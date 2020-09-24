ສະຫະລັດ ເພີ້ມມາດຕະການລົງໂທດໃໝ່ ຕໍ່ປະເທດຄິວບາ

ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ປະກາດການລົງໂທດໃໝ່ຕໍ່ຄິວບາ ໂດຍແນໃສ່ ເພື່ອປະຕິເສດບໍ່ໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານຮາວານາ ໄດ້ຮັບລາຍໄດ້ເພີ້ມຕື່ມ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ກ່າວວ່າ ການລົງໂທດຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ໄປພັກເຊົາຢູ່ເຮືອນທີ່ລັດຖະບານເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງ ແລະນຳເຂົ້າ ຢາຊິກາ ແລະເຫຼົ້າຂອງຄິວບາ.

ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ທຳການປະກາດ ຢູ່ໃນພິທີທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ ເພື່ອເປັນກຽດແກ່ບັນ ດານັກລົບເກົ່າ Bay of Pig ແລະລະນຶກເຖິງວັນຄົບຮອບ 40 ປີ ຂອງອົບ ພະຍົບທາງເຮືອມາຣີແອລ ຂົນຊາວຄິວບາ 120,000 ພັນຄົນມານະຄອນໄມ ອາມີ.

ທ່ານທຣໍາໄດ້ເພີ້ິ້ມການຈຳກັດຮັດແຄບ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີການໂຍະຍານຜ່ອນຜັນໂດຍປະ ທານາທິບໍດີຄົນກ່ອນຄື ທ່ານບາຣັກ ໂອບາມາ.

ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ວາງມາດຕະການຈຳກັດການເດີນທາງເຄັ່ງຄັດຕໍ່ຄິວບາ ໃນເດືອນ ມິຖຸນາ 2019 ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ຈະມີກົດດັນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຕໍ່ລັດຖະບານຄອມມິວນິສ ເພາະວ່າໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີເວເນຊູເອລາ ທ່ານນິໂກລັສ ມາດູໂຣ ທີ່ພວມດີ້ນຮົນຕໍ່ສູ້ຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

The United States Wednesday announced new sanctions against Cuba, aimed at further denying sources of revenue to the government in Havana.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the sanctions prohibit Americans from residing at Cuban government-owned properties and importing Cuban cigars and liquor.

Trump made the announcement at a White House event honoring Bay of Pigs veterans and observing the 40th anniversary of the Mariel boatlift that transported 120,000 Cubans to Miami.

Trump has tightened restrictions that were relaxed by his predecessor, Barack Obama. Trump imposed stringent travel restrictions on Cuba in June 2019, maintaining they were designed to apply more pressure on the communist government because of its support of embattled Venezuelan President