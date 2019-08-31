ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ​ເຕືອນ​ພວກ​ໃຊ້​ຢາ​ສູບ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ ຫຼື e-cigarettes ໃຫ້​

ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາຄືນ​ອີກ​ເຖິງການ​ຕິດ​ນິ​ໄສສູບ​ຢາ​ສູບ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ, ໂດຍ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳເຫັນວ່າ​ມີການ​ເພີ້ມ

​ຂອງຈຳ​ນວນຄວາມເຈັບ​ປ່ວຍທີ່​ເປັນ​ໂຣກ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ຫາຍ​ໃຈ ​ທີ່ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ກັບ​ການ

ກະ​ທຳ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ສູນ​ກາງປ້ອງ​ກັນແລະຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ (CDC) ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ

ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ສືບ​ສວນກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ຂອງຄົນ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ປອດ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ 215 ຄົນທີ່​ອາດກ່ຽວ

​ພັນ​ກັບ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ຢາ​ສູບ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ສາ​ເຫດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ປ່ວຍ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຊາບກັນ​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງ​ເທື່ອ ແຕ່

​ກໍໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ວ່າ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບາງ​ລາຍໃນນັ້ນ ມີພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຈັບ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນຢາ​

ສູບ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າທີ່​ບັນ​ຈຸທາດ THC ທີ່​ມີ​ເຊື້ອຢູ່​ໃຍກັນ​ຊາທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ສະ​ໝອງ​ປັ່ນ​ປ່ວນ​.

ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ຄົນ​ເຈັບ​ລອດ​ພົ້ນ​ຈ​າກ​ພ​ະ​ຍາດ​ລຶກ​ລັບອັນນີ້ ແຕ່ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ໃນ​ອາ

​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ມີ​ການ​ຕາຍ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ໄດ້​ລ​າຍ​ງານວ່າ ຍ້ອນເປັນ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

CDC ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ຊົນບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຊື້ຜະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນ​ຢາ​ສູບປ່ອຍ​ອາຍ​ຄວັນຢູ່​ຕາມ

​ຖະ​ໜົນ ແລະ​ຫລີກລ່ຽງການ​ເຕີມ​ເຊື້ອ THC ເຂົ້າ​ໃສ່ມັນ.

ອົງ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “CDC ໄດ້ແນ​ນຳ​ວ່າ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ການ​ສື​ບ​ສວນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ໄປ​ຢູ່​

ນັ້ນ ຊາວອ​າ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ຢາ​ສູບ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ ແລະ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ກ່ຽວກັບ ​ເລື້ອງສະ

​ເພະ​ເຈາະ​ຈົງ ການ​ສ່ຽງ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ເຈັບ​ປ່ວຍເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ ສົ​ມ​ຄວນ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ຢ້ຳ​ຢັ້ງ​ຈາກ​ການ

​ໃຊ້​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ຄວນ​ຊື້​ມາ​ສູບ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຖະ​ໜົນ ຫຼື​ດັດ​ແປງ​ຢາ​ສູບ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ ຫຼື​ເພີ້ມ

ເຕີມເຊື້ອ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ໂດຍ​ໂຮງງ​ານ​ຜະ​ລິດ.”

ຢາ​ສູບ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ ຫຼື E-cigarettes ໄດ້​ມີ​ໃຊ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ກວ່າ​ນຶ່ງ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ແລ້ວ

. ມັນ​ໄດ້​ຜົນ ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ ໂດຍ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ທ່ານ​ໄຟ​ໄຟ​ເພື່ອ​ເຮັດ​ຄວາມ​ຮ້ອນ​ໃສ່​ນ້ຳເຊື້ອ​ນິ​ໂກ​

ຕີນ ແລະ​ປ່ຽນ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ການ​ຫາຍ​ໃຈ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປທີ່​ອອກ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ຄວັນ.



U.S. health officials are warning users of e-cigarettes to reconsider their habit of vaping, noting a rise in the number of respiratory illnesses linked to the practice.



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday that they are investigating 215 cases of a serious lung disease possibly related to the use of e-cigarettes.



Officials say the cause of the illnesses are not yet known, but noted that in some of the cases, patients used e-cigarette products that contain THC, the mind-altering substance in marijuana.



Most of the patients have recovered from the mysterious illness, however last week the first death was reported from the disease.



The CDC warned the public not to buy vaping products off the street and to avoid adding substances like THC.



"CDC recommends that, while the investigation is ongoing, Americans who use e-cigarettes and are concerned about these specific, potential risks of illness should consider refraining from their use, and should not buy them off the street or modify them or add substances in ways not intended by the manufacturer," the agency said.



E-cigarettes have been available in the United States for over a decade. They work, in general, by using a battery to heat a liquid nicotine solution and turn it into an inhalable vapor.