຊີວິດການເປັນຢູ່ຂອງປະຊາຊົນລາວ. ໂດຍຜ່ານ

ການສ້າງຂີດຄວາມສາມາດ ເພີ່ມກໍາລັງການຜະລິດແລະ ເຊື່ອມໂຍງຊາວກະສິກອນ

ເຂົ້າສູ່ຕະຫຼາດ ໂຄງການນີ້ຈະສ້າງຜົນປະໂຫຍດໃຫ້ ແກ່ປະຊາຊົນລາວຫຼາຍຄອບຄົວ

ທີ່ມີຊີວິດການເປັນຢູ່ຕິດພັນກັບການກະສິກໍາ.

ໂຄງການ CLEAN ຈະເນັ້ນໜັກໃສ່ການພັດທະນາທ່າແຮງຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ໃຫ້ສາ

ມາດເຂົ້າສູ່ຕະຫຼາດໃນຂົງເຂດພາກພື້ນລຸ່ມແມ່ນໍ້າຂອງ ແລະຕະຫຼາດສາກົນ ບ່ອນທີ່

ມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການ ຜົນຜະລິດດ້ານກະສິກໍາຄຸນະພາບສູງ ແລະຖ້າສາມາດຕອບສະ

ໜອງຕໍ່ຄວາມຕ້ອງການນີ້ໄດ້ ມັນຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ຜົນຜະລິດຂອງ ຊາວກະສິກອນລາວ

ມີລາຄາທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ. ພາຍໃຕ້ບົດບັນທຶກຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈສະບັບ ນີ້ ກົມປູກຝັງ ຂອງລາວ

ແລະໂຄງການ CLEAN ຂອງ USDA ຈະຮ່ວມມື ກັນໃນການເພີ່ມກໍາລັງການຜະລິດ

ຄວາມອາດສາມາດໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນ ແລະ ຄວາມຍຶນຍົງໃຫ້ແກ່ຊາວກະສິກອນຂະ

ໜາດນ້ອຍ ຜ່ານການຝຶກອົບຮົມ ແລະ ການເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບຕະຫຼາດ.

ນອກຈາກ ໂຄງການ CLEAN ແລ້ວ ລັດຖະບານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຍັງມີຫຼາຍໂຄງການ ທີ່

ໄດ້ຮັບການຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິິບັດ ຮ່ວມກັບລັດຖະບານ ແລະປະຊາຊົນລາວ ເພື່ອປັບປຸງ

ການສຶກສາ ​ສົ່ງເສີມວຽກງານສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ ແລະໂພຊະນາການ ອຳນວຍຄວາມ

ສະດວກທາງດ້ານການຄ້າແລະການລົງທຶນແລະເສີມສ້າງຄວາມ ເຂັ້ມແຂງດ້ານ

ລະບຽບກົດໝາຍ.

VIENTIANE, LAOS – The United States is collaborating with Laos to improve the livelihoods of farmers and expand the trade of Lao agricultural products. On July 10, 2019 in Vientiane, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Lao PDR and Winrock International signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to expand programs designed to strengthen local farmers and expand their markets through the Agriculture Creating Linkages for Expanded Agricultural Networks (CLEAN) project, which is funded by the United States.

The MOU was signed by Mr. Vilaysouk Khennavong, Director General of the Department of Agriculture, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, and Alex Dahan, CLEAN Chief of Party.U.S. Ambassador to Laos Rena Bitter and Dr. Liane Thykeo, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, witnessed the MOU signing.

CLEAN is a United States Department of Agriculture program, which will be implemented by Winrock International over the next four years.CLEAN will work with Lao farmers and local authorities in Vientiane capital, Vientiane province, as well as on the Bolaven Plateau in Champasak, Salavan, and Sekong provinces. Using a market-driven approach, the project will develop market linkages and increase demand for Lao clean agriculture in domestic, regional and global markets by improving quality compliance and certification systems. These efforts will increase production and reduce post-harvest losses.

“The United States is excited to work with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry on this important project given the importance of farming and natural products to the livelihood of many Lao families. By building capacity, increasing agricultural productivity, and linking farmers to markets, this project will benefit many Lao families whose livelihoods depend on agriculture,” said U.S. Ambassador Bitter. “The United States is committed to helping the Government of Laos achieve the country’s development goals, and this project will make it easier for Lao farmers to expand their markets and generate more income.”

CLEAN will capitalize on Lao PDR’s comparative advantage in the Greater Mekong Subregion and global markets, where demand for high-quality agricultural products will translate into greater prices for Lao farmers who can meet this demand. Under this MOU, CLEAN will collaborate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry to increase small-holder farmer productivity, competitiveness, and sustainability through training and market linkages.

In addition to the CLEAN project, the United States works in partnership with the government and citizens of Laos in many areas to improve education, promote health and nutrition, facilitate trade and investment, and strengthen the rule of law.