ຊາຍ​ແດນຂອງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ແລະ​ຊາຍ​ແດນໂດຍທົ່ວ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ພຽງ​ພໍ​ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນສະ​ຫະລັດ​ຈາກ​ໄພ​ຂົ່​ມ​ຂູ່​ຕ່າງໆ​ນາໆ ຮ​ວມ​ທັງ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ຊັງ​ຊາ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຄ່ອຍ​ແຈ່ມ​ໃສປານ​ໃດ ໂດຍ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າທີ່ກະ​ຊວງ​ຮັກສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພພາຍ​ໃນ​ຂອງສະຫະລັດ.

ໃນ​ການ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ບໍ່​ຮອດ​ອາ​ທິດນຶ່ງ ຫລັງ​ຈ​າກກະ​ຊວງ​ຮັກສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ພາຍ​ໃນ​ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້​ອອກລະ​ບົບ​ການ​ເຕືອນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍແຫ່ງ

ຊາດ ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ “ບັນ​ຍາ​ກາດການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່.” [[ https://www.voanews.com/a/officials-us-remains-mired-in-heightened-threat-environment/6857064.html ]] ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ທ່ານ​ອາເລີ​ຮັນ​ໂດ​ຣ ​ມາຢໍ​ກັ​ສ ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ​ສັດ​ຕູ​ຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຄົ​ນ​ຮ້າຍ ອານມີ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ດ້ານ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ເພື່ອ​ເຂົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ໃນ​ທາງ​ທີ່ມາ​ຮອດ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້.

ທ່ານ​ມາ​ຢໍ​ກັ​ສ​ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ແຂກ​ຢູ່​ສູນ​ກາງ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ ແລະ​ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ສົງ​ຄາມຊະ​ນິດ​ໃໝ່ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ໂດຍ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຫລື​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ຍ້າຍ​ກຳ​ລັງທະ​ຫານ.”

​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ວ່າ “ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ໃໝ່ທີ່​ເຫັນ​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດແລະ ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ທຸ່ນ​ທ່ຽງ ແລະ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ໄດ້ລຶບ​ລ້າງ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ແລະ​ເພີ້ມ​ນຳ​ເອົາໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ ແລະບັນ​ຫາ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ຕ່າງໆເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ສູ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມພວກເຮົາ​ໂດຍ​ກົງ. ຄວ​າ​ມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເຮົາ ​ໄດ້ປ່ຽນຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ອອກໄປກັບຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພແຫ່​ຊາດ.”

​ທ່ານມ​າ​ຢໍ​ກັ​ສ ໄດ້​ຊີ້​ໄປ​ຫາການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ໄຊ​ເບີ NotPetya ເມື່ອ​ເດືອນ​ມິ​ຖຸ​ນາ ​ປີ 2017 ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ໂດຍ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຕໍ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແຕ່​ໄດ້ແຜ່​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ຢ່າງ​ໄວ ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່ບັນ​ດາທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ຢູ​ໂຣບແລະ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດພ້ອ​ມທັງ ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້ສະ​ໜອງ​ການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່ເປັນ​ໂຕ​ຢ່າງ.

[[ https://www.voanews.com/a/companies-still-hobbled-from-fearsome-cyberattack-/3924049.html ]]

ແລະ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ໄຊ​ເບີ NotPetya ອ​າດ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຄວາມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ ແຕ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຄື​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ຈີນ ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ຮຽນຮູ້​ບົດ​ຮຽນ​ນີ້ຢ່າງ​ໄວ.

America’s borders – and borders in general – are no longer sufficient to help protect the United States from a variety of evolving threats, including foreign wars, according to a grim assessment by the country’s top Homeland Security official.

Speaking less than a week after the Department of Homeland Security reissued a National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin because of a "persistent threat environment," Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned that U.S. adversaries and criminal actors have leveraged technological advances to reach inside the country in ways that until now have never been possible.

"We face a new kind of warfare, no longer constrained by borders or military maneuvers," Mayorkas told an audience at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

"Ubiquitous cutting-edge technologies, economic and political instability, and our globalized economy, have erased borders and increasingly bring threats and challenges directly into our communities," he added. "Our homeland security has converged with our broader national security."

Mayorkas pointed to the June 2017 NotPetya cyberattack, launched by Russia against Ukraine but which quickly spread to impact businesses across Europe and the U.S., as well as some U.S. health care providers, as an example.

And while the NotPetya attack may not have intentionally put the U.S. in its sights, countries like Russia and China have been quick to learn its lessons.