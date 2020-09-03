ໜີ້ສິນຂອງລັດຖະບານ ສະຫະລັດ ມີປະມານເທົ່າກັບ ເສດຖະກິດຂອງຕົນ ໃນປີນີ້ ແລະປີໜ້າ

ຈຳນວນໜີ້ສິນຂອງລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ພາຍໃນທ້າຍປີ 2020 ຈະມີຢູ່ປະມານເທົ່າກັບຂະໜາດເສດຖະກິດຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ແລະມັນກໍຈະລື່ນຂະໜາດຂອງເສດ ຖະກິດນັ້ນໄປອີກໃນປີ 2021 ອີງຕາມສຳນັກງານງົບປະມານຂອງລັດຖະສະພາ ຫຼື CBO ທີ່ີມີຄະນະກຳມະການມາຈາກທັງສອງພັກການເມືອງ ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດວານີ້.

ສຳນັກງານ CBO ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມບໍ່ສົມດຸນດ້ານງົບປະມານ ແມ່ນບໍ່ເຄີຍເປັນມາໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນເລີຍຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ສິ້ນສຸດສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີສອງ ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ. ພາຍໃນທ້າຍປີນີ້ ບັນດານັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າຂອງລັດຖະສະພາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຈຳນວນໜີ້ສິນທີ່ສະຫະລັດຈະຕ້ອງຈ່າຍຄືນ ກວາມເອົາຮອດ 98 ເປີເຊັນຂອງຜະລິດຕະພັນລວມພາຍໃນ ຫລື GDP ຂອງປະເທດທີ່ມີມູນຄ່າປະມານ 19 ພັນຕື້ໂດລາ ແລະ ລື່ນກາຍຂະໜາດເສດຖະກິດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນປີໜ້າ.

ເຫດຜົນກໍແມ່ນຊັດເຈັນ ຄື: ການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຈາກລັດຖະບານຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍແກ່ທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆ, ຄົວເຮືອນຂອງສະຫະລັດເກືອບທັງໝົດ ແລະພວກຄົນຫວ່າງງານທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບຈາກການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຂາດດຸນໃນການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຂອງລັດຖະບານເພີ້ມສູງຂຶ້ນຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຫລວງ.

ຄັ້ງສຸດທ້າຍທີ່ລະດັບໜີ້ສິນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ລື່ນກາຍຜົນຜະລິດດ້ານເສດຖະກິດຂອງປະເທດ ແມ່ນໃນປີ 1946 ເມື່ອປະເທດເປັນໜີ້ຢູ່ 106 ເປີເຊັນ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ມີການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍດ້ານການທະຫານມາຫຼາຍປີ ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍໃນການຍຸຕິສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີສອງ.

ການຂາດດຸນງົບປະມານປະຈຳປີຂອງລັດຖະບານ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຄາດຄະເນທີ່ຈະເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນອີກ 3.3 ພັນຕື້ ພາຍໃນທ້າຍປີງົບປະມານນີ້ ໃນວັນທີ 30 ກັນຍາ ຊຶ່ງມີຫຼາຍກວ່າ 3 ເທົ່າຈາກປີກ່ອນ. ການຂາດດຸນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມສູງຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງຢູ່ແລ້ວ ຍ້ອນການຕັດພາສີຂອງລັດຖະບານ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຮັບຮອງໂດຍສະພາຕ່ຳ ແລະການເພີ້ມການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຕ່າງໆ ແຕ່ການລະບາດລະດັບໂລກ ກໍໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້້ໃຫ້ການຂາດດຸນດັ່ງກ່າວສູ້ຂຶ້ນຕື່ມອີກໃນແຕ່ລະປີ.

ມະຫາຊົນ ລວມທັງພວກນັກລົງທຶນທັງຫຼາຍ ທະນາຄານຕ່າງໆຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະບັນດາລັດຖະບານຂອງຕ່າງປະເທດ ແລະລັດຕ່າງໆຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະລັດຖະບານຂັ້ນທ້ອງຖິ່ນທັງຫຼາຍ ຖື 20 ພັນຕື້ໂດລາ ຫຼື 77 ເປີເຊັນຂອງໜີ້ສິນແຫ່ງຊາດ ຊຶ່ງຫຼາຍກວ່າ 26 ພັນຕື້ໂດລາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໜີ້ສິນທີ່ຍັງຄົງຄ້າງຢູ່ນັ້ນ ກໍແມ່ນຄອບຄອງຢູ່ພາຍໃນລັດຖະບານ ເຊັ່ນເງິນສະຫວັດດີການ ແລະປະກັນສຸຂະພາບ ສຳລັບພວກຜູ້ສູງອາຍຸຊາວອາເມິກັນ.

ດ້ວຍການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍເພີ້ມຕື່ມອີກໃນດ້ານການລະບາດຂອງເຊື້ອໂຣກນັ້ນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຂາດດຸນດ້ານງົບປະມານປະຈຳປີຂອງລັດຖະບາດ ຄາດວ່າ ຈະເທົ່າກັບອັດຕາປະມານ 16 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງເສດຖະກິດແຫ່ງຊາດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການຂາດດຸນຈຳນວນຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 1945.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

The amount of debt held by the U.S. government by the end of 2020 will roughly equal the size of the American economy, and will surpass it in 2021, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday.

The CBO said the fiscal imbalance has not been seen in the United States since the end of World War II.

By the end of this year, the congressional analysts said the amount of debt owed by the U.S. will amount to 98% of the nation’s gross domestic product of about $19 trillion and surpass the U.S. economy’s size next year.

The reason is simple: vast government aid to businesses, most U.S. households and unemployed workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic has ballooned the government’s spending deficit.

The last time the U.S. debt level exceeded the country’s economic output was in 1946, when it was at 106% after years of military spending to help end World War II.

The government’s annual budget deficit is projected to expand to $3.3 trillion by the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, more than triple from a year ago. The deficit was already increasing sharply with government tax cuts approved by Congress and spending increases, but the pandemic pushed the yearly deficit even higher.

The public, including individual investors, U.S. banks and foreign governments, and U.S. state and local governments holds $20 trillion, or 77%, of the national debt of more than $26 trillion, while the remainder of the debts are intragovernmental holdings, such as money for pensions and health care for older Americans.

With the extra pandemic spending, the U.S. annual federal deficit in 2020 is expected to equal about 16% of the national economy, which would be the largest amount since 1945.