ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳສະຫະລັດ ກຳລັງສົ່ງຄຳເຕືອນຕໍ່ບັນດາເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານຂອງນັກທຸລະກິດຮັ່ງມີຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.
ໃນກໍລະນີຫລ້າສຸດທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍມີ ບັນດາໄອຍະການສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາມະຫາເສດຖີຣັດເຊຍຄົນນຶ່ງ ທ່ານເວິກຕໍ ເວັກແຊນເບີກ ດ້ວຍການລະເມີດຕໍ່ການລົງໂທດ ແລະການຟອກເງິນ ທີ່ເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອເພື່ອຮັກສາຊັບສິນຂອງທ່ານວິກແຊນເບີກຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ອີງຕາມຄຳຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຫ້າກະທົງ ທີ່ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້.
ທ່ານວລາດີເມຍ ໂວຣອນເຊັນໂກ ຄົນສັນຊາດຣັດເຊຍແລະມີຖານະຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດຢ່າງຖາວອນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຫລົບໜີໄປຣັດເຊຍ ໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາປີກາຍນີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ຊອກຫາເງິນຫລາຍກວ່າ 4 ລ້ານໂດລາ ໃນການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍ ເພື່ອຮັກສາຊັບສິນສີ່ແຫ່ງ ທີ່ເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງໂດຍທ່ານເວັກແຊນເບີກ.
ບັນດາຊັບສິນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີ ອາພາດເມັນຢູ່ຖະໜົນພາກແອເວີນຸຍໃນນະຄອນນິວຢອກ ເຮືອນຢູ່ໃນປະຊາຄົມແຄມທະເລຂອງເມືອງຊາວແຮມຕັນ ອາພາດເມັນໃນລັດນິວຢອກ ແລະເພັນຮາວອາພາດເມັນ ອີກບ່ອນນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ເກາະຟີສເຊີ ລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ທີ່ມີມູນຄ່າປະມານ 75 ລ້ານໂດລາ ອີງຕາມການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງທ່ານໂວໂຣເຊັນໂກ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ບໍ່ສຳເລັດໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຂາຍຊັບສົມສິນຢູ່ນິວຢອກ ແລະຊາວແຮມຕັນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການລະເມີດຕໍ່ການລົງໂທດທີ່ໄດ້ວາງອອກຕໍ່ທ່ານເວັກແຊນເບີກ ໃນປີ 2018.
ນີ້ເປັນການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງເທື່ອທີສາມແກ່ເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານຂອງທ່ານເວັກແຊນເບີກໃນຫວ່າງບໍ່ເທົ່າໄດອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳໄດ້ກ່າວຫານັກທຸລະກິດສອງຄົນ ອັງກິດນຶ່ງຄົນ ແລະຣັດເຊຍນຶ່ງຄົນ ທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາແຍກກັນ ໃນການເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບການປະຕິບັດງານ 90 ລ້ານໂດລາ ທີ່ເປັນກຳປັ່ນຫລູຫລາ (yacht) 255 ຟຸດ ເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງໂດຍທ່ານເວັກແຊນເບີກ. ກຳປັ່ນ Yacht ໄດ້ຖືກຍຶດເອົາໄວ້ ໂດຍພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະເປນ ຕໍ່ຄວາມຮ້ອງຂໍຂອງສະຫະລັດ.
ໜ່ວຍສະເພາະກິດ Kleptocapture ຂອງກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ໄດ້ຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນມາໃນເດືອນມີນາ 2022 ຫລັງຈາກການຮຸກຮານຣັດເຊຍຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳພາການຕໍ່ສູ້ຕ້ານການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫລວງນັກທຸລະກິດທີ່ຮັ່ງມີຂອງຣັດເຊຍ. ຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ໜ່ວຍສະເພາະກິດ ໄດ້ເຈາະຈົງແນໃສ່ບັນດາສ່ວນບຸກຄົນທີ່ເປັນນັກທຸລະກິດທີ່ຮັ່ງມີຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.
“ບັນດາບໍລິສັດທີ່ຕັ້ງບັງໜ້າ ຕົວແທນປອມ ແລະພວກນັກຟອກເງິນອາຊີບ ບໍ່ໄດ້ປົກປ້ອງທ່ານໂວຣອນເຊັນໂກ ຫລືການໂອນເງິນທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ ທີ່ກ່າວຫາໃນ ມື້ນີ້ ຈາກການສືບສວນທີ່ມີຢູ່ ຂອງການສືບສວນຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນສະຫະລັດ ອົງການສັນຕິບານກາງ ແລະບັນດາທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງເຂດພາກໃຕ້ຂອງລັດນິວຢອກ” ທີ່ທ່ານແອນດຣູ ອາດຳ ຫົວໜ້າຫ້ອງການໜ່ວຍສະເພາະກິດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການ.
The Justice Department is putting associates of Russian oligarchs on notice.
In the latest case of its kind, U.S. prosecutors have charged an associate of Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg with sanctions violation and money laundering in connection with helping to maintain Vekselberg’s U.S. properties, according to a five-count indictment unsealed on Tuesday.
Vladimir Voronchenko, a Russian citizen and U.S. permanent resident who fled to Russia last May, is accused of facilitating more than $4 million in payments for the maintenance of four properties owned by Vekselberg.
The properties — an apartment on New York’s Park Avenue, an estate in the seaside community of Southampton, New York, an apartment and a penthouse apartment on Fisher Island, Florida — are worth about $75 million, according to the indictment. Voronchenko is accused of unsuccessfully trying to sell the New York and Southampton properties in violation of sanctions imposed on Vekselberg in 2018.
This is the third indictment of a Vekselberg associate in recent weeks. Last month, the Justice Department charged two businessmen — one British and one Russian — in separate indictments in connection with the operation of a $90 million, 255-foot luxury yacht owned by Vekselberg. The yacht had been seized by Spanish authorities at the request of the United States.
The Justice Department’s Task Force Kleptocapture, created in March 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has been leading the fight against corrupt Russian oligarchs. The task force has recently focused on targeting the oligarchs’ enablers.
“Shell companies, straw men, and professional money launderers did not shield Voronchenko or the illicit transactions charged today from the investigative persistence of [Homeland Security investigations], FBI, and the attorneys of the Southern District of New York,” Andrew Adams, director of the task force, said in a statement.