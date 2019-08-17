ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນມີໝາຍຈັບເພື່ອໃຫ້ຍຶດເອົາກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກນ້ຳມັນ
ຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຂອງອີຣ່ານ ທີ່ຕົກຢູ່ທ່າມກາງການປະເຊີນໜ້າທາງດ້ານການທູດ ນອກ
ຝັ່ງທະເລຂອງເກາະຈີບຣາລຕາ (Gibraltar) ທີ່ເປັນດິນແດນພົ້ນທະເລຂອງອັງກິດ.
ເອກກະສານຂອງສານສະບັບນຶ່ງທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ໂດຍຫ້ອງການ
ຂອງໄອຍະການສະຫະລັດ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ສານໄດ້
ອອກໝາຍຈັບ ສັ່ງໃຫ້ຍຶດເອົາກຳປັ່ນລຳດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ສະຫະລັດກຳລັງຊອກຫາຊ່ອງທາງເພື່ອເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກນໍ້າມັນອີຣ່ານ
ເກຣກສ໌ (Grace) 1 ພ້ອມດ້ວຍນ້ຳມັນ ໃນມູນຄ່າ 995,000 ພັນໂດລາ ໃນຖານທີ່
ວ່າກຳປັ່ນລຳດັ່ງກ່າວ ມີຄວາມສຳພັນກັບກຳລັງພິທັກປະຕິວັດອິສລາມ ຂອງອີຣັກ ຊຶ່ງ
ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ລະບຸວ່າ ເປັນອົງການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.
ສານສູງສຸດໃນເກາະຈີບຣາລຕາ (Gibraltar) ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃນວັນພະຫັດຜ່ານນີ້ວ່າ ກຳ
ປັ່ນບັນທຸກນ້ຳມັນສາມາດຖືກປ່ອຍໄປໄດ້ ໃນເວລາບໍ່ດົນພໍເທົ່າໃດຫລັງ ຈາກສະຫະ
ລັດ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທາງກົດໝາຍເທື່ອໃໝ່ ທີ່ຈະກັກກຳປັ່ນລຳນີ້ ໃນນາ
ທີສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ.
ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍດີ ເຖິງແມ່ນມີການຕັດສິນຂອງສານ ກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກນ້ຳມັນດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງ
ຈອດຢູ່ນອກຝັ່ງຂອງ ເກາະຈີບຣາລຕາ (Gibraltar) ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້.
ທະນາຍຄວາມຄົນນຶ່ງຂອງກັບຕັນກຳປັ່ນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ (AP) ໃນວັນ
ສຸກວານນີ້ວ່າ ກັບຕັນກຳປັ່ນທີ່ເປັນຄົນອິນເດຍ ບໍ່ຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະເປັນຜູ້ຄວບຄຸມກຳ
ປັ່ນອີກຕໍ່ໄປແລ້ວ.
The U.S. government says it has a warrant to seize an Iranian supertanker caught in a diplomatic standoff off the coast of the British overseas territory Gibraltar.
A court document released Friday by the U.S. attorney's office in Washington shows the court has issued a warrant to seize the vessel.
The United States is seeking to take control of the Iranian oil tanker Grace 1, along with the oil it carries and $995,000 on the grounds on that the ship has links to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard, which the U.S. has designated a terrorist organization.
The Supreme Court in Gibraltar ruled Thursday that the tanker can be released from detention, shortly after the United States had launched a last-minute legal bid to hold it.
However, despite the ruling, the tanker remained off the coast of Gibraltar on Friday.
A lawyer for the ship's captain told the Associated Press on Friday the ship's Indian captain no longer wants to maintain command of the vessel.