ການ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍຊາ​ວ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດອອກ​ຈາກ​ຈີນຈຸ​ທຳ​ອິດ ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​

ມີ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ​ຈາກ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ໂຄ​ໂຣ​ນ​າ​ລະ​ບ​າດ ​ໄດ້ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເຖິງ 132 ຄົນ​ແລ້ວ

ແລະ​ອີກ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ປະ​ກາດ​ຫ້າມ​ຕື່ມ ເພື່ອ​ຫຼີກລ່ຽງ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຈີນ

​ແຜ່ນດິນ​ໃຫຍ່​.

ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ອາຍ​ພົ່ນ​ຮັບ​ເໝົາລຳ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຄົນ​ສັນ​ຊາດ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ 206 ຄົນ ອອກ​ຈາ​ກ​ເມືອງ

ວູ​ຮານ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຈຸດ​ສູນ​ກາງໃນ​ການ​ລະ​ເບີດຂອງ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ ໄປ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ​ຮາ​ເນ​ດາ ໃນ

ນະ​ຄອນ​ໂຕ​ກຽວ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້. ຜູ້​ໂດຍ​ສານ​ສີ່​ຄົນ​ໄດ້ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ບໍ່​ສະ​ບາຍ. ມີບັນ​ດາ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ພະ​ຍາ​ບານ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ເພື່ອ

ກວດເບິ່ງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ໂດຍ​ສານ ກ່ອນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ ແລະ​ອີກ​ເທື່ອ​ນຶ່ງ​ກ່ອນ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລົງ​ເດີ່ນ.

ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ (AP) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ອາຍພົ່ນ​ຍັງໄດ້​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່

​ຊາບຈຳນວນ ​ອອກ​ຈາ​ກ​ເມືອງວູ​ຮານ ໂດຍ​ຖ້ຽວບິນ​ໄປຫາ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ອັງ​ກໍ​ເຣັດ ໃນລັດ​

ອາ​ລາ​ສ​ກາ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ຖືກກວໃໝ່​ອີກ​ເບິ່ງ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ.

ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ນິວ​ຊີ​ແລນ ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດອື່ນໆ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ

​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ເມືອງວູ​ຮານ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້.

​ນອກ​ຈາກ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ການເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ແລ້ວ ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ​ຈີນ

ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ຜູ້​ປ່ວຍ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຂອງກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ ​ແມ່ນເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ 5,900 ຄົນ ​ຫຼາຍໄປ​ກວ່າ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຕິດເຊື້ອ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ລະ​ບາດ​ຂອງ​ໄວ​ຮັ​ສ​ຊາ​ຣ​ສ໌ (SARS)

ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ 800 ຄົນ ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ລະ​ຫວ່າງປີ 200​2 ຫາ​ປີ 2003.

ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ວາງ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ ເກືອບ​ວ່າເພື່ອ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ໂດດ​ດ່ຽວ​ ໃຫ້​ແກ່

ເ​ມືອງວູ​ຮານ ໂດຍຫ້າມ​ຄົນ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ ແລະ​ອອກ​ເມືອງ. ຫຼາຍ​ເມືອງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ແຂວງ

​ຮູ​ເບ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່ເມືອງວູ​ຮານ​ເປັນ​ເມືອງ​ເອກນັ້ນ ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ການຫ້າມ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ​

ຕໍ່​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ຍ້າຍ. ເມືອງວູ​ຮານ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮີບ​ຮ້ອນ​ສ້າງ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ​ໃໝ່ສອງ​ຫຼັງ ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ປິ່ນ

​ປົວຈຳ​ນວນຄົນ​ປ່ວຍ​ທີ່ກຳ​ລັງ​ເພີ້​ມ​ຂຶ້ນ. ໄວ​ຣັ​ສນີ້​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ປີ

​ກາຍ​ ​ຢູ່​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ​ອາ​ຫານ​ທະ​ເລເມືອງວູ​ຮານ ທີ່​ຂາຍສັດ​ປ່າ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ.

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ອາ​ຣັບ​ເອ​ເມີ​ເຣັ​ສ (UAE) ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ວ່າ ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ນຶ່ງ​ຫາ​ກໍ​ໄດ້

​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປເຖິງ​ຈາກ​ເມືອງວູ​ຮານ ໄດ້​ກວດ​ພົບ​ວ່າຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ໂຄ​ໂຣ​ນາ​ໃໝ່ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້

​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເປັນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ ​ທີ່​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ໃນພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ. UAE ບັດ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​

ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ລາຍ​ຊື່​ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ສິບ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ທີ່​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ຂອງເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສນີ້ ຮວມ​ທັງ​

ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ກາ​ນາ​ດາ ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ເຢ​ຣະ​ມັນ ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ໄທ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ຫວຽດ​

ນາມ. ອົງ​ການ​ອະ​ນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກ (WHO) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນັ້ນເປັນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່

ມີ​ປະ​ຫ​ວັດ​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງໄປ​ເມືອງວູ​ຮານພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍຫຼາຍໆ​ຄົນທີ່​ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ໃດ​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ ​ທີ່

​ໄດ້ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ.

The first evacuations of foreign nationals from China took place Wednesday as the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak soared to 132 people.

A chartered jet flew 206 Japanese nationals from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, to Tokyo's Haneda airport Wednesday. Four passengers were taken to a hospital after complaining of feeling ill. Medical personnel were on board the flight to screen the passengers before take-off and again when the plane landed.

The Associated Press says a chartered jet evacuated an unknown number of Americans out of Wuhan on a flight to Anchorage, Alaska, where they will be re-screened for the virus.

Australia, New Zealand, France, Russia and other nations also have announced plans to evacuate their citizens out of Wuhan this week.

In addition to the increased death toll, Chinese health authorities say the total number of confirmed cases has soared above 5,900, far exceeding the number of people infected during the outbreak of the SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) virus that killed 800 people worldwide between 2002-2003.

Authorities have imposed a virtual quarantine on Wuhan, banning people from traveling in and out of the city. Several other cities in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, are facing heavy restrictions on movement. Wuhan is racing to complete two new field hospitals to treat the growing number of patients. The virus is believed to have emerged late last year at a Wuhan seafood market illegally selling wildlife.

Passengers wearing masks to prevent a new coronavirus arrive at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Jan. 29, 2020.

The United Arab Emirates Wednesday confirmed that a family that had recently arrived from Wuhan has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, making them the first confirmed cases in the Middle East. The UAE has now joined a list of more than a dozen countries with confirmed cases of the virus, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam. The World Health Organization says most of those are people who had a travel history in Wuhan, with several others having contact with someone who traveled there.