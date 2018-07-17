ຜູ້ພິພາກສາລັດຖະບານກາງທ່ານນຶ່ງ ແມ່ນໄດ້ອອກຄຳສັ່ງສຸກເສີນຊົ່ວຄາວໃຫ້ລັດ
ຖະບານຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ເນລະເທດ ພວກຄອບຄົວທີ່ຫລົບໜີເຂົ້າເມືອງ ຫຼັງ
ຈາກທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນແລ້ວນັ້ນ.
ຜູ້ພິພາກສາປະຈຳເຂດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນາງດີນາ ຊາບຣໍ ໄດ້ອອກຄຳສັ່ງ ໃນວັນ
ຈັນວານນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ ສະຫະພັນເສລີພາບ ພົນລະເມືອງອາເມຣິກັນ ຫຼື ACLU
ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມວິຕົກກັງວົນ ໃນການຍື່ນຟ້ອງຕໍ່ສານ ກ່ຽວກັບ “ຂ່າວລືທີ່ຍັງໜາຫູ
ແລະ ເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ” ທີ່ລັດຖະບານກຳລັງຫາ ທີ່ຈະທຳການ “ເນລະເທດ
ຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ທີ່ກຳລັງແລະໃນທັນທີນັ້ນ” ໃນເວລາທີ່ຄອບຄົວຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ
ໄດ້ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນແລ້ວ. ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວ ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງວ່າ ພວກພໍ່ແມ່ຜູ້ປົກຄອງ ຈຳເປັນທີ່ຈະ
ຕ້ອງການເວ ລາ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າໃຈສິດທິຕາມກົດໝາຍຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າ
ຈະຂໍລີ້ໄພ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ຫຼືບໍ່ ນັ້ນ.
ພິພາກສາຊາບຣໍ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ເວລາແກ່ລັດຖະບານ ຈົນຮອດວັນຈັນໃນສັບປະດາໜ້າ
ກໍຄື ວັນທີ 24 ກໍລະກົດ ໄດ້ສະໜອງຕອບຕໍ່ການຮຽກຮ້ອງນີ້.
ການຕັດສິນຂອງສານ ເທື່ອຫຼ້າສຸດ ມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ
ພະຍາຍາມ ທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ທັນເສັ້ນຕາຍໃນວັນທີ 26 ກໍລະກົດ ທີ່ຈະທ້ອນໂຮມພວກ
ເດັກນ້ອຍ ປະມານ 2,550 ຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ແຍກຈາກຄອບຄົວຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ
ໂດຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຊາຍແດນ ພາຍໃຕ້ນະໂຍບາຍ ບໍ່ມີການໂຍະຍານຜ່ອນຜັນ ຫຼື
“zero-tolerance” ນັ້ນ, ທີ່ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ພວກຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ ທີ່ຂ້າມຊາຍແດນເຂົ້າມາ
ໃນສະຫະລັດ ຈາກອາເມຣິກາກາງ ຈະໄດ້ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບ ການຖືກດຳເນີນຄະດີ.
ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ແຍກອອກຈາກພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຕົວໄປ
ຍັງສູນອົບປະຍົບຊົ່ວຄາວຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍສະຖານທີ່ ໃນທົ່ວສະຫະລັດ. ທ່ານຈອນນາເຕັນ
ໄວຕ໌ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກແລະບໍລິການມະນຸດ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການ
ໃນວັນຈັນ ວານນີ້ວ່າ ພໍ່ແມ່ຜູ້ປົກຄອງເດັກ ຂອງ 71 ຄົນແມ່ນຍັງບໍ່ທັນຖືກລະບຸວ່າ
ແມ່ນຜູ້ໃດ.
ລັດຖບານຊຸດນີ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດ ທີ່ມີອາຍຸ ຕ່ຳກວ່າ 5 ປີ
ທີ່ໄດ້ແຍກອອກຈາກພວກພໍ່ແມ່ນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້ານັ້ນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ທ້ອນໂຮມກັນແລ້ວ.
U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw issued the order Monday after the American Civil Liberties Union raised concerns in a court filing of "persistent and increasing rumors" that the government will attempt to carry out "mass deportations...imminently and immediately" once the families are reunited. The ACLU argued that the families must have time to understand their legal rights and decide whether to pursue asylum.
Judge Sabraw gave the government until next Monday, July 24, to respond to his order.
The latest court decision came as the Trump administration is attempting to meet a July 26 deadline to reunite about 2,550 children who were separated from their parents by border patrol agents under the administration's "zero-tolerance" policy, which mandated that adults who crossed into the United States from Central America face prosecution.
The children separated from their parents were transported to hundreds of shelters across the country. Jonathan White, an official with the Department of Health and Human Services, which is responsible for caring for the immigrant children, testified Monday that the parents of 71 children have still not been identified.
The administration says all eligible children under five taken from their parents have since been reunited.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ