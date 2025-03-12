ທູດພິິເສດກ່ຽວກັບໂຕປະກັນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ເອີ້ນການພົບປະກັບ ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ວ່າ 'ມີປະໂຫຍດຫຼາຍ'

ນັກເຈລະຈາກ່ຽວກັບໂຕປະກັນ ຂອງລັດຖະບານທ່ານທຣຳ ເອີ້ນການປະຊຸມກັບ ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ທີ່ບັນດາຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຂອງສະຫະລັດ-ກຳນົດໃຫ້ເປັນກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍນັ້ນວ່າ ‘ຊ່ອຍໄດ້ຫຼາຍ.’ ການປຶກສາຫາລືໄດ້ ສຸມໃສ່ການປ່ອຍໂຕປະກັນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍອິສຣາແອລ ທີ່ຖືກຄຸມຕົວໂດຍກຸ່ມຮາມາສ. ນີ້ ຕາມທີ່ອິສຣາແອລ ວ່າ ຕົນວາງແຜນຈະສົ່ງ ຄະນະຜູ້ແທນໃນອາທິດໄປປຶກສາຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບການເຈລະຈາຢຸດຍິງ. ອາຣາຊ ອາຣາບາຊາດີ ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້.

ພວກປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍພັນຄົນຢູ່ໃນອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນ ຢູ່ດ້ານນອກກະ ຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ໃນນະຄອນ ແທວ ລາວີບ ເມື່ອທ້າຍອາທິດຜ່ານມານີ້ ພວກເຂົາຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານໄກ່ເກ່ຍຂໍ້ຕົກລົງເພື່ອປ່ອຍຕົວປະກັນກັບກຸ່ມ ຮາມາສ.

ໃນວໍຊິງຕັນ ເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ໄດ້ຈັດການເຈລະຈາໂດຍກົງເປັນຄັ້ງ ທຳອິດກັບກຸ່ມຮາມາສ, ເຊິ່ງຕ່າງໄປຈາກນະໂຍບາຍທີ່ມີມາຍາວນານຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ບໍ່ຍອມເຈລະຈາກັບພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ປຶກສາຫາລືກັບກຸ່ມ ຮາມາສ. ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງຊ່ອຍອິສຣາແອລ ໃນການປຶກສາຫາລືທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ເພາະວ່າ ພວກເຮົາລົມກັນກ່ຽວກັບພວກໂຕປະກັນຊາວອິສຣາແອລ. ແລະພວກ ເຮົາຈະບໍ່ເຮັດສິ່ງໃດໆໃນແງ່ຂອງກຸ່ມຮາມາສ. ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ໃຫ້ເງິນ....ແທ້ຈິງ ແລ້ວ ຂ້ອຍເອົາໂຕປະກັນອອກມາໄດ້ 59 ຄົນ ແລະພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຫຍັງ ເລີຍ. ໃນ 59 ຄົນນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຫຍັງ.”

ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອາທິດຜ່ານມາ ພວກຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ແລະພວກຍາດພີ່ນ້ອງ ຂອງພວກໂຕປະກັນ ໄດ້ຕື່ນຂຶ້ນມາຈາກຕູບນອນຢູ່ດ້ານນອກຂອງກະຊວງ ປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງອິສຣາແອລ.

ການສື່ສານຂອງພວກເຂົາເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ບໍ່ມີຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງໃໝ່ກັບກຸ່ມ ຮາມາສ, ພຽງເຮັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງໃຫ້ປ່ອຍໂຕປະກັນ.

ນາງ ໄອຢາລາ ແມຕສເກີ ພີ່ນ້ອງຂອງໂຕປະກັນທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມີອີກຫຼາຍກວ່າສິບຄົນທີ່ມານຳພວກເຮົາ ເພື່ອບອກຕໍ່ລັດຖະບານວ່າ: ຢ່າເຂົ້າໄປໃນກາຊາອີກ....ຢຸດສົງຄາມຊະ ແລ້ວນຳເອົາໂຕປະກັນໝົດທຸກ ຄົນກັບຄືນບ້ານ.”

ເມື່ອບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດວັນຜ່ານມານີ້ ນັກເຈລະຈາຂອງລັດຖະບານທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ພົບປະ ກັບກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ເພື່ອປຶກສາຫາລື ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງໃນການປ່ອຍໂຕປະກັນຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ໂດຍເອີ້ນການພົບປະກັນນັ້ນວ່າ “ມີປະໂຫຍດຫຼາຍ.”

ທ່ານ ແອດຳ ໂບເລີ ທູດພິເສດກ່ຽວກັບໂຕປະກັນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ບາງສິ່ງອາດເຂົ້າມາຮ່ວມກັນໄດ້ ພາຍໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດ. ຂ້ອຍຈະເວົ້າວ່າ ຂ້ອຍເຊື່ອວ່າມີພຽງພໍຢູ່ທີ່ຈະເຮັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ລະຫວ່າງສິ່ງທີ່ກຸ່ມ ຮາມາສ ຕ້ອງການ ແລະສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຍອມຮັບໄດ້, ແລະສິ່ງທີ່ອິສຣາແອລ ຕ້ອງການ, ແລະຍອມຮັບໄດ້. ແລະຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ມີຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ພວກເຂົາສາມາດ ເອົານັກໂທດໝົດທຸກຄົນອອກມາ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເທົ່ານັ້ນ.”

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ສຳລັບຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງ ຄານຢູນິສຂອງກາຊາ, ທີ່ຂາດແຄນສິ່ງທີ່ຈຳເປັນຂັ້ນພື້ນຖານ ກໍຍັງມີຢູ່ຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ.

ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ວາງມາດຕະການປິດລ້ອມໝົດທຸກດ້ານ ຕໍ່ທຸກສິ່ງຂອງໃດໆ ທີ່ເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດພື້ນທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ລວມທັງ ອາຫານ, ນ້ຳມັນ ແລະຢາ ຈົນກວ່າວ່າ ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ຈະປ່ອຍໂຕປະກັນທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອຢູ່ 59 ຄົນ ທີ່ຍັງຖືກຄຸມຕົວຢູ່ໃນ ກາຊາ.

ປະຊາຊົນຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາລໍຖ້າມາຫຼາຍຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຈະຮັບເອົາເຂົ້າຈີ່ ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ມັນບໍ່ມີໄຟຟ້າໃຊ້ ຫຼື ຟືນດັງໄຟສຳລັບຄົວກິນອີກຕໍ່ໄປ​.

ອິສຣາແອລ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະສົ່ງຄະນະຜູ້ແທນ ໄປຍັງ​ປະ​ເດ ກາຕ້າ ໃນວັນຈັນຜ່ານມານີ້ ເພື່ອຊຸກຍູ້ການເຈລະຈາກກັບບັນດານັກໄກ່ເກ່ຍຂອງອີຈິບ ແລະກາຕ້າ.

A Trump administration hostage negotiator called his recent meetings with representatives of U.S.-designated terror group Hamas “helpful.” Discussions focused on the release of an American-Israeli hostage held by Hamas. This, as Israel says it plans to deploy a delegation this week to discuss ceasefire talks. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has the story.

Thousands of protesters in Israel gathered outside the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv this weekend.

They demanded the Israeli government broker a hostage release deal with Hamas.

In Washington last week, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed his administration had for the first time held direct talks with Hamas, a departure from the longstanding U.S. policy not to negotiate with terrorists.

“We are having discussions with Hamas. We are helping Israel in those discussions, because we’re talking about Israeli hostages. And we’re not doing anything in terms of Hamas. We’re not giving cash… In fact, I got 59 hostages out, and we gave nothing. In 59, we gave nothing.”

Sunday morning, supporters and relatives of hostages awoke in tents outside the Israel Defense Ministry.

Their message was clear: no new conflicts with Hamas; just secure a hostage release deal.

((Ayala Metzger, Relative of Dead Hostage))

“There are dozens of people that came with us to say to the government: don’t (go) inside Gaza again… Stop this war and bring all the hostages back home.

In recent days, a Trump administration negotiator met with Hamas to discuss a hostage release deal, calling the meeting “very helpful.”

((Adam Boehler, US Hostage Envoy))

“I think something could come together within weeks. I will say that I believe that there’s enough there to make a deal between what Hamas wants and what they’d accepted, and what Israel wants, and it’s accepted. And I think there is a deal where they can get all of the prisoners out (and) not just the Americans.”

In the meantime, for Palestinians in Gaza’s Khan Younis, shortages of basic needs continue.

Israel imposed a total blockade on all goods entering the enclave — including food, fuel, and medicine — until Hamas frees the remaining 59 hostages still held in Gaza.

People here say they wait for hours to get bread, as there’s no longer electricity or firewood for cooking.

Israel says it plans to send a delegation to Qatar on Monday to advance negotiations with Egyptian and Qatari mediators.