ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

logo-print
ພາສາຕ່າງໆ
ກ່ອນ ຕໍ່ໄປ
Breaking News
ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ ໝ​າຍ​ຈັບ ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ ອີ​ຣ່ານ

ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ນໍ້​າ​ມັນ​ອີ​ຣ່ານເກ​ຣກ​ສ໌ (Grace) 1 ຢູ່ນອກຝັ່ງ​ທະ​ ເລ​ ຂອງ​​ເກາະຈີ​ບ​ຣາ​ລ​ຕາ (Gibraltar) ທີ່​ເປັນ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ພົ້ນ​ທະ​ເລ​ຂອງ​ອັງ​ກິດ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ມີ​ໝາຍ​ຈັບ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ຍຶດ​ເອົາ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ
​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ທີ່​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ທ່າມ​ກາງການປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ທູດ ນອກ
​ຝັ່ງ​ທະ​ເລ​ຂອງເກາະຈີ​ບ​ຣາ​ລ​ຕາ (Gibraltar) ທີ່​ເປັນ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ພົ້ນ​ທະ​ເລ​ຂອງ​ອັງ​ກິດ.

ເອກ​ກະ​ສ​ານ​ຂອງ​ສານ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ນຳ​ອອກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ ໂດຍ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​
ຂອງ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນວ່າ ສານ​ໄດ້​
ອອກໝາຍ​ຈັບ ​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້ຍຶດ​ເອົາ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນລຳ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຊ່ອງ​ທາງ​ເພື່ອເຂົ້າ​ຄວບ​ຄຸ​ມກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ນໍ້​າ​ມັນ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ
ເກ​ຣກ​ສ໌ (Grace) 1 ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ ​ໃນ​ມູນ​ຄ່າ 995,000 ພັນ​ໂດ​ລາ ໃນ​ຖານ​ທີ່​
ວ່າ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລຳ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພິ​ທັກປະ​ຕິ​ວັດອິສລາ​ມ ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣັກ ຊຶ່ງ​
ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້​ລະ​ບຸ​ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ອົງ​ການ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ.

ສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ເກາະຈີ​ບ​ຣາ​ລ​ຕາ (Gibraltar) ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ຜ່ານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ກຳ​
ປັ່ນ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນສາ​ມາດ​ຖືກ​ປ່ອຍ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາບໍ່​ດົນພໍ​ເທົ່າ​ໃດຫລັງ ຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະ
​ລັດ ໄດ້ເລີ້​ມ​ຄວາມພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມທາງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ເທື່ອ​ໃໝ່ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ກັກ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນລຳ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ນາ​
ທີ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍນັ້ນ.

ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນຂອງ​ສານ ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຍັງ
ຈອດຢູ່ນອກ​ຝັ່ງ​ຂອງ​ ເກາະຈີ​ບ​ຣາ​ລ​ຕາ (Gibraltar) ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້.

ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ກັບ​ຕັນ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ (AP) ໃນ​ວັນ​
ສຸກວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ກັບ​ຕັນ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນທີ່​ເປັນ​ຄົນອິນ​ເດຍ ບໍ່​ຕ້ອງ​ກາ​ນທີ່​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຄວບ​ຄຸ​ມ​ກຳ​
ປັ່ນອີກ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ.


The U.S. government says it has a warrant to seize an Iranian supertanker caught in a diplomatic standoff off the coast of the British overseas territory Gibraltar.

A court document released Friday by the U.S. attorney's office in Washington shows the court has issued a warrant to seize the vessel.

The United States is seeking to take control of the Iranian oil tanker Grace 1, along with the oil it carries and $995,000 on the grounds on that the ship has links to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard, which the U.S. has designated a terrorist organization.

The Supreme Court in Gibraltar ruled Thursday that the tanker can be released from detention, shortly after the United States had launched a last-minute legal bid to hold it.

However, despite the ruling, the tanker remained off the coast of Gibraltar on Friday.

A lawyer for the ship's captain told the Associated Press on Friday the ship's Indian captain no longer wants to maintain command of the vessel.

ທ່ານອາດຈະມັກເລື້ອງນີ້ຄືກັນ

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG