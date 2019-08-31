ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາທາລະນະສຸກເຕືອນພວກໃຊ້ຢາສູບໄຟຟ້າ ຫຼື e-cigarettes ໃຫ້
ພິຈາລະນາຄືນອີກເຖິງການຕິດນິໄສສູບຢາສູບໄຟຟ້າ, ໂດຍໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນວ່າມີການເພີ້ມ
ຂອງຈຳນວນຄວາມເຈັບປ່ວຍທີ່ເປັນໂຣກກ່ຽວກັບການຫາຍໃຈ ທີ່ເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບການ
ກະທຳດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ສູນກາງປ້ອງກັນແລະຄວບຄຸມພະຍາດສະຫະລັດ (CDC) ກ່າວໃນວັນສຸກ ວານນີ້ວ່າ
ເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳລັງສືບສວນກໍລະນີຂອງຄົນພະຍາດປອດຮ້າຍແຮງ 215 ຄົນທີ່ອາດກ່ຽວ
ພັນກັບການໃຊ້ຢາສູບໄຟຟ້າ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າສາເຫດຂອງການປ່ວຍຍັງບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ຊາບກັນຈະແຈ້ງເທື່ອ ແຕ່
ກໍໄດ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດວ່າ ຢູ່ໃນບາງລາຍໃນນັ້ນ ມີພວກຄົນເຈັບໄດ້ໃຊ້ຜະລິດຕະພັນຢາ
ສູບໄຟຟ້າທີ່ບັນຈຸທາດ THC ທີ່ມີເຊື້ອຢູ່ໃຍກັນຊາທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ສະໝອງປັ່ນປ່ວນ.
ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຄົນເຈັບລອດພົ້ນຈາກພະຍາດລຶກລັບອັນນີ້ ແຕ່ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍດີ ໃນອາ
ທິດແລ້ວນີ້ມີການຕາຍເທື່ອທຳອິດໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ຍ້ອນເປັນພະຍາດດັ່ງກ່າວ.
CDC ໄດ້ເຕືອນສາທາລະນະຊົນບໍ່ໃຫ້ຊື້ຜະລິດຕະພັນຢາສູບປ່ອຍອາຍຄວັນຢູ່ຕາມ
ຖະໜົນ ແລະຫລີກລ່ຽງການເຕີມເຊື້ອ THC ເຂົ້າໃສ່ມັນ.
ອົງການກ່າວວ່າ “CDC ໄດ້ແນນຳວ່າ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການສືບສວນກຳລັງດຳເນີນໄປຢູ່
ນັ້ນ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຜູ້ທີ່ໃຊ້ຢາສູບໄຟຟ້າ ແລະມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງກ່ຽວກັບ ເລື້ອງສະ
ເພະເຈາະຈົງ ການສ່ຽງຕໍ່ການເຈັບປ່ວຍເຫລົ່ານີ້ ສົມຄວນພິຈາລະນາຢ້ຳຢັ້ງຈາກການ
ໃຊ້ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະບໍ່ຄວນຊື້ມາສູບຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນ ຫຼືດັດແປງຢາສູບເຫລົ່ານີ້ ຫຼືເພີ້ມ
ເຕີມເຊື້ອຢາເສບຕິດທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຕັ້ງໃຈໂດຍໂຮງງານຜະລິດ.”
ຢາສູບໄຟຟ້າ ຫຼື E-cigarettes ໄດ້ມີໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດມາໄດ້ກວ່ານຶ່ງທົດສະວັດແລ້ວ
. ມັນໄດ້ຜົນ ໃນທົ່ວໄປ ໂດຍການໃຊ້ທ່ານໄຟໄຟເພື່ອເຮັດຄວາມຮ້ອນໃສ່ນ້ຳເຊື້ອນິໂກ
ຕີນ ແລະປ່ຽນເຂົ້າສູ່ການຫາຍໃຈເຂົ້າໄປທີ່ອອກມາເປັນຄວັນ.
U.S. health officials are warning users of e-cigarettes to reconsider their habit of vaping, noting a rise in the number of respiratory illnesses linked to the practice.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday that they are investigating 215 cases of a serious lung disease possibly related to the use of e-cigarettes.
Officials say the cause of the illnesses are not yet known, but noted that in some of the cases, patients used e-cigarette products that contain THC, the mind-altering substance in marijuana.
Most of the patients have recovered from the mysterious illness, however last week the first death was reported from the disease.
The CDC warned the public not to buy vaping products off the street and to avoid adding substances like THC.
"CDC recommends that, while the investigation is ongoing, Americans who use e-cigarettes and are concerned about these specific, potential risks of illness should consider refraining from their use, and should not buy them off the street or modify them or add substances in ways not intended by the manufacturer," the agency said.
E-cigarettes have been available in the United States for over a decade. They work, in general, by using a battery to heat a liquid nicotine solution and turn it into an inhalable vapor.