ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຈາກເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ສະຫະລັດແລະຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໄດ້ຈັດການຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງທາງເສດຖະກິດເທື່ອທຳອິດ ທີ່ທຳນຽບປະທານາທິບໍດີເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ທ່າມກາງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະເສີມ ຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງ ໃຫ້ແກ່ການປັບໂຕໃນການສະໜອງສິນຄ້າ ແລະພັດທະນາເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.
ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ແລະເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ຊຶ່ງໃນບາງເວລານັ້ນ ເປັນເພື່ອນບ້ານທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍຖືກຕ້ອງກັນ ປະເທດທັງສາມມີຄວາມກະຕືລືລົ້ນທີ່ຈະຂະຫຍາຍການຮ່ວມມືກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງຕ່າງໆ ທ່າມກາງຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕືງທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ ທີ່ຈີນໝັ້ນໃຈຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ເກົາຫລີເໜືອທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດທຳນາຍໄດ້ນັ້ນ.
“ການຫາລືນີ້ແມ່ນມີຄວາມໝາຍ ໃນການຂະຫຍາຍຄວາມສຳພັນສອງຝ່າຍທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງເສດຖະກິດແລະການຮ່ວມມືກັບສະຫະລັດ ຂຶ້ນສູ່ລະດັບສາມຝ່າຍ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າໃນຖະແຫຼງການຂ່າວທຳນຽບປະທານາທິບໍດີຢຸນ ຊຸກ ໂຢລ.
“ເປັນທີ່ຄາດວ່າມັນຈະເສີມຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງໃຫ້ແກ່ຕ່ອງໂສ້ການສະໜອງສິນຄ້າທີ່ສຳຄັນ ຂອງສາມປະເທດກັບຄືນໃໝ່ ແລະຄວາມສາມາດໃນການຮັບມືກັບວິກິດການ ແລະຫລິ້ນບົດບາດໃນການຮັກສາການປະສານງານ ເພື່ອສົ່ງເສີມ ແລະປົກປ້ອງບັນດາເທັກໂນໂລຈີທີ່ສຳຄັນແລະໂພ່ໂຕຂຶ້ນມາໃໝ່.”
ທ່ານຢຸນ ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານຟູມິໂອະ ກິຊິດະ ໄດ້ເຫັນພ້ອມທີ່ຈະເລີ້ມການເຈລະຈາ ຈັດຂຶ້ນທີ່ເກາະຮາວາຍ ໃນວັນຈັນ ລະຫວ່າງກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກ.
ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາຈີນ ແລະຣັດເຊຍວ່າ ສະໜອງອາວຸດ ເພື່ອລົບກວນເສດຖະກິດຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ ແລະກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕືງທາງພູມີສາດການເມືອງ.
Officials from South Korea, the United States and Japan have held their first economic security dialogue, South Korea's presidential office said Tuesday, amid efforts to strengthen the resilience of supply chains and develop technology.
Though Japan and South Korea are at time uneasy neighbors, the three countries are keen to expand cooperation in various fields in the face of increased global tensions, a more assertive China and an unpredictable North Korea.
"This dialogue is meaningful in expanding bilateral economic security cooperation with the United States to the trilateral level," the office of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said in a statement.
"It is expected to strengthen the three countries' major supply chain resilience and crisis response capabilities and play a role in fostering cooperation to promote and protect key and emerging technologies."
Yoon, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to launch the talks — held in Hawaii on Monday — during a summit in November.
The United States has accused China and Russia of weaponizing supply chains to disrupt the global economy and stoke geopolitical tension.