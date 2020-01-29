ການຍົກຍ້າຍຊາວຕ່າງປະເທດອອກຈາກຈີນຈຸທຳອິດ ມີຂຶ້ນໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່
ມີຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ຈາກໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາລະບາດ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເຖິງ 132 ຄົນແລ້ວ
ແລະອີກຫຼາຍໆປະເທດໄດ້ອອກປະກາດຫ້າມຕື່ມ ເພື່ອຫຼີກລ່ຽງການເດີນທາງໄປຈີນ
ແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່.
ເຮືອບິນອາຍພົ່ນຮັບເໝົາລຳນຶ່ງໄດ້ນຳເອົາຄົນສັນຊາດຍີ່ປຸ່ນ 206 ຄົນ ອອກຈາກເມືອງ
ວູຮານ ທີ່ເປັນຈຸດສູນກາງໃນການລະເບີດຂອງໄວຣັສ ໄປຫາສະໜາມບິນຮາເນດາ ໃນ
ນະຄອນໂຕກຽວ ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້. ຜູ້ໂດຍສານສີ່ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປໂຮງໝໍ ຫຼັງຈາກກ່າວວ່າ
ມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກບໍ່ສະບາຍ. ມີບັນດາພະນັກງານພະຍາບານພາກັນຢູ່ເທິງເຮືອບິນເພື່ອ
ກວດເບິ່ງບັນດາຜູ້ໂດຍສານ ກ່ອນຂຶ້ນເຮືອບິນ ແລະອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງກ່ອນເຮືອບິນລົງເດີ່ນ.
ອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ (AP) ກ່າວວ່າ ເຮືອບິນອາຍພົ່ນຍັງໄດ້ນຳເອົາຊາວອາເມຣິກັນທີ່ບໍ່
ຊາບຈຳນວນ ອອກຈາກເມືອງວູຮານ ໂດຍຖ້ຽວບິນໄປຫານະຄອນອັງກໍເຣັດ ໃນລັດ
ອາລາສກາ ບ່ອນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຖືກກວໃໝ່ອີກເບິ່ງໄວຣັສ.
ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ນິວຊີແລນ ຝຣັ່ງ ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະບັນດາປະເທດອື່ນໆ ຍັງໄດ້ປະກາດ
ແຜນທີ່ຈະຍົກຍ້າຍປະຊາຊົນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າອອກຈາກເມືອງວູຮານອາທິດນີ້.
ນອກຈາກຈຳນວນການເສຍຊີວິດເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນແລ້ວ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາທາລະນະສຸກຈີນ
ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ປ່ວຍທັງໝົດຂອງກໍລະນີທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນ ແມ່ນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເປັນ 5,900 ຄົນ ຫຼາຍໄປກວ່າຈຳນວນຄົນທີ່ຕິດເຊື້ອລະຫວ່າງການລະບາດຂອງໄວຮັສຊາຣສ໌ (SARS)
ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ 800 ຄົນ ຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ ລະຫວ່າງປີ 2002 ຫາປີ 2003.
ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ວາງມາດຕະການ ເກືອບວ່າເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມໂດດດ່ຽວ ໃຫ້ແກ່
ເມືອງວູຮານ ໂດຍຫ້າມຄົນເດີນທາງເຂົ້າໄປ ແລະອອກເມືອງ. ຫຼາຍເມືອງຢູ່ໃນແຂວງ
ຮູເບ ບ່ອນທີ່ເມືອງວູຮານເປັນເມືອງເອກນັ້ນ ກຳລັງປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບການຫ້າມຢ່າງໜັກ
ຕໍ່ການເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍ. ເມືອງວູຮານກຳລັງຮີບຮ້ອນສ້າງໂຮງໝໍໃໝ່ສອງຫຼັງ ເປັນບ່ອນປິ່ນ
ປົວຈຳນວນຄົນປ່ວຍທີ່ກຳລັງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ. ໄວຣັສນີ້ເປັນທີ່ເຊື່ອວ່າໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນທ້າຍປີ
ກາຍ ຢູ່ຕະຫຼາດອາຫານທະເລເມືອງວູຮານ ທີ່ຂາຍສັດປ່າຜິດກົດໝາຍ.
ສະຫະລັດອາຣັບເອເມີເຣັສ (UAE) ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນວ່າ ຄອບຄົວນຶ່ງຫາກໍໄດ້
ເດີນທາງໄປເຖິງຈາກເມືອງວູຮານ ໄດ້ກວດພົບວ່າຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາໃໝ່ ເຮັດໃຫ້
ເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນກໍລະນີ ທີ່ຢືນຢັນເທື່ອທຳອິດໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ. UAE ບັດນີ້ໄດ້
ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມລາຍຊື່ ຫຼາຍກວ່າສິບປະເທດ ທີ່ຢືນຢັນກໍລະນີຂອງເຊື້ອໄວຣັສນີ້ ຮວມທັງ
ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ການາດາ ຝຣັ່ງ ເຢຣະມັນ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໄທ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະຫວຽດ
ນາມ. ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ (WHO) ກ່າວວ່າສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງຄົນເຫລົ່ານັ້ນເປັນຜູ້ທີ່
ມີປະຫວັດໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປເມືອງວູຮານພ້ອມດ້ວຍຫຼາຍໆຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ຕິດຕໍ່ກັບຜູ້ໃດຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ທີ່
ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປທີ່ນັ້ນ.
The first evacuations of foreign nationals from China took place Wednesday as the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak soared to 132 people.
A chartered jet flew 206 Japanese nationals from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, to Tokyo's Haneda airport Wednesday. Four passengers were taken to a hospital after complaining of feeling ill. Medical personnel were on board the flight to screen the passengers before take-off and again when the plane landed.
The Associated Press says a chartered jet evacuated an unknown number of Americans out of Wuhan on a flight to Anchorage, Alaska, where they will be re-screened for the virus.
Australia, New Zealand, France, Russia and other nations also have announced plans to evacuate their citizens out of Wuhan this week.
In addition to the increased death toll, Chinese health authorities say the total number of confirmed cases has soared above 5,900, far exceeding the number of people infected during the outbreak of the SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) virus that killed 800 people worldwide between 2002-2003.
Authorities have imposed a virtual quarantine on Wuhan, banning people from traveling in and out of the city. Several other cities in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, are facing heavy restrictions on movement. Wuhan is racing to complete two new field hospitals to treat the growing number of patients. The virus is believed to have emerged late last year at a Wuhan seafood market illegally selling wildlife.
Passengers wearing masks to prevent a new coronavirus arrive at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Jan. 29, 2020.
The United Arab Emirates Wednesday confirmed that a family that had recently arrived from Wuhan has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, making them the first confirmed cases in the Middle East. The UAE has now joined a list of more than a dozen countries with confirmed cases of the virus, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam. The World Health Organization says most of those are people who had a travel history in Wuhan, with several others having contact with someone who traveled there.