ຫົວໜ້າກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນ ກ່າວວ່າ ບໍ່ມີການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຂອງພວກຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ ຢູ່ຊາຍແດນເມັກຊິໂກ

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານອາເລຮານໂດຣ ມາຢອກກາສ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ວ່າ ຈຳນວນຂອງພວກຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມຂ້າມຊາຍແດນເຂົ້າມາໃນສະຫະລັດ ຈາກເມັກຊິໂກ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ກົດລະບຽບການຂ້າມແດນເຂົ້າປະເທດ ໄດ້ຖືກປ່ຽນແປງ ເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງເກືອບເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ ແຕ່ວ່າມັນ “ໄວເກີນໄປ” ທີ່ຈະຮູ້ໄດ້ວ່າ ການລັ່ງໄຫລເຂົ້າມາຂອງພວກຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານເຖິງຈຸດສູງສຸດແລ້ວ ຫຼືບໍ່.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກວດຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຄາດການໄວ້ວ່າ ຈຳນວນຂອງພວກຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ ທີ່ຍ່າງຂ້າມຊາຍແດນເຂົ້າມາຈະສູງຂຶ້ນ ເມື່ອຕົນຍຸຕິນະ ໂຍບາຍໄລຍະສາມປີຜ່ານມາ ໃນຕອນເດິກວັນພະຫັດຜ່ານມາ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ສົ່ງພວກຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານກັບຄືນໄປຍັງເມັກຊິໂກຢ່າງອັດໂຕໂນມັດ ບົນພື້ນ ຖານຄວາມຍ້ານກົວໃນການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນານັ້ນ.

ດຽວນີ້ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຮັບຮອງເອົາລະບົບທີ່ບັງຄັບພວກຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ ໃຫ້ໄປຂໍການລີ້ໄພຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະເດີນທາງມາຮອດເຂດຊາຍແດນ ໂດຍຜ່ານທາງລະບົບອິນເຕີເນັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກພິສູດໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຢ່າງບໍ່ເຕັມສ່ວນ ຫຼື ຢູ່ທີ່ສູນກາງອົບພະຍົບໃນປະເທດອື່ນໆ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເດີນທາງຜ່ານເພື່ອໄປຍັງສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານມາຢອກກາສ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ລາຍການ “State of the Union” ຂອງອົງ ການຂ່າວ CNN ວ່າ ພວກຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານປະມານ 10,000 ຄົນ ຕໍ່ມື້ ໄດ້ຂ້າມຊາຍແດນ ກ່ອນໜ້າການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງກົດລະບຽບ ແລະໃນຫຼາຍໆກໍລະນີ ກໍໄດ້ຖືກຂັບໄລ່ອອກໄປຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ. ແຕ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຊາຍແດນ ໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບພວກຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານພຽງ 6,300 ຄົນໃນວັນສຸກ ແລະ 4,200 ຄົນໃນວັນເສົາ​ແລ້ວນີ້.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday that the number of migrants trying to cross into the United States from Mexico since border entry rules were changed late last week has dropped nearly in half but that it was “too early” to know whether the surge in migration has peaked.

U.S. immigration officials had been expecting a huge surge in the number of migrants walking across the border when it ended a three-year policy late Thursday that called for the automatic expulsion back to Mexico based on fears of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the U.S. has adopted a system requiring migrants to seek U.S. asylum before arriving at the border, either through an internet connection that has proved less than fully reliable or at migration centers in other countries they have passed through to get to the U.S.

Mayorkas told CNN’s “State of the Union” show that about 10,000 migrants a day had been crossing the border before the rule change, and in many cases were quickly expelled. But he said border agents only encountered 6,300 on Friday and 4,200 on Saturday.