ທ່ານ ດຣ ໂຣເບີດ ອາ ເຣດຟຽວ (Robert R. Redfield) ອໍານວຍການສູນ

ຄວບຄຸມ ແລະປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຫລື CDC ໄດ້ພົບກັບ ທ່ານ

ຮສ. ດຣ. ບຸນກອງ ສີຫາວົງ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ແລະເຈົ້າ

ໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສຄົນອື່ນໆ ເພື່ອປຶກສາຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບການຮ່ວມມຶືດ້ານສາທາລະ

ນະສຸກລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດກັບ ສປປ ລາວ ທີ່ພວມສືບຕໍ່ ແລະຂະຫຍາຍຕົວ

ຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ສູນ CDC ສະຫະລັດກຳ​ລັງ​ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າສາທາ

ລະນະສຸກຂອງລາວ ໃນບັນດາໂຄງການຮ່ວມມືຕ້ານ ແລະສະກັດກັ້ນໄພ

ຂົ່ມຂູ່ຈາກພະຍາດທີ່ກໍາລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃໝ່ ເຊິ່ງລວມທັງພະຍາດ

ໄຂ້ຫວັດສັດປີກ ແລະ ໄຂ້ຫວັດໃຫຍ່ສາຍພັນໃໝ່, ການຕ້ານ​ຕໍ່ຢາຂອງໄຂ້

ມາເລເຣຍ, ໄຂ້ເລືອດອອກ ແລະ HIV ຫລື ໂຣກ​ເອດ​ສ໌.

ວ່າການເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດ ປະຈໍາ ສປປ ລາວ, ທ່ານ ຄໍລິນ ຄຼອສບີ

ກ່າວວ່າ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະສະຫະລັດໄດ້ຮ່ວມມືກັນຢ່າງສະໝໍ່າສະເໝີ ໃນການຈັດ

ການຝຶກອົບຮົມຕ່າງໆ ທາງດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກ ແລະວຽກງານດ້ານການປ້ອງ

ກັນພະຍາດ, ເຝົ້າລະວັງ ແລະຕອບ​ໂຕ້ຕໍ່ພະຍາດ, ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງປະຊາຊົນລາວ ແລະສະຫະລັດ. ນອກຈາກນັ້ນ, ສະຫະລັດຍັງຮ່ວມ

ມືກັບ ລັດຖະບານ ແລະປະຊາຊົນລາວໃນໂຄງການສາທາລະນະສຸກຫລາຍ​ໂຄງ​

ການ ເພື່ອສົ່ງເສີມດ້ານໂພຊະນາການ, ນໍ້າ​ສະ​ອາດ, ວິດຖ່າຍ ແລະສຸຂະອານາໄມ, ສຸຂະພາບແມ່ ແລະເດັກ, ສະໜັບສະໜູນຄົນພິການ ແລະໂຄງການອາຫານສຳລັບ

ໂຮງຮຽນ ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນໂຄງການທີ່ນໍາຜົນປະໂຫຍດມາສູ່ບັນດາຄອບຄົວທົ່ວໄປຢູ່ສປປ

ລາວ.

ການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງທ່ານ ດຣ ໂຣເບີດ ແມ່ນປະກອບດ້ວຍຫ້ອງວິ​ເຄາະ​ການ​ແພດ

ແລະ ຫ້ອງການສາທາລະນະສຸກຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອເບິ່ງໂຄງການຝຶກອົບຮົມທີ່ສະໜັບ

ສະໜູນໂດຍລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ຈັດຂຶ້ນໃຫ້ສໍາລັບວິຊາການດ້ານສາທາລະ

ນະສຸກ. ທ່ານໄດ້ຢ້ຽມຢາມໂຄງການສັກຢາກັນພະຍາດແຫ່ງຊາດ ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນສູນ

ເກັບມ້ຽນ ແລະຈໍາໜ່າຍວັກຊິນທັງໝົດໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ເພື່ອຮຽນຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບການ

ລົງທຶນຂອງ CDC ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ປັບປຸງການຈັດສົ່ງ​ຢາວັກຊິນ ແລະການກຽມພ້ອມຕອບ​ໂຕ້ພະຍາດລະບາດຢູ່ລາວ. ການນໍາໃຊ້ຢາວັກຊິນຕ້ານພະຍາດໄຂ້ຫວັດສັດປີກ ເປັນເວລາດົນນານ ໄດ້ເປັນພື້ນຖານຂອງໂຄງການດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກ ເພື່ອ

ປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດໄຂ້ຫວັດສັດປີກຕາມລະດູການແລະແມ່ນພາກສ່ວນສໍາຄັນຂອງ

ການຕອບໂຕ້ພະຍາດລະບາດ. ນອກຈາກນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ດຣ ໂຣເບີດ ຍັງໄດ້ສົນທະ

ນາກ່ຽວກັບໂຄງການ “ສຸຂະພາບໜຶ່ງດຽວ” ຢູ່ທີ່ຫ້ອງວິ​ເຄາະ​ການ​ແພດແຫ່ງຊາດ ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນແນວຄວາມຄິດຂອງ CDC ທີ່ເນັ້ນຢ້ຳ​ເຖິງການເຊື່ອມໂຍງ​ກັນລະຫວ່າງ

ສຸຂະພາບຂອງປະຊາຊົນ, ສັດ ແລະ ສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ.

ທັງສອງຝ່າຍສົນທະນາກ່ຽວກັບກອງປະຊຸມລະດັບລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງວຽກ​ງານ

ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງດ້ານສຸຂະພາບໂລກຄັ້ງທີ 5 (the Global Health Security

Agenda (GHSA) ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນໂຄງການລິເລີ່ມໂດຍ ທ່ານ ອີຣິກ ຮາແກນ, ຮອງ

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ມາຢ້ຽມຢາມ ສປປ ລາວ

ໃນວັນທີ 9 ພະຈິກ. GHSA ແມ່ນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມລະດັບສາກົນ ໃນການສ້າງ

ຄວາມອາດສາມາດໃຫ້ບັນດາປະເທດເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ໂລກ ມີຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະ

ປາດສະຈາກໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂອງພະຍາດຊຶມເຊື້ອ ແລະຍົກລະດັບຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງດ້ານ

ສຸຂະພາບໂລກ ໃຫ້ກາຍເປັນບູ​ລິມະສິດແຫ່ງຊາດ ແລະສາກົນ. ເມື່ອມໍ່ໆ​ມານີ້, ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ຕົກລົງໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ 150 ລ້ານໂດລາ ແກ່ GHSA.

ໃນການຢ້ຽມຢາມລະດັບສູງຄັ້ງນີ້ ແລະ ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງສະຫະລັດ

ຕໍ່ຂະແໜງສາທາລະນະສຸກຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນໃນທາງ​ຍຸດ

ທະສາດ ອິນໂດ-ປາຊິຟິກ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະໄດ້ປະກອບສ່ວນຊ່ວຍ​ເພີ້ມ

ຄວາມຊຳນິຊໍານານ ແລະການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງໃຫ້ຂະແໜງ

ສາທາລະນະສຸກ ຂອງບັນດາຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານໃນທົ່ວພາກພື້ນ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert R. Redfield, MD, met with Minister of Health Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bounkong Syhavong and other senior health officials to discuss the ongoing, broad cooperation between the United States and Lao PDR in the health sector. U.S. CDC currently works with Lao health authorities on joint programs to combat emerging and re-emerging disease threats, including Avian Influenza and influenza viruses, artemisinin-resistant malaria, and HIV/AIDS.

“Laos and the United States frequently partner together to conduct joint training in the health sector, and to work on disease prevention, surveillance and response, efforts that protect the people of Laos and the United States,” said U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to the Lao PDR Colin Crosby. “In addition, the U.S. also partners with the Lao government and people on a wide range of health-related programs to promote nutrition, water sanitation and hygiene, maternal and child health, support for people living with disabilities, and school feeding; programs which bring direct benefits to families across Laos.”

Dr. Redfield’s visit included tours of Lao laboratories and health offices where the U.S. Government supports training programs for public health professionals. He visited the National Immunization Program, which is the storage and distribution center for all vaccines in Laos to learn how CDC investments have improved overall vaccine delivery, and pandemic preparedness, in Laos. Use of influenza vaccines has long been the foundation for public health programs to prevent seasonal influenza, and a major feature of pandemic response. In addition, Dr. Redfield discussed “One Health” at the National Animal Health Laboratory, a CDC-promoted concept that emphasizes the connections between the health of people along with that of animals and the environment.

The two sides continued discussions related to the Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA) that were initiated by U.S. Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary Eric D. Hargan during his November 9 visit to Laos. GHSA is a worldwide effort to help build countries’ capacity to help create a world safe and secure from infectious disease threats and elevate global health security as a national and global priority. The United States recently pledged an additional $150 million to support the GHSA.

These high-level visits, and U.S. support for public health in Laos, are important aspects of the Indo-Pacific Strategy, which aims to contribute U.S. expertise, technology, and assistance to strengthen public health capabilities among partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region.