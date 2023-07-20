ສະຫະລັດ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ແລະເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ຈະຈັດກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ໃນເດືອນສິງຫາ ແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວຕ່າງໆ ກ່າວ

ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ສະຫະລັດແລະຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ຈະພົບປະກັນໃນເດືອນສິງຫາ ຢູ່ໃນອາເມຣິກາ ດັ່ງທີ່ທຳ​ນຽບປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງໂຊລ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ໃນວັນພະ ຫັດມື້ນີ້ ຂະນະທີ່ສາມປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ພວມເພີ້ມການຮ່ວມມືທາງດ້ານການທະ ຫານ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ຕ້ານໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ດ້ານນິວເລຄຍທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນນັບມື້ຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວເອແອັຟພີ. ຄວາມສຳພັນລະຫວ່າງພຽງຢາງ ແລະໂຊລ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນຈຸດທີ່ຕົກຕ່ຳສຸດທີ່ເຄີຍມີມາ ໂດຍການທູດໄດ້ຢຸດສະງັກ ແລະຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ເພີ້ມການພັດທະນາອາວຸດຕ່າງໆ ລວມທັງອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ​ສະ​ໜາມ. ໃນການຕອບໂຕ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຢຸນ ຊຸກ ຢອລ ໄດ້ດຶງເອົາເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໃຫ້ໃກ້ຊິດຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າກັບ ວໍຊິງຕັນທີ່ເປັນພັນທະມິດແຕ່ຍາວນານ ແລະແມ່ນກະທັງຫາທາງຍຸຕິຂໍ້ຂັດແຍ້ງກັບອະດີດ​ເຈົ້າ​ອາ​ນາ​ນິ​ຄົມຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໃນການພະຍາຍາມຄວບຄຸມເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ. ໃນເດືອນເມສາຜ່ານມາ ໂຊລ ແລະວໍຊິງຕັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຖ້າຫາກວ່າ ພຽງຢາງນຳໃຊ້ອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍຂອງຕົນ ຕໍ່ບັນດາພັນທະມິດ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອຈະປະເຊີນກັບການຕອບໂຕ້ດ້ວຍນິວເຄລຍ ແລະຈະ “ສິ້ນສຸດ” ລະບອບການປົກຄອງຂອງຕົນ. “ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດສາມຝ່າຍ ລະຫວ່າງ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ຖືກກຳນົດທີ່ຈະຈັດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ໃນເດືອນສິງຫານີ້” ທຳ​ນຽບປະທານາ

ທິບໍດີຂອງໂຊລ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ແລະກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ວັນ ແລະສະຖານທີ່ ທີ່ແນ່ນອນນັ້ນ ຈະຖືກ “ແຈ້ງໃຫ້ຊາບຕາມທີຫຼັງ.” South Korean, US and Japanese leaders will meet in August in the United States, Seoul's presidential office said Thursday, as the three nations increase military cooperation to counter North Korea's growing nuclear threats.

Relations between Pyongyang and Seoul are at one of their lowest points ever, with diplomacy stalled and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calling for increased weapons development, including tactical nukes.

In response, President Yoon Suk Yeol has pulled South Korea closer to long-standing ally Washington, and even sought to bury the hatchet with former colonial power Japan in a bid to contain North Korea.

In April, Seoul and Washington said that if Pyongyang ever used its nuclear weapons against the allies, it would face a nuclear reaction and the "end" of its regime.