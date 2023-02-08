ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກຳ​ລັງ​ສົ່ງຄຳ​ເຕືອນ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ເພື່ອນ​ຮ່ວມ​ງານ​ຂອງນັກທຸລະກິດຮັ່ງມີຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

​ໃນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ຫລ້າ​ສຸດ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຄ່ອຍ​ມີ ບັນ​ດາ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ມ​ະ​ຫາເສດ​ຖີ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ທ່ານ​ເວິກ​ຕໍ​ ເວັກ​ແຊນ​ເບີກ ດ້ວຍ​ການລະ​ເມີດ​ຕໍ່​ການລົງ​ໂທດ​ ແລະ​ການຟອກ​ເງິນ ທີ່​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ກັບການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ເພື່ອ​ຮັກ​ສາຊັບ​ສິນຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ວິກ​ແຊນ​ເບີກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ອີງ​ຕາມຄຳ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງຫ້າ​ກະ​ທົງ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ໃນ​ວັນອັງ​ຄານວ​ານ​ນີ້.

ທ່ານວ​ລາ​ດີ​ເມຍ​ ໂວ​ຣອນ​ເຊັນ​ໂກ ຄົນສັນ​ຊາດ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍແລະ​ມີ​ຖາ​ນະ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຢ່າງ​ຖາ​ວອນ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຫລົບ​ໜີ​ໄປ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ​ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ​ຊອກ​ຫາເງິນ​ຫລາຍກວ່າ 4 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ​ໃນ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍ ​ເພື່ອ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຊັບສິນ​ສີ່​ແຫ່ງ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ​ໂດຍ​ທ່ານ​ເວັກ​ແຊນ​ເບີກ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ຊັບ​ສິນ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້​ມີ ອາ​ພາດ​ເມັນຢູ່​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ພາກແອ​ເວີ​ນຸຍ​ໃນນະ​ຄອນ​ນິວຢອກ ເຮືອນ​ຢູ່ໃນປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມແຄມ​ທະ​ເລຂອງ​ເມືອງ​ຊາ​ວ​ແຮມຕັນ ອ​າ​ພາດ​ເມັນໃນ​ລັດ​ນິວຢອກ ແລະ​ເພັນ​ຮາວອາ​ພາດ​ເມັນ ​ອີກ​ບ່ອນນຶ່ງ ຢູ່​ເກາະຟີ​ສ​ເຊີ ລັດ​ຟ​ລໍ​ຣິ​ດາ ທີ່ມີມູນ​ຄ່າ​ປະ​ມານ 75 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ອີງ​ຕາມການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ທ່ານ​ໂວ​ໂຣ​ເຊັນ​ໂກ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ​ບໍ່​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມທີ່​ຈະຂາຍຊັບ​ສົມ​ສິນ​ຢູ່​ນິວຢອກ ແລະ​ຊາວ​ແຮມ​ຕັນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ວາງ​ອອກ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ​ເວັກ​ແຊນ​ເບີກ​ ໃນ​ປີ 2018.

ນີ້​ເປັນ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ເທື່ອ​ທີ​ສາມ​ແກ່ເພື່ອນ​ຮ່ວມ​ງານ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ເວັກ​ແຊນ​ເບີກໃນ​ຫວ່າງ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໄດ​ອ​າ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ນັກ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ສອງ​ຄົນ ອັງ​ກິດ​ນຶ່ງ​ຄົນ ແລະ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ນຶ່ງ​ຄົນ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ແຍກ​ກັນ ​ໃນ​ການ​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ກັບ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ 90 ລ້ານໂດ​ລາ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ຫລູ​ຫລາ ​(yacht) 255 ຟຸດ ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ​ໂດຍ​ທ່ານ​ເວັກ​ແຊນ​ເບີກ. ກຳ​ປັ່ນ Yacht ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍຶດ​ເອົາ​ໄວ້ ​ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ເປນ ຕໍ່​ຄວາ​ມ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

​ໜ່ວຍ​ສະ​ເພາະກິດ Kleptocapture ຂອງກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ໄດ້ຕັ້ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມີ​ນາ 2022 ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ພາ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ຕ້ານ​ການ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັ​ງ​ຫລວງ​ນັກ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ທີ່​ຮັ່ງ​ມີ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ. ​ຫວ່າງ​ມໍ່​ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້ ໜ່ວຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ກິດ ໄດ້ເຈາະ​ຈົງແນ​ໃສ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ສ່ວນ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ເປັນນັກ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ທີ່ຮັ່ງ​ມີ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

“ບັນ​ດາ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ບັງ​ໜ້າ ​ຕົວ​ແທນ​ປອມ ແລະ​ພວກ​ນັກຟອກ​ເງິນ​ອາ​ຊີບ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ທ່ານ​ໂວ​ຣອນ​ເຊັນໂກ ຫລື​ການ​ໂອນ​ເງິນ​ທີ່​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ໃນ ​ມື້​ນີ້ ຈາກ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຢູ່​ ຂອງ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ອົງການ​ສັນຕິ​ບານ​ກາງ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ເຂດ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ນິວຢອກ” ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ແອນດ​ຣູ ອາ​ດຳ ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ໜ່ວຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ກິດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ.

The Justice Department is putting associates of Russian oligarchs on notice.

In the latest case of its kind, U.S. prosecutors have charged an associate of Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg with sanctions violation and money laundering in connection with helping to maintain Vekselberg’s U.S. properties, according to a five-count indictment unsealed on Tuesday.

Vladimir Voronchenko, a Russian citizen and U.S. permanent resident who fled to Russia last May, is accused of facilitating more than $4 million in payments for the maintenance of four properties owned by Vekselberg.

The properties — an apartment on New York’s Park Avenue, an estate in the seaside community of Southampton, New York, an apartment and a penthouse apartment on Fisher Island, Florida — are worth about $75 million, according to the indictment. Voronchenko is accused of unsuccessfully trying to sell the New York and Southampton properties in violation of sanctions imposed on Vekselberg in 2018.

This is the third indictment of a Vekselberg associate in recent weeks. Last month, the Justice Department charged two businessmen — one British and one Russian — in separate indictments in connection with the operation of a $90 million, 255-foot luxury yacht owned by Vekselberg. The yacht had been seized by Spanish authorities at the request of the United States.

The Justice Department’s Task Force Kleptocapture, created in March 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has been leading the fight against corrupt Russian oligarchs. The task force has recently focused on targeting the oligarchs’ enablers.

“Shell companies, straw men, and professional money launderers did not shield Voronchenko or the illicit transactions charged today from the investigative persistence of [Homeland Security investigations], FBI, and the attorneys of the Southern District of New York,” Andrew Adams, director of the task force, said in a statement.