ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ມີ​ໝາຍ​ຈັບ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ຍຶດ​ເອົາ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ

​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ທີ່​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ທ່າມ​ກາງການປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ທູດ ນອກ

​ຝັ່ງ​ທະ​ເລ​ຂອງເກາະຈີ​ບ​ຣາ​ລ​ຕາ (Gibraltar) ທີ່​ເປັນ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ພົ້ນ​ທະ​ເລ​ຂອງ​ອັງ​ກິດ.

ເອກ​ກະ​ສ​ານ​ຂອງ​ສານ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ນຳ​ອອກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ ໂດຍ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​

ຂອງ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນວ່າ ສານ​ໄດ້​

ອອກໝາຍ​ຈັບ ​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້ຍຶດ​ເອົາ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນລຳ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຊ່ອງ​ທາງ​ເພື່ອເຂົ້າ​ຄວບ​ຄຸ​ມກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ນໍ້​າ​ມັນ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ

ເກ​ຣກ​ສ໌ (Grace) 1 ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ ​ໃນ​ມູນ​ຄ່າ 995,000 ພັນ​ໂດ​ລາ ໃນ​ຖານ​ທີ່​

ວ່າ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລຳ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພິ​ທັກປະ​ຕິ​ວັດອິສລາ​ມ ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣັກ ຊຶ່ງ​

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້​ລະ​ບຸ​ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ອົງ​ການ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ.

ສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ເກາະຈີ​ບ​ຣາ​ລ​ຕາ (Gibraltar) ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ຜ່ານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ກຳ​

ປັ່ນ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນສາ​ມາດ​ຖືກ​ປ່ອຍ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາບໍ່​ດົນພໍ​ເທົ່າ​ໃດຫລັງ ຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະ

​ລັດ ໄດ້ເລີ້​ມ​ຄວາມພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມທາງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ເທື່ອ​ໃໝ່ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ກັກ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນລຳ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ນາ​

ທີ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍນັ້ນ.

ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນຂອງ​ສານ ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຍັງ

ຈອດຢູ່ນອກ​ຝັ່ງ​ຂອງ​ ເກາະຈີ​ບ​ຣາ​ລ​ຕາ (Gibraltar) ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້.

ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ກັບ​ຕັນ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ (AP) ໃນ​ວັນ​

ສຸກວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ກັບ​ຕັນ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນທີ່​ເປັນ​ຄົນອິນ​ເດຍ ບໍ່​ຕ້ອງ​ກາ​ນທີ່​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຄວບ​ຄຸ​ມ​ກຳ​

ປັ່ນອີກ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ.



The U.S. government says it has a warrant to seize an Iranian supertanker caught in a diplomatic standoff off the coast of the British overseas territory Gibraltar.



A court document released Friday by the U.S. attorney's office in Washington shows the court has issued a warrant to seize the vessel.



The United States is seeking to take control of the Iranian oil tanker Grace 1, along with the oil it carries and $995,000 on the grounds on that the ship has links to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard, which the U.S. has designated a terrorist organization.



The Supreme Court in Gibraltar ruled Thursday that the tanker can be released from detention, shortly after the United States had launched a last-minute legal bid to hold it.



However, despite the ruling, the tanker remained off the coast of Gibraltar on Friday.



A lawyer for the ship's captain told the Associated Press on Friday the ship's Indian captain no longer wants to maintain command of the vessel.