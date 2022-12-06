ຊາຍແດນຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ແລະຊາຍແດນໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວ ບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ພຽງພໍ ທີ່ຈະຊ່ວຍປ້ອງກັນສະຫະລັດຈາກໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕ່າງໆນາໆ ຮວມທັງສົງຄາມຕ່າງປະເທດ ອີງຕາມການຊັງຊາ ທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍແຈ່ມໃສປານໃດ ໂດຍຫົວໜ້າເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນຂອງສະຫະລັດ.
ໃນການຖະແຫຼງບໍ່ຮອດອາທິດນຶ່ງ ຫລັງຈາກກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ພາຍໃນສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ອອກລະບົບການເຕືອນກ່ຽວກັບການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍແຫ່ງ
ຊາດ ເພາະວ່າຍັງມີ “ບັນຍາກາດການຂົ່ມຂູ່.” [[ https://www.voanews.com/a/officials-us-remains-mired-in-heightened-threat-environment/6857064.html ]] ລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານອາເລີຮັນໂດຣ ມາຢໍກັສ ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ສັດຕູຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະບັນດາຄົນຮ້າຍ ອານມີຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າເຖິງພາຍໃນປະເທດ ໃນທາງທີ່ມາຮອດປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ເຫັນວ່າເປັນໄປບໍ່ໄດ້.
ທ່ານມາຢໍກັສ ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດາແຂກຢູ່ສູນກາງຍຸດທະສາດ ແລະການສຶກສາຕ່າງປະເທດ ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບສົງຄາມຊະນິດໃໝ່ ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດຮັກສາໂດຍຊາຍແດນຫລືການເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍກຳລັງທະຫານ.”
ທ່ານກ່າວເພີ້ມວ່າ “ເທັກໂນໂລຈີສະໄໝໃໝ່ທີ່ເຫັນໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ເສດຖະກິດແລະ ການເມືອງທີ່ບໍ່ທຸ່ນທ່ຽງ ແລະເສດຖະກິດຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ ໄດ້ລຶບລ້າງຊາຍແດນ ແລະເພີ້ມນຳເອົາໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ ແລະບັນຫາທ້າທາຍຕ່າງໆເຂົ້າມາສູ່ບັນດາປະຊາຄົມພວກເຮົາໂດຍກົງ. ຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນປະເທດເຮົາ ໄດ້ປ່ຽນຂະຫຍາຍອອກໄປກັບຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ຊາດ.”
ທ່ານມາຢໍກັສ ໄດ້ຊີ້ໄປຫາການໂຈມຕີທາງໄຊເບີ NotPetya ເມື່ອເດືອນມິຖຸນາ ປີ 2017 ທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ້ມໂດຍຣັດເຊຍຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນ ແຕ່ໄດ້ແຜ່ຂະຫຍາຍ ອອກໄປຢ່າງໄວ ເພື່ອເປັນຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ບັນດາທຸລະກິດໃນທົ່ວຢູໂຣບແລະສະຫະລັດພ້ອມທັງ ບັນດາຜູ້ສະໜອງການປິ່ນປົວສຸຂະພາບຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ເປັນໂຕຢ່າງ.
[[ https://www.voanews.com/a/companies-still-hobbled-from-fearsome-cyberattack-/3924049.html ]]
ແລະໃນຂະນະທີ່ການໂຈມຕີທາງໄຊເບີ NotPetya ອາດບໍ່ແມ່ນຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ສະຫະລັດຢູ່ໃນເປົ້າໝາຍ ແຕ່ບັນດາປະເທດຕ່າງໆຄືຣັດເຊຍ ແລະຈີນ ໄດ້ພາກັນຮຽນຮູ້ບົດຮຽນນີ້ຢ່າງໄວ.
America’s borders – and borders in general – are no longer sufficient to help protect the United States from a variety of evolving threats, including foreign wars, according to a grim assessment by the country’s top Homeland Security official.
Speaking less than a week after the Department of Homeland Security reissued a National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin because of a "persistent threat environment," Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned that U.S. adversaries and criminal actors have leveraged technological advances to reach inside the country in ways that until now have never been possible.
"We face a new kind of warfare, no longer constrained by borders or military maneuvers," Mayorkas told an audience at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
"Ubiquitous cutting-edge technologies, economic and political instability, and our globalized economy, have erased borders and increasingly bring threats and challenges directly into our communities," he added. "Our homeland security has converged with our broader national security."
Mayorkas pointed to the June 2017 NotPetya cyberattack, launched by Russia against Ukraine but which quickly spread to impact businesses across Europe and the U.S., as well as some U.S. health care providers, as an example.
And while the NotPetya attack may not have intentionally put the U.S. in its sights, countries like Russia and China have been quick to learn its lessons.