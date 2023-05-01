ຫົວໜ້າກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນ ສຫລ ປະຕິຍານ ​ຈະດຳເນີນຄະດີຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ໃຫ້ໄວຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ

ຫົວໜ້າກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ໄດ້ປະຕິຍານທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ມີຢູ່ແລ້ວນັ້ນ ເພື່ອດຳເນີນການກັບພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ທີ່ຄາດກັນວ່າ ຈະພະ ຍາຍາມຂ້າມຊາຍແດນທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້ ທີ່ຕິດກັບເມັກຊິໂກ ໂດຍເລີ້ມຕົ້ນໃນວັນທີ 12 ພຶດສະພານີ້. ອັນນັ້ນເປັນເວລາທີ່ ລັດຖະບານທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຍຸຕິການໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍທີ່ເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ເພື່ອເນລະເທດພວກທີ່ເດີນທາງເຂົ້າມາ ໂດຍປາດສະຈາກເອກະສານໄດ້ຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ສຳລັບເຫດຜົນດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນ ທ່ານອາເລຮານໂດຣ ມາຢອຣກາສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ ລາຍການ “Meet the Press” ຂອງໂທລະພາບ NBC ວ່າ ເມື່ອຄອບຄົວທັງຫຼາຍ ເດີນທາງມາຮອດເຂດຊາຍແດນ ພວກເຂົາ “ຈະຖືກດຳເນີນການໂດຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກວດຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ໃນຂັ້ນຕອນການສົ່ງອອກນອກປະເທດ. ຖ້າພວກເຂົາກ່າວອ້າງເພື່ອຂໍການບັນເທົ່າທຸກ ພວກເຮົາຈະພິຈາລະນາຕັດສິນຕາມຂໍ້ອ້າງຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນ.”

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຜົນຂອງຄະດີທີ່ພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຂໍຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດຕໍ່ໄປ ອາດຖືກແກ້ໄຂພາຍໃນ “ສອງສາມວັນ ຫຼື ສອງສາມອາທິດ. ມັນບໍ່ຕ້ອງໃຊ້ເວລາເປັນເດືອນໆ ແລະຫຼາຍເດືອນ” ແລະຈະໄດ້ຖືກຮັບຟັງໂດຍບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກວດຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ກ່ອນຄະດີຂອງພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ມີຢູ່ແລ້ວ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 2 ລ້ານຄະດີ ທີ່ລໍຖ້າການຕັດສິນຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຖ້າເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ປົກຄອງມານຳ ຜູ້ທີ່ເດີນທາງມາຮອດຊາຍແດນ “ພວກເຮົາປະຕິບັດຕາມກົດໝານ ແລະກົດໝາຍກຳນົດໃຫ້ ທີ່ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຮັບເບິ່ງແຍງເດັກນ້ອຍຜູ້ນັ້ນ ແລະພວກເຮົາມີເວລາພາຍໃນ 72 ຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ ຈະເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍເດັກນ້ອຍຜູ້ນັ້ນ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ປົກຄອງມານຳ ໄປຍັງກະຊວງສາທາລະ ນະສຸກ ແລະບໍລິການມະນຸດ.”

The U.S. Homeland Security chief Sunday pledged to use existing U.S. immigration laws to process thousands of migrants expected to try to cross its southwestern border with Mexico starting May 12. That is when President Joe Biden’s administration ends its use of a law linked to the coronavirus pandemic to quickly expel undocumented arrivals for health reasons.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told NBC’s “Meet the Press” show that when families arrive at the border, they “will be placed in immigration enforcement proceedings, removal proceedings. If they make a claim for relief, we will adjudicate that claim for relief swiftly.”

He said the outcome of the cases of the migrants seeking to remain in the United States could be resolved in “days or weeks. It is not going to [require] months and months,” and would be heard by immigration officials ahead of the backlog of 2 million existing immigration cases waiting to be settled in the U.S.

Mayorkas said if an unaccompanied child arrives at the border, “We follow the law and the law provides that we take custody of that child and we have 72 hours within which to transfer that child, that unaccompanied child, to the Department of Health and Human Services.”