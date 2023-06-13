ສະຫະລັດ ໂຈະການນັດໝາຍທາງອອນລາຍ ຢູ່ບໍລິເວນຊາຍແດນລັດເທັກຊັສ ລຸນຫຼັງມີການແຈ້ງເຕືອນ ກ່ຽວກັບການບັງຄັບຕໍ່ຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບ

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ໂຈະການນັດໝາຍຜ່ານທາງແອັບໂທລະສັບມືຖື ເພື່ອຮັບເອົາຜູ້ຂໍລີ້ໄພ ຢູ່ທີ່ບໍລິເວນຊາຍແດນລັດເທັກຊັສ ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນໄດ້ເຕືອນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງສະຫະລັດວ່າ ຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບຖືກບີບບັງຄັບຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ພາສີ ແລະປ້ອງກັນຊາຍແດນບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງຄືສາເຫດທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຕັດສິນໃຈຢຸດການນັດໝາຍໂດຍຜ່ານແອັບ CBP One ໃນທັນທີ ເພື່ອຜ່ານຊາຍແດນໃນເມືອງລາເຣໂດ (Laredo), ລັດເທັກຊັສ. ການປ່ຽນແປງ ມີຜົນ​ບັງ​ຄັບ ໃນວັນທີ 3 ມິຖຸນາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບບອກກັບອົງການຂ່າວ AP ວ່າ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກວດກາຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຂອງເມັກຊິໂກ ໃນເມືອງນູເອໂວ ລາເຣໂດ (Nuevo Laredo) ທີ່​ກົງ​ກັນຂ້າມຊາຍແດນ​ລັດເທັກຊັສ ໄດ້ຢຶດເອົາເອກະສານການເດີນທາງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ​ເພື່ອບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄປທັນຕາມກໍານົດການນັດໝາຍເພື່ອຂໍລີ້ໄພ ຖ້າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຫາກບໍ່ຈ່າຍເງິນໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.

Texas (AP) — U.S. authorities have halted mobile app appointments to admit asylum-seekers at a Texas border crossing after advocates warned U.S. authorities that migrants are being extorted there. Customs and Border Protection has not said what prompted the decision to stop scheduling appointments via the CBP One app for the crossing in Laredo, Texas. The change went into effect June 3. Migrants told The Associated Press that Mexican immigration officials across the Texas border in Nuevo Laredo took their travel documents. They say the officials threatened to make them miss their scheduled asylum appointments if they did not pay them.