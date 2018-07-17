ຜູ້​ພິພາກສາລັດຖະບານ​ກາງ​ທ່ານ​ນຶ່ງ ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ອອກຄຳສັ່ງ​ສຸກເສີນ​ຊົ່ວຄາວໃຫ້ລັດ

ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທຣຳ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ເນລະ​ເທດ ພວກຄອບຄົວທີ່ຫລົບ​ໜີ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ຫຼັງ

​ຈາກ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ໄດ້​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ແລ້ວ​ນັ້ນ.

ຜູ້​ພິພາກສາ​ປະຈຳ​ເຂດຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ​ນາງດີ​ນາ ຊາ​ບຣໍ ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຄຳ​ສັ່ງ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​

ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທີ່ ສະຫະພັນເສລີພາບ ​ພົນລະ​ເມືອງ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ​ ຫຼື ACLU

ໄດ້​ສະແດງ​ຄວາມ​ວິຕົກກັງວົນ ໃນການຍື່ນຟ້ອງຕໍ່​ສານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ “ຂ່າວລືທີ່ຍັງໜາຫູ

ແລະ ​ເພີ້​ມທະວີຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ” ທີ່ລັດຖະບານກຳລັງຫາ ທີ່ຈະທຳການ “ເນລະ​ເທດ​

ຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ທີ່ກຳລັງແລະໃນທັນທີນັ້ນ” ໃນເວລາທີ່ຄອບຄົວຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ

ໄດ້ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນແລ້ວ. ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງວ່າ ພວກ​ພໍ່​ແມ່ຜູ້​ປົກຄອງ ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຈະ

​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ເວ ລາ​ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າໃຈສິດທິຕາມກົດໝາຍຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າ

ຈະຂໍ​ລີ້​ໄພ​ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື​ບໍ່ ນັ້ນ.

​ພິພາກສາຊາ​ບຣໍ ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ເວລາແກ່ລັດຖະບານ ຈົນ​ຮອດ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ໃນສັບປະດາ​ໜ້າ

ກໍ​ຄື ວັນ​ທີ 24 ກໍລະກົດ ​ໄດ້ສະໜອງຕອບຕໍ່​ການ​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ນີ້.

ການ​ຕັດສິນ​ຂອງ​ສານ ເທື່ອ​ຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ລັດຖະບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທຣຳ ​

ພະຍາຍາມ ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ທັນ​ເສັ້ນ​ຕາຍໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 26 ກໍລະກົດ ທີ່​ຈະ​ທ້ອນ​ໂຮມພວກ

​ເດັກນ້ອຍ ​ປະມານ 2,550 ຄົນ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ແຍກ​ຈາກ​ຄອບຄົວ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​

ໂດຍ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ນະ​ໂຍບາຍ ບໍ່​ມີ​ການໂຍະຍານຜ່ອນຜັນ ຫຼື

“zero-tolerance” ນັ້ນ, ທີ່​ບັງຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ໃຫຍ່ ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ມຊາຍ​ແດນ​ເຂົ້າ​ມ​າ

ໃນສະຫະລັດ ຈາກ​ອາ​ເມຣິກາ​ກາງ ຈະ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ ການຖືກ​ດຳເນີນຄະດີ.

ພວກ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ ທີ່​ໄດ້ແຍກອອກ​ຈາກ​ພໍ່​ແມ່​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ຕົວ​ໄປ​

ຍັງ​ສູນ​ອົບ​ປະຍົບຊົ່ວຄາວຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ສະຖານ​ທີ່ ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວສະຫະລັດ. ທ່ານຈອນ​ນາ​ເຕັນ

​ໄວ​ຕ໌ ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າທີ່ຂອງ​ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ​ແລະ​ບໍລິການມະນຸດ ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້ການ

ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ພໍ່​ແມ່​ຜູ້​ປົກຄອງ​ເດັກ ຂອງ 71 ຄົນ​ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ຖືກລະບຸວ່າ​

ແມ່ນ​ຜູ້​ໃດ.

ລັດຖບານ​ຊຸດ​ນີ້ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ຮັບ​ອະນຸຍາດ ທີ່​ມີ​ອາຍຸ ຕ່ຳ​ກວ່າ 5 ປີ

ທີ່​ໄດ້​ແຍກ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ພວກພໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ນັ້ນ ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ທ້ອນ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ແລ້ວ.

A U.S. federal judge has issued a temporary order on the Trump administration to stop the deportations of immigrant families after they have been reunited.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw issued the order Monday after the American Civil Liberties Union raised concerns in a court filing of "persistent and increasing rumors" that the government will attempt to carry out "mass deportations...imminently and immediately" once the families are reunited. The ACLU argued that the families must have time to understand their legal rights and decide whether to pursue asylum.

Judge Sabraw gave the government until next Monday, July 24, to respond to his order.

The latest court decision came as the Trump administration is attempting to meet a July 26 deadline to reunite about 2,550 children who were separated from their parents by border patrol agents under the administration's "zero-tolerance" policy, which mandated that adults who crossed into the United States from Central America face prosecution.

The children separated from their parents were transported to hundreds of shelters across the country. Jonathan White, an official with the Department of Health and Human Services, which is responsible for caring for the immigrant children, testified Monday that the parents of 71 children have still not been identified.

The administration says all eligible children under five taken from their parents have since been reunited.