ສະຫະລັດໃຫ້ກຽດ ແກ່ບັນດາແມ່ຍິງ ແລະ ເດັກຍິງທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດການປະທ້ວງ ໃນ ອີຣ່ານ

ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງສະຫະລັດໄດ້ໃຫ້ກຽດບັນດາແມ່ຍິງ ແລະ ເດັກຍິງ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳພາການປະທ້ວງໃນອີຣ່ານ ໂດຍການມອບລາງວັນແມ່ຍິງສາກົນແຫ່ງຄວາມກ້າຫານໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້.

ນອກເໜືອຈາກ 11 ບຸກຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບກຽດ ຢູ່ໃນການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງຢູ່ທຳນຽບຂາວແລ້ວ,​ໃນປີນີ້ ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດໄດ້ປະກາດລາງວັນກຸ່ມໃໝ່ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຕັ້ງຊື່ ຕາມອະດີດລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ເມເດີລີນ ອາລໄບຣ (Madeline Albright).

ທ່ານ ແອນ​ໂທ​ນີ ບ​ລິງ​ເຄັນ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ "ໃນທຸກໆຂົງເຂດ, ມີແມ່ຍິງຄົນອື່ນໆທີ່ເຮັດວຽກນີ້ ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດຕັ້ງຊື່ໃຫ້ແຕ່ລະບຸກຄົນ - ເຊິ່ງໃນບາງກໍລະນີ ເພາະຄວາມສົນໃຈ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາມີຄວາມສ່ຽງຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງໄດ້ພົບກັບວິທີການໃຫມ່ໃນການໃຫ້ກຽດແກ່ພວກເຂົາ".

ລາງວັນນີ້ໄດ້ໃຫ້ກຽດແກ່ວຽກງານຂອງແມ່ຍິງ ແລະເດັກຍິງ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ປະທ້ວງໃນລະຫວ່າງຫຼາຍເດືອນ ຫຼັງຈາກການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງທ່ານນາງ ມາຊາ ອາມີນີ (Mahsa Amini) ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຄວບຄຸມໂຕ ໂດຍຕໍາຫຼວດສິນທໍາ ຂອງອີຣ່ານ ໃນປີກ່ອນນີ້.

ທ່ານ ນາງ ລິນດາ ໂທມາສ-ກຣີນຟຽວ (Linda Thomas-Greenfield), ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດ ປະຈຳອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ "ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ເດີນຕາມຮອຍຕີນຂອງແມ່ຍິງທີ່ກ້າຫານທີ່ຢູ່ຕໍ່ໜ້າພວກເຂົາ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍສະຫຼະຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ໃນນາມຂອງເສລີພາບ,” “ໂດຍຜ່ານເຂດໃກ້ຄຽງແລະຫ້ອງຮຽນ, ອອກຈາກອາຄານອາພາດເມັນ ແລະປ່ອງຍ້ຽມຂອງລົດຍົນ, ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງໄດ້ສວດມົນທົ່ວອີຣ່ານ ແລະ ທົ່ວໂລກ, ເຊິ່ງມັນໄດ້ເປັນສຽງອັນດຽວກັນໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ທີ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງຄວາມສະເຫມີພາບ ລະຫວ່າງຍິງ - ຊາຍ ແລະສິດທິມະນຸດ."

The U.S. State Department Wednesday honored women and girls who have led protests in Iran as it gave out its International Women of Courage awards.

In addition to 11 individuals honored at the White House ceremony, this year the State Department announced a new group award named after former Secretary of State Madeline Albright.

“In every region, there are other women doing this work who we can’t name individually – in some cases because the attention would put them at even greater risk. So we’ve found a new way to honor them,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The award honors the work of women and girls who protested in the months following last year’s death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by Iran’s morality police.

“They followed in the footsteps of brave women before them, who sacrificed so much in the name of freedom,” said U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield. “Through neighborhoods and classrooms, out of apartment buildings and car windows, the protesters chanted throughout Iran and around the world, creating a global chorus demanding gender equality and human rights.”

Thomas-Greenfield highlighted Iran’s response to the protests, with tens of thousands of people arrested and some killed in “bloody crackdowns.” She called on the international community to condemn the Iranian government’s “repression and violence.”

“To all the women and girls across Iran – know this: We will continue to stand with you in your fight for women, for life, and for freedom,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press.