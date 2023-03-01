ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຈາກ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ໃຕ້ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດແລະ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ໄດ້​ຈັດ​ການຫາ​ລື​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ທາງເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ ທີ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ໃຕ້​ໄດ້​ກ່າວໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເສີມ ​ຄ​ວາມເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ການ​ປັບ​ໂຕ​ໃນການ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ ແລະ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວເອ​ພີ.

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ແລະ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ໃຕ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ບາງເວ​ລານັ້ນ ​ເປັນ​ເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຄ່ອຍ​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ກັນ ປະ​ເທດ​ທັງ​ສາມມີ​ຄວາມ​ກະ​ຕື​ລື​ລົ້ນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຂະ​ຫ​ຍາຍ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມືກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ຕ່າງໆ ​ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕືງ​ທີ່​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ທີ່​ຈີນ​ໝັ້ນ​ໃຈ​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ທຳ​ນາຍໄດ້​ນັ້ນ.​

“ການ​ຫາ​ລືນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ ໃນ​ການ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ແລະ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ກັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ຂຶ້ນ​ສູ່​ລະ​ດັບ​ສາມ​ຝ່າຍ” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຢຸນ ຊຸກ ໂຢ​ລ.

“ເປັນ​ທີ່ຄ​າດ​ວ່າ​ມັນຈະ​ເສີມຄວາມ​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຕ່ອງ​ໂສ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜອງສິນ​ຄ້າ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ ຂອງສາມ​ປະ​ເທດກັບ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່ ແລະຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ໃນ​ການ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ ແລະ​ຫລິ້ນ​ບົດ​ບາດ​ໃນ​ການ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ການ​ປະ​ສານ​ງານ ເພື່ອ​ສົ່ງ​ເສີມ ແລະ​ປົກ​ປ້ອ​ງບັນ​ດາ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ແລະ​ໂ​ພ່​ໂຕ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ໃໝ່.”

ທ່ານ​ຢຸນ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ແລະ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານ​ຟູມິ​ໂອະ ​ກິຊິ​ດະ ​ໄດ້ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ທີ່​ເກາະ​ຮາ​ວາຍ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ ລະ​ຫວ່າງກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກ.

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຈີນ ແລະ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍວ່າ ສະ​ໜອງ​ອາ​ວຸດ ເພື່ອ​ລົບ​ກວນ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ແລະ​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕືງ​ທາງ​ພູ​ມີ​ສາດ​ການ​ເມືອງ.

Officials from South Korea, the United States and Japan have held their first economic security dialogue, South Korea's presidential office said Tuesday, amid efforts to strengthen the resilience of supply chains and develop technology.

Though Japan and South Korea are at time uneasy neighbors, the three countries are keen to expand cooperation in various fields in the face of increased global tensions, a more assertive China and an unpredictable North Korea.

"This dialogue is meaningful in expanding bilateral economic security cooperation with the United States to the trilateral level," the office of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said in a statement.

"It is expected to strengthen the three countries' major supply chain resilience and crisis response capabilities and play a role in fostering cooperation to promote and protect key and emerging technologies."

Yoon, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to launch the talks — held in Hawaii on Monday — during a summit in November.

The United States has accused China and Russia of weaponizing supply chains to disrupt the global economy and stoke geopolitical tension.